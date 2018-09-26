SPECIAL PROMOTIONAL: Making Diversity and inclusion a priority

What does a diverse company, a diverse organization, a diverse corporation look like? It looks — and is — like a strong community of people working together to accomplish shared goals and to make the world around them a better place.







Tyler Wood, talent acquisition and recruitment manager for UW Credit Union, notes that his company is one of many in the Madison area that make diversity, equity and inclusion part of their everyday business.

Wood says he is committed to building a more diverse and inclusive team. And, he notes, it’s working. Over the past five years, UW Credit Union has increased workforce diversity by 57 percent.

“Developing a culture of diversity and inclusion means we embrace employees from all different backgrounds with a variety of characteristics and skill sets,” Wood explains. “We foster a work environment that respects and values our employees’ unique perspectives.”

Diverse and inclusive organizations like UW Credit Union are at the forefront of workforce innovation, driving market growth and increasing employee performance and job satisfaction.

One of UW Credit Union’s most important initiatives has been the creation of Cultural Competency Champions. In this project, more than 30 employees from all areas of the organization are designated to coach and train others on essential topics such as implicit bias.

“It is empowering and uplifting to see how engaged our employees are,” Wood says. “These workshops offer a dynamic and energizing experience where people can have meaningful conversations about important issues.”

Wood adds, “Our focus on diversity and inclusion is making our organization stronger, our employees more engaged, and our community healthier. It’s powerful to witness such change and even more powerful to be part of it.”

QBE North America

Engaging diversity and practicing inclusion can contribute to important business outcomes. It can enhance innovation, for example, as well as promote economic growth and higher performance, notes Pamela Konops, senior vice president of recruitment, operations and services at QBE North America.

“We promote collaboration and teamwork and expect all employees to be respectful in their interactions and communications with each other, our customers, suppliers and the community, acting with honesty and integrity,” she says.

QBE has established Business Resource Groups that serve as communities within the organization, comprised of employees who have similar interests and backgrounds. “These groups engage with other employees, increase opportunities to network and host events to broaden horizons for all employees,” Konops says. “It’s a great developmental opportunity for all involved.”

QBE leaders serve as role models to reinforce inclusion behaviors and ensure that management practices and decisions are based on fairness and merit. This includes recruitment, training, career development, promotion, recognition and remuneration.

“Our leaders have a continued focus in improving our ability to ensure diverse leadership representation, inclusive leader capabilities, a strong pipeline of diverse talent, fair wages, and customer satisfaction and retention,” Konops says.

She notes that the QBE Foundation upholds these values by strategically deploying funds and leveraging the time and expertise of employees to build resilient communities. In addition, the Foundation’s work helps to provide new opportunities for people of diverse backgrounds.

The leadership of CUNA Mutual Group recognizes diversity, equity and inclusion as part of the fabric and culture of the organization and strategy. This is especially important as the company expands into different markets, says Linda Nedelcoff, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at CUNA Mutual.

“When we think about diversity, equity and inclusion — DEI — it’s not just for our employees and potential employees, or our customers. It’s also for our surrounding communities and those served by our credit union customers. We think about diversity, equity and inclusion within a larger ecosystem,” Nedelcoff says.

Early in its DEI journey, CUNA Mutual created 12 different Employee Resource Groups that are organized, led and sponsored by company employees with common interests.

“These employee groups offer a personal and professional connection that may

not have existed before. Employees find these groups engaging and a useful development forum to help uncover new ways to look at our employee, business and customer needs,” she says.

In one situation where the company offered a product payment method that wasn’t preferred by an African-American consumer base, CUNA Mutual’s African-American Employee Resource Group provided a deeper understanding of that need and its possible solutions.

“This is one example of many where we took a step back and partnered with our employee resource group as a key voices Nedelcoff. “In so doing, we uncovered an important unmet need and provided a better customer experience. Our unwavering goal is that the communities both inside and outside our organization feel included, valued

and heard.”

Husch Blackwell

Mindi Giftos, office managing partner at the Husch Blackwell law firm, echoes the importance of diverse teams and leadership in creating better workplace cultures.

“We really believe that we can’t have a truly diverse and inclusive workplace unless we have a welcoming and inclusive culture that celebrates everybody’s perspective,” Giftos says.

As a result, the firm’s partners have made diversity, equity and inclusion a priority and are implementing it from the top down. It’s DEI Committee ensures that such initiatives related to diversity and inclusion are supported by the highest governing body of the firm.

“We are looking at diversity and inclusion in every single thing we do, whether it’s client service or management or recruiting and hiring,” Giftos says.

In 2014, Husch Blackwell introduced its Sponsorship Initiative to increase the level of diversity within the firm through the advancement of talented attorneys who demonstrate potential in becoming successful leaders and business generators.

Husch Blackwell has also adopted the Mansfield Rule, which means that the firm affirmatively considers at least 30 percent of female and minority candidates in any leadership, promotion or hiring initiatives.

Most recently, the firm instituted a “Speak Up” program where any employee can report behavior they find negative, bias or harassing.

“It gives people the opportunity to be heard but it also gives the firm a better understanding of what is going on and what can be done to improve it,” Giftos said. “Our culture is what we want it to

be and not just what we say it is.” •