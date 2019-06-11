Madison comedian to appear on 'America's Got Talent' Tuesday night

Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC Photo by: Justin Lubin /NBC

Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC Photo by: Justin Lubin /NBC

Madison comedian is getting a chance to shine on national television during "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night.

Kevin L. Schwartz, a long-time Madison comedian and frequent performer at Comedy Club on State, posted that he auditioned for "America's Got Talent" Tuesday on NBC and his audition will air Tuesday. Schwartz was in the finals of Madison's Funniest Comic in 2018.

Tuesday, June 11, tune in to "America's Got Talent" on NBC, 8PM (7 Central). (I think I will be in this episode.) pic.twitter.com/yQYdZG9KSM — Kevin L. Schwartz (@KevinLSchwartz) June 7, 2019

"America's Got Talent" is on its 14th season, and features judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough.

If you'd like to see part of Schwartz's act, tvline.com posted a preview of the performance.

The article says Schwartz is "a little bit like the human embodiment of that Debbie Downer sketch from 'Saturday Night Live,' with Rachel Dratch subbed in for the world’s driest, beardiest man."

Find out Tuesday night if Schwartz moves on to the next level. The show airs at 7 p.m. Central time.