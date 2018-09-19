Photos from the archive: Anticipating autumn's colors

City Life

Editor's note: In celebration of Madison Magazine’s 40th anniversary, the magazine is republishing a story each month from the archive. In honor of autumn officially starting in a couple days, we're looking back at covers and photos included in the magazine featuring gorgeous fall colors.

Fall is almost here! One of the most beautiful seasons officially starts this Saturday.

Throughout Madison Magazine's history, it has featured fall foliage on the covers several times

In the early years, the covers featured beautiful scenes of Madison with colorful fall leaves, and as the magazine grew older stories associated with a fall theme started to grace the pages.

In the 2010s, the magazine had two cover stories, one about fall getaways and the other on fall hikes. Apart from showing beautiful pictures of parks and destinations, the cover stories provided more information about activities to do in the fall to fully embrace those fall colors.

Each year, Travel Wisconsin creates a Wisconsin Fall Color Report, where you can see the progression of colors in each of the counties in the state. As of now, Madison has 0 percent color, but the estimated week of peak is the fourth week of October.

