Amy Gannon The Amy Awards

Amy Gannon

 Photo courtesy of Mike Gannon

In partnership with Mike Gannon, Madison Magazine honors the late Amy Gannon’s legacy by spotlighting and awarding women entrepreneurs who embody the work and progress Gannon so fiercely championed. This will be the third year of The Amy Awards — read more about the inaugural Amy Award winners by clicking here, and last year's winners here.

Five awards will go to Madison-area businesses built by a woman (or women), and the recipients will each be awarded a gift from the Amy & Jocelyn Memorial Foundation in the amount of $2,000.