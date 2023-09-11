Poet John Tuschen by Jean-Marc Richel

John Tuschen's poem is engraved on a Monroe Street sidewalk.

 Photo by Jean-Marc Richel

There are many adjectives that might be used to describe John Tuschen, Madison’s first and longest-serving poet laureate, but “tidy” is not among them.

I once wrote of Tuschen, who died in 2005 at age 55:

Paul Soglin and John Tuschen

1977 Isthmus featuring Mayor Paul Soglin naming John Tuschen Madison's first poet laureate.
Poet John Tuschen