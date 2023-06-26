Mike Royko, the late, great Chicago newspaper columnist, had a standard reply when a member of a service club called to ask him to write about a recent good deed performed by the organization.
“Was anyone murdered?”
The caller, taken aback, would respond: “What? Why, no. Of course not.”
“Did anyone get robbed?”
“No! Look, why are you asking these questions?”
Royko explained — in a column highlighting one of these exchanges — that he was all for good deeds, but in his column he wanted something with punch, not excluding a real one.
It pains me to disagree with a hero, but in dark times, why not usher in a little light? (It pains me, but I’ll get over it.)
Last year was the 50th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Madison West Towne-Middleton, and the chapter celebrated in part by merging with the Rotary Club of Madison West. The merged clubs have a combined membership of around 70 people, and a new name: The Rotary Club of Madison West Middleton.
Stick with me, it’s less complicated from here.
With the golden anniversary and the new name, one club member, Ed Fink, had an idea.
“My thought was, it’s our 50th anniversary, let’s do something,” Fink told me last week.
Like most service clubs, The Rotary Club of Madison West Middleton has an investment account that provides a return that allows the club, combined with other fundraising, to make annual charitable donations both locally and worldwide in the amount of around $50,000-$55,000.
Fink’s 50th anniversary idea was to have the club spend a one-time additional $70,000-$80,000 out of the investment account, on top of their usual yearly giving.
Making a charitable splash, he felt, could generate publicity and perhaps spark interest in Rotary. Service clubs nationally have been having a hard time attracting new members.
“I hoped,” Fink said, “that people might see this, identify with something we’d done, and say, ‘I’d like to be part of that group.’ We’re getting older and grayer and we need replacements. That’s true, too, of Lions and Kiwanis and Optimists and all the clubs.”
Some club members were leery of the idea. A panel of members called the GIVE committee was formed. Jack Ferreri was the chairman.
“Ed Fink was on the committee,” Ferreri told me. “And I put on two people who were skeptical of the program to keep us honest and play fair and square with money that had been amassing for a very long time.”
Fink’s original idea was that each club member could designate where $1,000 would go. “I wanted membership involvement,” he said, “and for us to fund things we hadn’t funded in the past.”
The GIVE committee tweaked that idea and came up with a program that would allow members to suggest a recipient, explain why the group was a good candidate, and explain how they, the member, would be involved.
Of that plan, Ferreri said, “The club was overwhelmingly in favor of it.” He added, “We tend to give to the same things, regular giving, every year. And they’re all good things. But we wanted to cast a wider net.”
They received 20 proposals from members. “The committee met,” Ferreri said, “and there were three we felt were weaker than the rest, so we went with 17. All in Dane County.”
The club members worked with the organizations they’d supported to prepare a second submission that would include a budget for what they needed.
“We wanted metrics,” Ferreri said. “This wasn’t, ‘Happy day, here’s $5,000.’ This was something they’d worked with the member on.”
Of the 17 proposals that were funded, Ferreri says, “almost all got the amount of money they wanted.”
The checks were distributed this spring and Fink says the total amount was around $85,000.
The recipients were varied and include One City Schools; Clean Lakes Alliance; Literacy Network; and the Access Community Health Centers “Celebrate Smiles” program.
Ferrari says, “I made a proposal for a specialized food pantry,” the Extended Hands Pantry.
Fink’s was the Wisconsin Academy for Graduate Service Dogs, or WAGS. “My understanding,” he says, “is that it will fund a service dog at a Madison school.”
Ferrari mentioned another of the recipients, the Miracle League of Dane County, which provides children with disabilities a chance to play baseball.
“It’s an amazing story,” he says. “I’d never heard of it but another of our members had. Now, sometime in the next few months, we’re going get together for burgers and beer, and go over and volunteer at the games.”
I think even my crusty old hero Royko — who loved Chicago’s famous 16-inch softball — would smile at that.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.