The Magic Hour by Janice Durand

"The Magic Hour: A Very Personal History of State Street" is a new memoir by longtime State Street retailer Janice Durand.

 Courtesy of Janice Durand

There are worse places to find inspiration than the French Quarter in New Orleans.

One day in 1977, Janice Durand was sitting in the famous Café du Monde, sipping strong coffee with hot milk and watching her husband and two sons dive into the sugary beignets.

