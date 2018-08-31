Lenore McComas Coberly has lived a storied life

Photo by Nicole Hansen

Stories have been important for as long as Lenore McComas Coberly can remember, and she can remember a long time back — to the West Virginia mountains of her youth.

“When the McComas got together, it was just one story after another,” she says.

There were no libraries in the town of Hamlin, West Virginia — not even a school library — but there was one resident with a book collection he’d parse out. Coberly loved “Little Women” and the character Jo, who aspired to be a writer.

Eight decades later, stories still matter. Now 93 — and a Madison resident since 1963 — Coberly has published acclaimed fiction and poetry and has recently finished writing a memoir.

She is also a kind of matriarch to no less than three writers’ groups that meet regularly in Coberly’s Sunset Village home. Coberly makes coffee and sits at the head of the table.

“She’s sort of the Mother Superior,” says Madison poet Jeri McCormick, a member of a group that has been meeting in Coberly’s home for 28 years. “She sets an example and keeps things moving.”

Coberly’s own writing brings to vivid life her native mountainous West Virginia and its people. In her 2015 book of poetry, “For I Am Mountainborn,” she recalled a high school classmate whom everyone called Charles, but the world came to know as Chuck — the celebrated test pilot Chuck Yeager.

Coberly wrote: “You have the right stuff/you can bet your life on that/but where it comes from will never be figured out by people who call you Chuck.”

The mountains were populated with colorful characters. In her yet-to-be-published memoir, Coberly recalls her mother’s sister:

“Aunt Madge kept a gun in a drawer of a table by her bed. One night Uncle Bob came in drunk in the middle of the night and she thought it was an intruder and shot down the steps barely missing his head. She kept the bullet hole in that wall to remind him about coming home unannounced.”

Coberly says her generation was the first to leave the mountains in significant numbers. Her own journey took her to Morgantown and West Virginia University. She brought an old Royal typewriter that stayed in her dorm room when she went to Baptist church services the first Sunday on campus. An upperclassman greeting the freshmen on the church steps drew her immediate attention.

“I was very attracted to him right away.”

Camden Coberly was a junior in chemical engineering and in Navy ROTC. By the time Cam left for World War II, where he served as a radar officer, they were dating seriously and married when the war ended.

They went to Pennsylvania for graduate school — he at Carnegie Mellon, she at the University of Pittsburgh. “I’m an MBA, oddly enough,” Coberly says.

Madison was next. Cam earned a doctorate at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Feeling he needed private sector experience, he took a job with Mallinckrodt Chemical Works in St. Louis. Coberly put her writing dream on hold and their family grew to include four children.

In 1963, Cam accepted a tenured position in chemical engineering at UW–Madison. Coberly began working on her writing. She took David Gitin’s UW–Madison poetry class three times. At the prestigious Iowa Writers’ Workshop, Coberly took a course from W. P. Kinsella, whose novel “Shoeless Joe” was made into the film “Field of Dreams.”

Kinsella’s frank critique of one student’s story led the woman to a teary, alcohol-fueled early exit from Iowa City. “He did the same thing to my work,” Coberly says, “but I wasn’t about to get drunk and leave. I’m tougher than that.”

She still has a drawer full of letters from Kinsella, who died in 2016. The author provided a blurb for Coberly’s 2002 fiction collection, “The Handywoman Stories,” calling them “sweet, emotional, down-home tales that stir the soul.”

One senses how writing has given Coberly ballast in the years since Cam’s death — after 55 years of marriage — in 2001.

“I write whenever I have a minute,” she says. Most mornings with breakfast, it’s poetry. “I’m averaging five or six keepers a week.”

Then there are the writers’ groups, and trips to nearby Sequoya Library, staffed by people Coberly counts among her closest friends.

This summer she was planning to query publishers about her memoir, which she has written as a series of essays, reflected in the title, “Piecemeal.”

“Memoirs written as a narrative are usually written to prove some point,” she says. “In honest memory, it doesn’t come as a narrative. It comes piecemeal.”

The memoir includes an amusing passage about a rural West Virginia restaurant called The Bobcat, which has good food but is in a dilapidated building. The building owner won’t fix the building because the restaurateur-tenant won’t pay rent. He won’t pay rent because the owner won’t fix the building.

“When I asked [the owner],” Coberly writes, “why he didn’t throw his tenant out, he said we wouldn’t have any place to eat.”

Doug Moe is a Madison writer and a former editor of Madison Magazine. Read his weekly blog, “Doug Moe’s Madison,” on madisonmagazine.com.