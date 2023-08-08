Hands in
Illustration via Getty

Anyone who tuned into Hulu’s buzzworthy series “The Bear” knows that working in a kitchen isn’t for the faint of heart. It might be one of the more extreme examples out there, but many restaurant industry workers seemed to find at least one experience or element that they could relate to in the show. 

And what “The Bear” doesn’t spend as much time demonstrating are the industry’s low wages, lack of health and financial benefits, and intense hours, which the average white-collar worker would find, well, unbearable. So why does anyone stick around? For some, there isn’t any other choice. Kitchens are consistently welcoming places to people from all walks of life — including immigrants, the formerly incarcerated and folks without any formal training — who need a job. For others, it’s a passion for creating experiences through food that calls them to the kitchen.  