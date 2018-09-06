Building networks as a Latina in Madison

Photo by Thomas Yonash

While I was growing up in a far west suburb of Chicago, my parents had a profound impact on my work ethic, showing me what it means to strive for what you believe in. I saw the sacrifices they made to hold their physically laborious manufacturing jobs. Although they were well paid, they constantly negotiated wages and benefits with their employers and dealt with supervisors who saw them only as hired hands and treated them as such. My parents constantly reminded me of the importance of obtaining an education so I would not have to endure the injustices of working low-skilled jobs, in places where it was difficult to advocate for yourself without fear of being let go.

Growing up, I never imagined that I, a Mexican-American and daughter of Mexican immigrants, would become the leader of a highly respected nonprofit organization responsible for creating life-changing relationships. But since 2016, I have been CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County, the area’s largest youth mentoring organization. Together with a team of 15 dedicated staff members, close to 700 caring volunteer mentors and more than 600 devoted parents and guardians, we create positivity via one-on-one mentoring relationships for more than 600 Dane County youth who face adversity. It is an honor to hold such a role.

But I also recognize that on a wider scale, Latinos are not always leading. Latinos make up 18 percent of the U.S. population, yet only 11 Latinos serve as CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. In 2016, Latinos held only 3.5 percent of Fortune 500 board seats. On the nonprofit side, only 7 percent of nonprofit chief executives are people of color.

Among the more than 4,200 nonprofits in Dane County, fewer than 10 are led by Latinos. We are constantly challenged with recruiting diverse candidates for our workplaces and our nonprofit boards. We are always looking for effective solutions, but the reality is that we need a multilayered approach. I have found that the keys to getting more Latinos to lead in their workplaces are to build meaningful networks, provide mentorship and encourage a work environment that fuels growth and professional development.

Early on in my career, I worked for an organization where I was the only young person of color in the corporate office.

I had a cubicle next to 15 other female administrative assistants, all of us surrounded by a circle of offices filled with male executives. I often wondered why I was the only person of color and why there weren’t more women in executive positions. This was my third job, and I worried that I would be seen as a “job hopper” with too little experience. So for three years I endured a corporate culture where I was expected to get along with the others and figure out how to “fit in.”

Upon moving to Madison in 2007, I found it difficult to fit in, not only because I did not attend the University of Wisconsin–Madison, but also because I had no real connections here. Again, I asked myself, “Where are the Latinos?” Thankfully, I found organizations like the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County, which connected me with other Latino professionals and leaders like Juan Jose Lopez, Julia Arata Fratta, Tania Ibarra and Miguel Corona. Before I knew it, I was part of a network of other Latinos trying to make a difference in Dane County.

This appreciation for my Mexican heritage and career led to my being part of the founding group of the Latino Professionals Association of Greater Madison, which celebrates its fifth anniversary in 2018. Having access to these types of organizations and networks makes it easy for me to call Madison home. From these networks, I have found great friends and mentors who have supported me in my professional growth and have given me the courage to pursue opportunities such as becoming the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

I applaud organizations that have internal business resource groups to support Latino professionals and their ascension to leadership roles. But I encourage those of you without access to such groups to seek out organizations like the Latino Professionals Association or Latino Chamber of Commerce, which provide a support network for Latino professionals and entrepreneurs. Much of what I have learned about leadership has come from working in an organization where one feels free to innovate — where employees feel like they are owners of the mission. That is how I felt being part of the Latino Professionals Association and what I bring to my role at Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Now as a nonprofit leader and manager of a diverse workplace, I work every day to ensure our staff has a culture and work environment that inspire them to bring their creativity, background and best selves.

A great friend and mentor once told me, “To whom much is given, much is expected.” It is a quote that lives with me daily. It makes me think of my parents, who gave so much of themselves. Now it’s my turn.

Sandy Morales is CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County.