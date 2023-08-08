Anyone who tuned into Hulu’s buzzworthy series “The Bear” knows that working in a kitchen isn’t for the faint of heart. It might be one of the more extreme examples out there, but many restaurant industry workers seemed to find at least one experience or element that they could relate to in the show.
And what “The Bear” doesn’t spend as much time demonstrating are the industry’s low wages, lack of health and financial benefits, and intense hours, which the average white-collar worker would find, well, unbearable. So why does anyone stick around? For some, there isn’t any other choice. Kitchens are consistently welcoming places to people from all walks of life — including immigrants, the formerly incarcerated and folks without any formal training — who need a job. For others, it’s a passion for creating experiences through food that calls them to the kitchen.
Either way, we know that food is central to Madison’s identity, and we wouldn’t be the same without the countless service workers who endure these conditions in order to keep us fed. But whether they have to keep accepting these subpar circumstances, which fail to match the hard work and self-sacrifice demanded of them, is up for debate in the newly formed Dane County Food Collective. In early 2022, food industry leaders came together to make their voices heard as members of the DCFC. Noah Bloedorn, the collective’s organizer, says: “We’re just a group of people working within the food system and trying to make it better.”
DCFC isn’t the first organizing effort by Madison-area service industry workers, but it’s likely the first that invites all stakeholders — from waitstaff to local farmers to executive chefs and restaurant owners — to take part, and the first that focuses exclusively on the needs and well-being of its workers. The collective is a way for those voices to be amplified.
On Monday and Thursday mornings, Pat’s Gym on East Main Street hosts an industry wellness class. Industry leaders who tested this program with their staff prior to the forming of DCFC saw significant improvement in staff retention and team interaction. Bloedorn says, “The story is [that] instead of talking about how hungover people were the next day, people were talking about how sore they were.”
A weekly “Sunday Meets” circle continues that conversation, creating space for service industry workers to vent and connect about mental health and how it intersects with life and issues in the kitchen. The DCFC is making the industry — a space that is often a hot spot for community health issues — the center of care. “In the last year or so, we’ve distributed COVID tests, fentanyl test strips, Narcan, things like that,” says Bloedorn. The collective recently received a grant to help it create a peer specialist training program.
The idea is to make service industry careers more sustainable in the long term. What has long been viewed as transitory labor could lead to stable careers with better wages, benefits and a supportive working culture. While many employers want to create something better for their staff but feel like their hands are tied by slim margins, DCFC is a place to pool ideas and work together to make restaurant work a little less like “The Bear” and a bit more like a dream job.
Emma Waldinger is associate editor at Madison Magazine.
