Professional dancer puts a spotlight on hip-hop in Madison

Papa-Kobina Ntsefo Brewoo, who goes by Kobby Brewoo, says he was a shy kid when he moved to Madison from Accra, Ghana, at the age of 6. Now 25, he has performed in front of thousands of people as a professional hip-hop dancer. By his senior year at West High School he had made it to the top 100 on MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew and was the youngest person to sign with the global artist network RAW Artists. He hopes the organization he started, The Hitterz Collective, will one day give hip-hop dancing the spotlight it deserves. Brewoo says to keep a lookout for the groups scheduled performances in 2019, including at specialty dinners, dance-offs and workshops. In this edited Q&A, Madison Magazine asked Brewoo about his life, his passions and his dance moves.

Tell us about your dance background.

Leading into my freshman year of high school I had two friends who introduced me to a couple hip-hop dance moves. They kept teaching me every time we would hang out — moves like the heel-toe and the C-walk and the Running Man. I thought of it as more of a way to express myself and find myself.

Do you remember your first performance?

My very first performance was my freshman year. I went to West High School, where there was a Fine Arts Week. It was in front of more than 2,000 people. It was terrifying, but having my peers, friends and family in the audience made it easier for me to adapt to it. Now I love being onstage and expressing myself. It is the best way for me to communicate.

What do you mean it’s the best way to communicate?

Moving here to the U.S., I was a shy kid and I didn’t really talk nor did I have many friends. It was really through dance that I was able to showcase and communicate how I was feeling based upon whether I was sad or happy or mad, anything. Through that I was able to make friends, engage and interact with people. I built more meaningful relationships through dance.

Can you talk about The Hitterz Collective, the dance company you started?

The original idea for The Hitterz Collective [formerly known as FR3SH TRILOGY] was to showcase and give art the credit that it deserves. I lived and even today live in a society where we don’t put value on art. Unless you are really involved in the art community you don’t see the depth of what it does and how it affects people. We offer a platform, resources and education to expand performance, music and visual arts. We are hosting public workshops so people can seize the opportunity to learn as well as provide artists opportunities to teach through workshops.

THC also organizes events including Save With Your Chest, an annual event to build the Krump [a dance style that uses stomping, punching, core and chest pops] community in Madison. We fly out big-name Krumpers like Paul Carpenter from New York. They come and teach workshops and we have a tournament, an all-star battle as well as an exhibition battle. The main goal of these events is to get Madison more involved and for [the dance community] to come together.

Mackenzie Krumme is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.