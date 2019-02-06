Madisonians can soon use the flamingo emoji
Among 230 new emojis is a flamingo
Madisonians (and the rest of the world) will soon be getting the flamingo emoji they want and crave.
Flamingos have many meanings in Madison. The plastic flamingo is the city's official bird, the new Madison pro soccer team, Forward Madison FC, uses the flamingo on its logo and, most famously, University of Wisconsin–Madison prankster Leon Varjian along with the Pail and Shovel Party covered Bascom Hill in pink plastic flamingos in 1979 and the prank stuck. Since then, it has become a yearly tradition for the Wisconsin Alumni Association through "Fill the Hill," a one-day fundraising campaign for the university.
Emojipedia announced the newest approved emojis Tuesday and the Flamingo was one of 230 new emojis. Other new emojis include a skunk, waffle, wheelchair, sloth, service dog, ear with a hearing aid and people holding hands.
Many people and organizations were excited about the new flamingo emoji, including Forward Madison FC.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local and Regional News
- Police: 9 mm handguns, large amount of marijuana seized from car; teens arrested
- Police detain 2 suspects in string of overnight robberies
- Vos, Fitzgerald push for tolling to fund roads
- Body found in car belonging to missing Milwaukee teacher
- Early pothole patrol due to extreme changes in temperatures
- Record number of students graduate from UW System institutions in 2018
- How Wisconsin senators, representatives reacted after Pres. Trump's State of the Union address
- Legislative committee OKs GOP tax cut bill
- Milwaukee museum features thousands of bobbleheads
- No injuries, damage reported in shots fired incident, Madison police say
- Madison eyes fix to east side well contamination
- Crews work to keep roads clear ahead of school