Dane County Parks, dog parks free on June 15

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 06:29 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - All Dane County parks and dog parks in the City of Madison, Middleton and Sun Prairie will be free on June 15.

Vaccinated dogs with municipal licenses are welcome to any of the parks in these areas. For more information and resources for the event, visit the Dane County Parks' Facebook event.

 

