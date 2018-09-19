Photos from the archive: Anticipating autumn's colors

From the Archive: Fall colors Madison Magazine Archives Kettle Moraine was one place listed as a great fall hike in the Magazine's September 2015 issue. [ + - ] Madison Magazine Archives In 1979, Madison Magazine featured Lady Forward with fall foliage framing her and the Capitol. [ + - ] Madison Magazine Archives During September 2011, Madison Magazine searched for fall getaways. Mirror Lake was one of those great destinations. [ + - ] Madison Magazine Archives While Wisconsin is known for its cold winters, the Madison & Vicinity Visitors' Guide featured a beautiful fall view. [ + - ] Madison Magazine Archives In September 2011, Madison Magazine chose seven places to see autumn at its most beautiful. [ + - ] Madison Magazine Archives In 1978, the Magazine's founding year, a sailing boat graced the August cover. [ + - ] Madison Magazine Archives Readers could learn where to take a hike in September 2015's Fall Hikes cover story. [ + - ] Madison Magazine Archives Not everything in the fall is glamorous. In November 1984, a boy raking leaves was featured on the cover. [ + - ] Madison Magazine Archives In September 2015's issue, Madison Magazine features seven spots to escape into nature including Devil's Lake State Park, which was featured on the cover. [ + - ]

Editor's note: In celebration of Madison Magazine’s 40th anniversary, the magazine is republishing a story each month from the archive. In honor of autumn officially starting in a couple days, we're looking back at covers and photos included in the magazine featuring gorgeous fall colors.

Fall is almost here! One of the most beautiful seasons officially starts this Saturday.

Throughout Madison Magazine's history, it has featured fall foliage on the covers several times

In the early years, the covers featured beautiful scenes of Madison with colorful fall leaves, and as the magazine grew older stories associated with a fall theme started to grace the pages.

In the 2010s, the magazine had two cover stories, one about fall getaways and the other on fall hikes. Apart from showing beautiful pictures of parks and destinations, the cover stories provided more information about activities to do in the fall to fully embrace those fall colors.

Each year, Travel Wisconsin creates a Wisconsin Fall Color Report, where you can see the progression of colors in each of the counties in the state. As of now, Madison has 0 percent color, but the estimated week of peak is the fourth week of October.