Generation vote: Big Ten Voting Challenge drives student voters

This time will be different. That’s the hope of politically active students on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus in advance of the Nov. 6 midterm election. Wisconsin was one of three states in the country where student turnout was down for the 2016 presidential election.

But a new competition between Big Ten universities aims to reverse that trend. I talked to Megan Miller, assistant director of civic engagement and communications at the Morgridge Center for Public Service, about what’s happening on campus this fall. This is our edited conversation.

What efforts on campus are underway to get students to vote this year?

Leading up to the fall elections, August through November, we have some students in new roles who are going to be working collaboratively and bringing their ideas and expertise to figure out what will motivate their peers to get registered and turn out to vote in November. One of those positions is a Big Ten Voting Challenge intern. We’re hoping this intern can interact with students and remind them that once they get here in the fall they can get registered and answer any questions they might have about that process, recognizing that most of those students will probably be voting for the first time when they arrive on campus. Another project students will be working on is laying the groundwork for what we’re calling a “vote fest” week of events: different activities and opportunities across campus in late October that will remind students there is an election coming up, answer questions about registering to vote, where to vote, what they need to vote and generate some excitement and enthusiasm around that election.

Tell me about the Big Ten Voting Challenge and why UW–Madison participated.

The presidents and chancellors of every Big Ten school signed on to participate in the challenge. UW–Madison as an institution sees its role as not just educating students for their professional life after college but also encouraging students to engage in their communities and think about who they want to be as community members. Part of that is encouraging them to participate in democracy. When our chancellor signed on to the Big Ten Voting Challenge, the idea was to generate some friendly competition between schools while encouraging people to vote. That way, we show people that as an institution we’re committed to preparing and encouraging students who come to UW–Madison to engage in their communities.

Do you have an estimate of how many students on campus typically vote or have voted in the last few elections?

UW–Madison is one of the schools in the 2016 presidential election where our voter turnout rates decreased. Most schools across the country saw an increase or at least similar voting rates, but ours actually went down a little bit. So we are digging into why that happened to figure out how can we make that different moving forward.

Is there anything you thought was interesting or you may try here?

We’ll host events that generate excitement and interest and show this is something we do on this campus — lots of opportunities for students to get their questions answered about registering or have someone walk them through the process. Another strategy we’re hoping to employ this fall is having students pledge to vote. There’s a lot of research that shows if you say you’ll do something, you’re more likely to follow through and do it.

It seems like a new generation of voters is very passionate about getting their friends to turn out on Election Day. Do you feel that spirit has infused this project?

Through my job at the Morgridge Center, I work with engaged and committed students involved in direct service volunteering or voter engagement or through a course that’s connected to the community. They’re really amazing students and I feel a lot of energy from them. I think we’d be excited to see that energy brought forward through the Big Ten Voting Challenge with a lot of incoming students paying attention and excited to vote.

Jessica Arp is assistant news director and chief political reporter of WISC-TV.