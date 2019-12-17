Madison Magazine publisher accepts role with Indian Country Today

Courtesy photo Karen Lincoln Michel

After nearly five years at Madison Magazine, Karen Lincoln Michel has accepted a new position to be the president of Indian Country Today.

She started at Madison Magazine as editor in 2015 and moved into the dual role of publisher and editor in April 2018, then publisher and executive editor in June 2019. Her last day at Madison Magazine will be Jan. 3.

"Karen is the consummate journalist and professional who brought the quality and integrity of Madison Magazine to a whole new level," says Tom Keeler, the vice president and general manager of Morgan Murphy Media, the family-owned company that owns Madison Magazine as well as News 3 Now, Channel3000.com and Phase 3 Digital. "When you have a successful track record and are committed to what you do each and every day, along with being passionate about your heritage, good things can happen."

In her new role, Michel will oversee the business side of the daily digital news platform that covers indigenous communities, including American Indians, Alaska Natives and First Nations. Indian Country Today is the largest news site that covers tribes and Native people throughout the Americas. It started in 1981 as a weekly newspaper, The Lakota Times, and changed its name in 1992 to Indian Country Today. It changed its business model in 2018 and is now a nonprofit single member LLC based at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, where Michel studied before transferring to Marquette University to get a master's degree in journalism.

"It's been an honor to lead Madison Magazine and to work with a talented group of people who understand what our readers want, and deliver stories that are both thought-provoking and entertaining," says Michel. "I know that this publication will continue to be the most influential magazine in our region well into the future."