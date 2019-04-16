Terrace chairs returning to Memorial Union Thursday

The chairs are expected to return this week!

The day many Madisonians anticipate most throughout the cold winter months is finally here.

According to a release, the terrace chairs are coming back to the Memorial Union Terrace Thursday at 4 p.m.

The return of the chairs marks the start of Terrace season. Community members can be a part of the process by helping return the chairs to the Terrace. Individuals can line up at the North Park Street entrance starting at 3 p.m.

Each person will pick up a chair or two to take on the Terrace. The first 200 guests will get new Terrace-themed swag. The Union team will also be giving out bags to guests randomly.

We've waited a long time but the countdown can begin: Terrace season starts April 18 at 4pm! RSVP here 👉https://t.co/ct3pgWtnfB pic.twitter.com/7aPzCkLOhI — Wisconsin Union (@WisconsinUnion) April 16, 2019

The event will have free art events, a performance by DJ Ian Carroll, free popcorn and free ice cream.

“The Terrace is a major part of Madison summer, and we want to include community members, because they have an important role in making the Terrace so wonderful,” said Brennan Bahr, UW-Madison junior and Union vice president of external relations. “It’s because of the community’s support that we’ve been able to hold Terrace season for more than 90 years.”

The 2019 Terrace season will include Terrace After Dark's music and movie series. There will also be yoga on the Terrace and Lake Mendota, paddling rentals, and arts and crafts events.

Later this season, the Brat Stand, the BBQ Stand, Lakeview Lounge and Sunset Lounge will open.