The news last month that Oscar Mayer, now long gone from Madison, is changing the name of its iconic Wienermobile to the Frankmobile brought howls of outrage from traditionalist wiener lovers everywhere.
“Is nothing sacred?” wrote my old friend Bill Stokes, the esteemed longtime newspaper columnist, on his blog.
But while I don’t care for the name change, either, the subsequent publicity made me smile, for it gave me reason to recall a long-distance friendship with the man who probably did more to advance the cause of Oscar Mayer wieners than anybody.
Do you know the name Richard Trentlage?
Neither did I, until a day in January 2005.
At that time, I was writing a daily column for The Capital Times. Someone had sent me a story from the Boston Globe about the demise of the commercial jingle.
The Globe story said that in broadcast advertising, pop tunes were replacing original jingles that were judged “too quaint, too corny, too old school for our ironic times.”
But the Globe story also said this:
“Of course, there are exceptions. The Oscar Mayer wiener theme has been in constant rotation since 1963, and good money says everyone reading this newspaper can sing it start to finish.”
Reading that sentence in the Globe, the jingle popped right into my head:
Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener/
That is what I’d truly like to be/
’Cause if I were an Oscar Mayer wiener/
Everyone would be in love with me!
It got me wondering about the mind responsible for the jingle, so I called the PR department at the company headquarters, then located in Madison.
“Who wrote the Oscar Mayer wiener jingle?”
Silence.
They got back to me a couple of hours later with a name, Richard Trentlage, but no contact information other than they thought he lived in the Chicago area.
Directory assistance — remember that? — found for me a Richard Trentlage in the suburb of Fox River Grove.
I phoned, and once Trentlage, then 76, said he had indeed written the wiener jingle, I told him about the Globe story and asked if he realized his jingle was still being played.
Trentlage chuckled. Of course he realized it. Just the other day the mailman had dropped off a royalty check for $2,728.65 at his house. More than 40 years after he wrote the jingle.
Then, to my delight, Trentlage told me the story of how he came to compose the jingle he called “the gem of my writing career.”
In the early 1960s, Oscar G. Mayer, son of the company founder, was running the business and instructed its Chicago advertising agency to find a jingle that would sell hot dogs. The agency, J. Walter Thompson, initiated a contest inviting people to submit jingles.
Trentlage, working at a different Chicago agency at the time, only heard about the contest from a friend, and at the last minute. But Trentlage had been writing jingles in his spare time and the night before the contest deadline, he sat down at home and went to work.
“I wrote 10 ideas down,” he told me, “like I always do. That gets rid of the crap.”
Eventually he wrote, “Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener.”
Trentlage told me his next thought was this: “Why? Why do I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener?”
He wrote: “Because everyone would be in love with me.”
Once he’d finished the jingle, he taped his 10-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter singing it. The next morning, he dropped it at J. Walter Thompson.
He heard nothing for a year, learning later that the agency had received 203 entries. Trentlage was told that the agency executives eventually took his tape to Madison, where it was played for Oscar G. Mayer.
Trentlage’s daughter had sniffles the night of the taping. Mayer loved the jingle. “It’s wonderful,” he said. “You made that little girl sound like she has a cold. Every mother has a daughter who has sounded like that!”
The jingle was an immediate hit. Trentlage told me, “It sold hot dogs so fast they couldn’t believe it.” People called radio stations demanding it be played and it eventually aired in around 20 countries. Symphonies performed the Oscar Mayer wiener jingle.
“My kids had college paid for while they were still in elementary school,” Trentlage said.
After my original column was published, we stayed in touch. I learned that Trentlage had written several other popular jingles, though none as enduring as his one for Oscar Mayer.
At one point he called wondering where he might donate the banjo-ukelele he played the night they first recorded the jingle. It’s now in the possession of the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Then in 2012, he called and invited me to a celebration they were having in a park in Fox River Grove to mark the 50th anniversary of his writing the jingle in September 1962.
“I can hardly get my head around the fact it has been 50 years,” Trentlage said.
The jingle had finally been retired by then. According to Trentlage’s New York Times obituary — he died in 2016 — the jingle last played in 2010.
That same obituary quoted a professor of advertising at the University of Texas saying the Oscar Mayer jingle was remarkable for its “longevity and uncanny freshness.” He called it “one of the best of all time.”
They should play it in the Frankmobile.
