Madisonians can soon use the flamingo emoji

Among 230 new emojis is a flamingo

Madisonians (and the rest of the world) will soon be getting the flamingo emoji they want and crave.

Flamingos have many meanings in Madison. The plastic flamingo is the city's official bird, the new Madison pro soccer team, Forward Madison FC, uses the flamingo on its logo and, most famously, University of Wisconsin–Madison prankster Leon Varjian along with the Pail and Shovel Party covered Bascom Hill in pink plastic flamingos in 1979 and the prank stuck. Since then, it has become a yearly tradition for the Wisconsin Alumni Association through "Fill the Hill," a one-day fundraising campaign for the university.

Emojipedia announced the newest approved emojis Tuesday and the Flamingo was one of 230 new emojis. Other new emojis include a skunk, waffle, wheelchair, sloth, service dog, ear with a hearing aid and people holding hands.

Many people and organizations were excited about the new flamingo emoji, including Forward Madison FC.

