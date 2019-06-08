Your ultimate Madison summer checklist

Jeff Miller/UW-Madison Memorial Union's Terrace After Dark

Jeff Miller/UW-Madison Memorial Union's Terrace After Dark

It's finally here — the season of long sunny days, warm summer nights and outdoor activities galore. It's time to bask in the sun and explore the city surrounded by lakes. The only downside to summer in Madison? It's too short. So we made the ultimate summer in Madison checklist.

Print off a copy and go around town over the next couple months, checking off all that you've been able to accomplish. If you would like to share your summer adventures, tag us on Instagram @MadisonMagazine or on Facebook and use #MadMagSummer on all social media platforms.

Click here to download the checklist.

We also started a Facebook group dedicated to summers in Madison. Throughout the summer, we'll be sharing tips, photos, activities, event suggestions and more. We hope you join and share all of the great things you're doing this summer! Look up "Summers in Madison" on Facebook or click here to join.

If you'd rather see a full article of the list, click here or pick up the June issue of Madison Magazine.