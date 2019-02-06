Breese Stevens Field announces 2019 dates of The Bodega
2019 Bodega season will feature four markets
MADISON, Wis. - The Bodega is returning to Breese Stevens Field in 2019 for its fourth season since its creation in 2016.
According to a release, the market will be held four times over the summer, once per month from May to August. This year, there is a special Father's Day market on June 16.
Each year, The Bodega features more than 90 local vendors selling speciality items like crafts, handcrafted jewelry, curated boutiques and hot food. In addition to the shopping, attendees can enjoy live music and entertainment, children's activities, food carts, yard games, beer and wine.
Some of the vendors include Cream City Caramels & Confections, Eye Candy Beauty + Boutique, Grasshopper Goods, Halfpint Naturals, Hygge Jewelry Lab, Jakarta Cafe, Sugar River Kettle Corn, Madre Yerba, Nutkrack LLC, ReKindled & Co., Sweet Space Studio, Tacocat Creations and Valley View Rustic Creations.
The events are free to the public.
The Bodega will be May 30, June 16, July 25 and Aug. 22.
