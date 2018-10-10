Claudia Seidenberg takes the lead of Wisconsin's largest co-working space

Kaia Calhoun

The first time Claudia Seidenberg saw 100state, it put her in a state.

It was fall 2013. Seidenberg was a senior at Madison West High School. A friend she volunteered with at a local nonprofit called and said Seidenberg had to come downtown and see the space he’d just joined.

“I was a kid,” Seidenberg recalls. “I didn’t know anything. He brought me up to the 100state building. I will remember that day probably for the rest of my life. It was the most incredible workspace I had ever seen.”

100state is a nonprofit providing shared workspace and resources for entrepreneurs and anyone willing to think outside the cubicle. It started in a railroad car on West Washington Avenue and moved into the address from which it takes its name in June 2013. 100state now occupies nearly 11,000 square feet on the sixth floor of an office building at 316 W. Washington Ave.

It was at 100 State St. that Seidenberg fell head over heels. She grew up in an academic environment — her parents are University of Wisconsin–Madison professors — so an eclectic, artistic workspace with musical instruments, beanbag chairs and lights in the ceiling that looked like stars was not on her radar. The excitement for the projects being worked on was palpable.

“I walked in,” Seidenberg says, “and I said, ‘These are my people, and I’m never leaving.’”

Of course, she had to leave. She needed to go finish high school.

But at some point, maybe two years after that first visit, Seidenberg had a moment with Gregory St. Fort, the charismatic executive director of 100state, who knew Seidenberg slightly and admired her energy and passion.

“What do you want to do with that?” he asked her.

“When I graduate [from college],” Seidenberg replied, “I want your job.”

She’s a little sheepish retelling that story now. “I was shooting my mouth off. I didn’t really even understand what his job was.”

Except now she has it.

In July, Seidenberg, 22 — she graduated from UW–Madison in May — took over as executive director of 100state, one of the organization’s two full-time paid employees (community director Meg Brewer is the other). 100state now counts more than 300 dues-paying members and bills itself as the largest co-working space in Wisconsin.

“What stands out most about Claudia is the way she builds community,” says Maddy Niebauer, a 100state member and entrepreneur whose company, vChief, is a virtual chief of staff service supporting executives from all industries. “She goes out of her way to make connections between people who she thinks should know one another. She creates gatherings and events that bring people together, whether it is formal programming in the space or just inviting people to lunch or drinks and dancing.”

One difficult call, upon graduating, was the decision to stay in Madison. Seidenberg loves to travel and open herself to new experiences. She spent a year in southern France at age 11 — her parents were there on sabbatical — and in 2017 spent five months studying at Corvinus University of Budapest, which she used as a base from which to visit friends in 10 European countries.

But the opportunity to lead 100state trumped everything. She says she felt “incredibly excited, incredibly humbled and honored” to be offered the position after St. Fort decided to step down.

It was St. Fort who tapped Seidenberg for a part-time staff position in fall 2015 when she was still in school, a difficult time for 100state during which, Seidenberg says, “there was a big financial question about how we were going to stay open. It was make or break. That was my beginning.”

She credits St. Fort with leading them out of the economic wilderness. 100state is funded by member dues and sponsorships, and when the crisis arose there was talk of going a different direction and seeking government funding through grants and other proposals.

In the end, they decided instead to “double down” — those are Seidenberg’s words — “on the membership and the community.” They grew the membership and added sponsors, promising more resources, more and better ways to connect, and delivered in January 2017 with the new West Washington Avenue space, which features large conference rooms, more office space, open co-working, silent co-working, more dedicated desks, phone booths, a larger kitchen, a podcast studio and a meditation room.

Seidenberg can tick off the successful Madison startups with ties to 100state — Redox (health care technology) and Markable (fashion software) are two — but she likes to talk about the initiatives and communities (“not just the companies”) that 100state has fostered.

She notes how 100state member Matt Nelson volunteered with the national Freelancers Union to organize a Madison meetup; the group now has hundreds of members advocating for independent workers.

Challenges remain. The Midwest’s reputation for being risk averse exists for a reason. Seidenberg knows that when a member leaves 100state it’s nearly always because they are moving, usually to the coasts, in search of venture capital.

If anyone can begin to change that, maybe it’s Seidenberg. “She has an infectious energy that brings a room to life,” Niebauer says. “We’re lucky to have her.”

Doug Moe is a Madison writer and a former editor of Madison Magazine. Read his weekly blog, “Doug Moe’s Madison,” on madisonmagazine.com.