Madison twins competing against each other on 'American Ninja Warrior'

Courtesy of the Greens Marquez and Nathan flew to Tacoma, Washington, in May to film "American Ninja Warrior."

Marquez and Nathan Green, 21-year-old identical twins, are competing on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" in an episode set to air Monday, according to a release.

The brothers were born and raised in Madison, where they attended Madison West High School for two years before moving to Wauwatosa to live with their grandmother. They are now seniors at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The siblings are the same height and weight and attend the same college while pursuing the same major, a release said.

"Do I want to beat him? Of course, badly," Nathan says. "But if I can't win, I'd want him to."

During the show, competitors individually attempt obstacle courses in cities across the country. The top finishers will move on to city finals before national finals in Las Vegas.

Their "Ninja" journey started last year when they went to Minneapolis to try to be walk-ons. They attracted the attention of producers despite not becoming walk-ons and were encouraged to formally apply. Through a video audition they secured a spot on the show.

The brothers are doing the show in honor of their mother, Martha Green, who died of breast cancer in 2012 at 43 years old when the twins were 14.

"We're doing this in her honor and for all those kids out there who have parents battling cancer," Marquez says.

Marquez and Nathan volunteer with the UW-Madison chapter of Camp Kesem, an organization that supports children whose parents have or had cancer.

The twins are going by the "Wisco Twinjas" on the show. The episode they're featured on was taped in mid-May in Tacoma, Washington. After that taping, a four-person crew came to Madison to film the Green brothers.

"I was calmer than I thought I'd be," Marquez says. "The nerves weren't there. I think it had a lot to do with the taping being on Mother's Day weekend."

"We were doing it for her," Nathan says. "That's all that really mattered."

The episode airs at 7 p.m. Monday. There will be a public viewing party with Nathan and Marquez at the Sett in Union South during the show.