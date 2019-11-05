Dane County Regional Airport announces five new non-stop destinations

Courtesy of Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. - More flight options are coming to Madison as the Dane County Regional Airport announces five non-stop destinations out of Madison.

The flights will start in May and June to Nashville International Airport (BNA), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Portland International Airport (PDX), according to a release. All of the flights will be through Sun Country Airlines. The airport already offers flights to Newark on United, but this is a new route for Sun Country Airlines.

"This is the largest route expansion in our airport's history, and we look forward to providing so many new, seasonal flight locations," says Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. "Whether it be Boston, Seattle, Portland, Newark, or Nashville, our travelers will have even more exciting locations to pick from when planning a trip in 2020."

Tentative flight schedule for @SunCountryAir flights out of @MSN_Airport starting spring 2020. City/County leaders very excited about these new direct flights BNA, BOS, EWR, PDX, SEA "Christmas came early" says @preZBiz #news3now pic.twitter.com/pysm91xIVz — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) November 5, 2019

Flights to Nashville and Boston will be on Sundays and Thursdays. Flights to Newark and Seattle will be on Mondays and Fridays. Flights to Portland will be Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Nashville and Boston flights start May 7. Service to Newark and Seattle starts May 8. Flights to Portland start June 3.

"We are extremely pleased to have Sun Country among the airlines providing exceptional services and travel opportunities to some of the most requested destinations of our customers," Airport Director Kim Jones says. "This shows Sun Country's continued support for the Dane County Regional Airport and the people of Wisconsin."

Before the addition of these five routes, the Dane County Regional Airport offered 19 direct flights to cities like Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Dallas and Atlanta.