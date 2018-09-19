What is the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's Epic decision?

Photo by Epic Systems

We’re accustomed here in Dane County to seeing Verona-based Epic Systems Corp. in the news. But the health care software giant made headlines this past spring for something other than its local economic impact.

In May, the U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision in favor of Epic and two other large companies put Epic at the center of a debate over labor and management rights.

Jacob Lewis, a former technical writer at Epic and lead plaintiff for a group of former Epic employees, claimed he was owed back pay for uncompensated overtime hours.

The issue in all three related cases in Epic vs. Lewis was whether an employer can require its employees to submit to individual arbitration of pay and other workplace condition complaints and deny them the option of going to court or lof seeking private arbitration together with other employees making the same claim. The employees objected to a “no group arbitration” clause in their employment contracts. They argued that individuals may be unwilling to incur the legal cost of pursuing relatively small claims, resulting in illegal employment practices going unchallenged.

As a condition of their employment by Epic, Lewis and the other workers signed contracts that included language agreeing to waive class-action complaints in favor of one-on-one arbitration. Labor experts estimate that 25 percent of active employees nationwide have signed such agreements, a tenfold increase over the past 20 years.

The core of the legal dispute is between the National Labor Relations Act of 1935, which indicates it is illegal for employers to prevent class-action lawsuits, and the Federal Arbitration Act of 1925, which states that banning group claims is not illegal.

Federal appeals courts in Chicago and San Francisco sided with the employees. A third federal appeals court in New Orleans sided with Epic and the other employers.

Epic chose to petition the Supreme Court. The eventual high court decision — in which the majority gave preference to the Federal Arbitration Act — affects employees nationwide. The local significance of the case may be in what it says about Epic’s relation to its employees.

David Zoeller, the attorney who represented Lewis, says Epic “could have accepted the Seventh Circuit Appeals Court decision. It’s significant that Epic is a large employer in Dane County and has chosen to take this route” by taking the case to the Supreme Court.

With more than 8,000 employees and $2.5 billion in annual revenue, Epic is one of the area’s largest and most prominent employers, and that’s a point of local pride. Born in Madison in 1979, Epic has continuously expanded its Verona campus and now has offices in Australia, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. Epic’s software was voted the top overall software suite in the 2018 Best in KLAS awards, a health care IT customer rating award the company has now received eight years in a row.

Epic Founder and CEO Judy Faulkner said in a statement, “It is important that employers protect an employee’s right to file complaints, while also providing for a fair forum in which those grievances are addressed. When it comes to grievances regarding wages and hours, we believe individual arbitration agreements strike that reasonable balance and are pleased with the court’s decision in support of this.”

Due to the Supreme Court decision, Zoeller says employers will be less reluctant to offer contracts that prohibit group arbitration to settle disputes.

“Generally these agreements are becoming more and more prevalent,” he says. “The impact of this will be felt equally by everyone working in Wisconsin and everyone working in every other state.

Dustin Beilke is a Madison freelance writer.