Free to Breathe Yoga event raises awareness and funds for lung cancer research

This magazine has been a champion of lung cancer research for more than 15 years. We lost two dear friends — editor Brian Howell, and former publisher Jen Winiger’s husband Phil — to lung cancer, both way too young. So we’re all for anything we can do to support efforts to prevent, treat and cure this miserable disease.

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation has contributed a lot to that effort. One of its events we like so much that we’ve come on board as a partner. It’s the Free to Breathe Yoga event on Saturday, June 15, at Lake Farm Park. Starting at 8 a.m., there will be a half day of instructor-led yoga, workshops, wellness activities, food carts and more. Everyone is welcome regardless of age and level of yoga experience.

Lung cancer claims more lives each year than breast, pancreatic and prostate cancer combined. There have been remarkable advances lately, but not enough. Please join News 3 Now and Madison Magazine to support Free to Breathe. Find out more at lcrf.org.