Five awards will go to Madison-area businesses built by a woman (or women), and the recipients will each be awarded a gift from the Amy & Jocelyn Memorial Foundation in the amount of $2,000.
What we're looking for in nominees:
-Women who are opening doors for and building communities where women from diverse backgrounds can thrive.
-Women who are fierce about investment and putting dollars into the hands of women to help them grow.
-Women who are changing the entrepreneurial ecosystem and challenging the definition of what it means to be a woman entrepreneur.
-Women who give others the tools they need to own their own intellect.
HOW TO NOMINATE
Please fill out this Google Form to submit your nomination(s). You may submit multiple nominations. The nomination form will ask for:
Your name and work title
Your contact information
Nominee’s name and business name (if applicable)
Nominee’s contact information
A short proposal (700 words or less) explaining why you’re nominating this woman or woman-owned business and why they deserve this award
The deadline to nominate is July 19, 2023. The award winners will be featured in the November issue of Madison Magazine. Potential award finalists may be contacted for additional information following nomination. You may self nominate or nominate on behalf of your own business. Please let Madison Magazine Editor Andrea Behling know if you have any additional questions about this nomination process.
You can describe who Amy Gannon was in so many ways. Her formal titles included co-founder of Doyenne, professor and interim dean at Edgewood College. She was also an advocate for female entrepreneurs, mother of two, Aaron and Jocelyn, and wife of Mike. If you were to explain who Gannon was by what she stood for, you’d likely say she was a believer in speaking your mind, not backing down and being audacious to build a more inclusive ecosystem. Or you can describe Gannon by the qualities she possessed — she was inviting, passionate, hardworking, straightforward, energetic and non-judgmental.
The Madison community was shaken by the death of Amy, 47, and her daughter, Jocelyn, 13, in a tragic accident in December 2019. But their memories live on, and the legacy Gannon left in Madison’s startup sector continues to have an impact.
