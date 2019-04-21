92 spots for trivia, bingo, darts, karaoke, leagues and more in Madison

Photo from flickr.com/photos/mtaphotos/

Do you like to pair a friendly game of volleyball with your weeknight beer? Are you a corporate titan in Monopoly? Or are you always the big bingo winner?

There are quite a few places in the Madison area where you can play games and sports both at competitive and casual levels.

We’ve put together a list of game nights, leagues and other activities around town that'll please your sporty side. Scroll through this list to find something to do almost every night of the week including activities such as trivia, bingo, volleyball, karaoke, darts, shuffleboard and more.

Game on!

TRIVIA Photo from flickr.com/photos/elvissa/ Photo from flickr.com/photos/elvissa/

Mondays

Along with trivia, Red Rock Saloon features 50 cent wings and $2.50 Wisconsin beers every Monday. You have a chance to win $40, $20 and $10 off your bar tab if you win trivia. 7:30 p.m. Free to play. Click here for more info

Dominate trivia at The City Bar and you’ll win a $50 gift certificate. While playing, enjoy a City BBQ sandwich with pork shoulder that has been smoked for 10 hours. 8:30 p.m. Free to play. Click here for more info

Find something fun at The Lazy Oaf Lounge almost every night of the week. There's trivia on Monday and Tuesday nights, plus drink specials. During nice weather, bring your dog and relax on the large outdoor patio. The Lazy Oaf is one of America's Pub Quiz's triva locations in Madison. 7 p.m. Free to play. Click here for more info

Tuesdays

The Come Back In on Wilson Street has hosted trivia on Tuesday nights for the past five years. Enjoy 26 beers on taps and $5 chicken, beef or vegetarian burritos. 8:30 p.m. Free to play. Click here for more info

Half-priced margaritas are available during Tacos, Tequila & Trivia at Pedro’s Mexican Restaurant. Lakefront Brewery sponsors the event and prizes for first place include free brewery tours. 7 p.m. Free to play. Click here for more info

You can enjoy monthly trivia at Rigby’s Pub & Grill. April’s trivia themes challenge your knowledge of video games, the '90s, "Game of Thrones," superheroes and beer. If your outfit matches the theme, you receive bonus points. 7 p.m. Free to play. Click here for more info.

All three Nitty Gritty locations host America’s Pub Quiz trivia on Tuesday nights. All ages are welcome and you can bring a team of any size. 8 p.m. Free to play. Click here for more info.

Win $30 if you win first place in trivia at The Great Dane Pub and Brewing Co. on the east side. Bring your family and enjoy Great Dane beer and food. Be sure to check trivia offerings at other Great Dane locations, too. 7:30 p.m. Free to play. Click here for more info

Comedy on State periodically hosts themed trivia nights at the comedy club. On Tuesday, May 7, put your cult TV show knowledge to the test at Comedy on State's The Office Trivia event. Reservations are not required but are highly recommended because this event fills up on a first-served basis. There are also best costume and team name competitions, plus Ian's Pizza at the May 7 event. 7 p.m. Free to play. Click here for more info

You can find Premier Trivia at Me & Julio in Fitchburg. This restaurant offers breakfast, appetizers, a Mexican menu and an American menu. There is a great outdoor patio and several TVs for guests to enjoy games any night of the week. 7:30 p.m. Free to play. Click here for more info

Wednesdays

Kitchen manager Mat “The Wiz” Adams puts together a specialty nacho plate just for trivia nights at Working Draft Beer Co. Hosted by “The Wiz” himself, guests can expect beer-trivia and other brain busters. 7 p.m. Free to play. Click here for more info

Enjoy two nights of trivia-fun at The Brass Ring. Every Wednesday and Sunday, try to answer questions on music, movies, literature and science. Each month a different brewery hosts the events and participants receive free beer samples. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Free to play. Click here for more info

Located on Madison’s north side, Bierock offers trivia every Wednesday night. As you're deciding your brew of choice, try one of the specialty Bierock savory pastry stuffed with lamb, buffalo chicken or tofu and kimchi. 7:30 p.m. Free to Play. Click here for more info

Come for the trivia, stay for the food at Octopi Brewing. Every Wednesday, Jacob Guyette, who worked under James Beard award-winning chef Tory Miller for seven years, pulls up the Octopi food truck to feed hungry trivia contestants. The menu is based on local and seasonal items, but don’t forget to pair it with some of Octopi’s brewing partners like Untitled Art, The Giving Brewery and Dachs. 7 p.m. Free to play. Click here for more info

Check out Crappy Can & Team Trivia Wednesdays at the Bristled Boar. Is there any better way to get your trivia brain pumping than with $2 crappy canned beer? If that doesn't do it for you, feel free to indulge in a blackberry brandy shot for $1.50. 6:30 p.m. Free to play. Click here for more info

Three Trivia Circuits to Check Out

There are two national and one local trivia organizers in town: America's Pub Quiz, Geeks Who Drink, Premier Triva and League Trivia. America's Pub Quiz locations include Boulder Brewpub, Vitense Golfland, Monk's Bar & Grill, Point Burger Bar, Hop Haus Brewing Co., World of Beer, DLUX, State Line Distillery, Chasers Bar & Grille, Varsity Bar & Grill, State Street Brats and others. Geeks Who Drink's Madison spots are Flix Brewhouse, The Shamrock Bar & Grille, HopCat, Nomad World Pub and Buck & Badger Northwoods Lodge. Premier Trivia brings more than 15 entertainers to Babes Madison, Marcus Theaters, Pitchers Pub, Viking Lanes, Tangent, Vintage Brewing Co. and more. League Trivia is a local trivia organizer that provides the material for trivia at places including The Sett, Mr. Brews Taphouse, Red Rock Saloon, Tipsy Cow, Echo Tap & Grill and more.

BINGO

Photo courtesy of The Wise Restaurant & Bar Photo courtesy of The Wise Restaurant & Bar

Mondays

Play bingo and support a puppy charity at Karben4 during Fetch-Bingo Nights at K4's monthly event. $1 from every bingo card purchase goes to Fetch Rescue Wisconsin, a nonprofit dedicated to rehoming at-risk dogs in shelters. 6 p.m. $2. Last Monday of the month. Click here for more info

Tuesdays

Sugar River Pizza Co. hosts bingo on Tuesday nights. Prizes include food, cash and free drinks. The event fills up quickly, so reserve your spot early. This event is for participants 21 and older. 7 p.m. Free to play. Click here for more info

Wednesdays

New to The Lazy Oaf Lounge is Wednesday Savage Bingo nights. You can win $200 for the top prize and it is free to play. You can also win free food and drinks. 7 p.m. Free to play. Click here for more info

Thursdays

Don't miss Drag Queen Bingo at The Wise at HotelRED. This monthly event usually held on Thursdays is hosted the witty Bianca Lynn Breeze. You'll leave with laughs and great prizes from Monroe Street restaurants and businesses. Scroll Facebook to find other locations offering Drag Queen Bingo hosted by Breeze, like this one at Yahara Bay Distillery. 6 p.m. $5. Click here for more info

Saturdays

While bingo is on haitus as of this article's publishing, Dino's Bar & Grill hosts bingo events January through March. Bingo starts at 2 p.m., it's $2 per sheet and the pot is usually $100. Order a pizza or a Chicago-style hot dog and test your luck. Click here to check out Dinos' website

Sundays

Each week a different beer special is featured during Craftsman Table & Tap's Beero Bingo. Examples include Central Waters Brewing Co., Lakefront Brewery and New Belgium Brewing Co. 1 p.m. Free to play. Click here for more info

BOARD GAMES John Siebert/SXC John Siebert/SXC

It's board game night every Tuesday at Bos Meadery — the first exclusive meadery in the state. You can bring your own games (like Sequence, Telestrations) or play some favorites provided by the mead hall (like Code Names, Connect 4 and Jenga). Order a glass of cold, fresh mead and pair it with a pizza from The Roman Candle Pizzeria, which is available at the Meadery on Tuesdays by the slice. 5 p.m. Free to Play. Click here for more info

Here are a few other bars and restaurants that offer board game nights and play while you stay:

Weary Traveler Freehouse, 1201 Williamson St.

Winestyles, 2824 Prairie Lakes Drive, Sun Prairie

Old Sugar Distillery, 931 E. Main St.

The Malt House, 2609 E. Washington Ave.

Alt Brew, 1808 Wright St.

Mother Fool's Coffeehouse, 1101 Williamson St.

SAND VOLLEYBALL

Photo from torange.biz Photo from torange.biz

If you want to feel the breeze from Lake Waubesa as you spike the ball onto your opponent's side of the net, sign up for a vollleyball team at Christy’s Landing. Christy's offers leagues on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. At the time of this article's publication, registration was closed for summer 2019 except for the Tuesday night league. Act fast to get your team registered for this summer!

Ten Pin Alley in Fitchburg is getting its volleyball courts ready for summer madness. There's a league for every night of the week at this westside sand volleyball spot. Watch for updates on Ten Pin's website or Facebook page for 2019 league information. Click here to go to the Ten Pin Alley website

Self proclaimed "dive bar with a soul," The Wisco on Williamson Street offers volleyball in the heart of the city. Opened 30 years ago, this neighborhood bar offers volleyball on Mondays, Tuesday, Fridays and Sunday afternoons.

The Bristled Boar in Middleton offers volleyball nearly every night of the week. At the time of this articles publication, there are spots available on Monday nights. Even if the leagues fill up, stop by and enjoy quick bar food like burgers, nachos, pizza and more. Click here for Bristled Boar's Facebook page

In addition to weekly meat raffles and karaoke, Monkeyshines Bar & Grill offers summer volleyball leagues. The rowdy fan clubs should sit outside on the wooden deck that overlooks the volleyball courts. This season is nearly full with only one spot left on Tuesday nights at the time of this article's publication.

Pooley's is known for sports memorabilia and an abundance of TVs, but you can also play year-round indoor volleyball. The summer league starts in May and is free of rain, mud and mosquitos. Sign up and enjoy special discounts for the fall league.

More than just a bowling alley, Bowl-A-Vard Lanes offers three sand volleyball courts. Enjoy end-of-season prizes, a pitcher tally race and seasonal tournaments. There is also an arcade, restaurant, bar and of course, 40 state-of-the-art bowling lanes. And check out the newly renovated patio.

New to the city, Mad City Sand Volleyball offers volleyball tournaments and leagues at North of the Bayou, The Locker Room Sports Bar and Grill and Club Tavern. The first games start in April and there are still spots left at all three locations. Click here for more info

OTHER SPORTS LEAGUES Photo from Pexels

Photo from Pexels

Madison School and Community Recreation is a great organization to find volleyball, kickball, basketball and softball leagues. Also check out the Madison Sports & Social Club for spring, summer and fall leagues for basketball, broomball, dodgeball, flag football kickball, softball and volleyball. The Greater Madison Senior Softball League offers slow-pitch softball leagues on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Verona Community Park.

Darts

Photo from flickr.com/photos/sadsnaps/

Photo from flickr.com/photos/sadsnaps/

Bullseye Games hosts a multi-bar dart league at places including Pitcher’s Pub, Paul’s Neighborhood Bar and Harmony Bar.

Other places with popular dart board areas are:

Crystal Corner Bar, 1302 Williamson St.

Monkeyshines Bar & Grill, 6209 McKee Road, Fitchburg

Come Back In, 508 E. Wilson St.

Bristled Boar, 2611 Branch St., Middleton

Shuffleboard

Photo from flickr.com/photos/londonmatt/

Photo from flickr.com/photos/londonmatt/

Here are a few places where you'll find a shuffleboard to play on:

Jade Monkey Cocktail Lounge, 109 Cottage Grove Road

Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., 123 E. Doty St.

Woody and Anne's, 2236 Winnebago St.

Bowl-A-Vard, 2121 E. Springs Drive

Karaoke

Photo from flickr.com/photos/sparetomato/

Photo from flickr.com/photos/sparetomato/

Here are a few places where you can belt out a tune:

Green Lantern, 4412 Siggelkow Road, McFarland

Dino's Bar & Grill, 110 Diagonal St., Dodgeville

Nam’s Noodle & Karaoko Bar, 1336 Regent St.

Karaoke Kid, 614 University Ave.

Ohio Tavern, 224 Ohio Ave.

Club LaMark, 1525 N. Stoughton Road

Lazy Oaf Lounge, 1617 N. Stoughton Raod

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill, 5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Monkeyshines Bar & Grill, 6209 McKee Road, Fitchburg

Arcade Games

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Get your game on at these places that feature arcade machines:

Blue Moon Bar & Grill, 2535 University Ave.

BarleyPop Tap and Shop, 2045 Atwood Ave.

I/O Arcade Bar, 720 Williamson St.

Rossi's Pizza & Vintage Arcade, 4503 Monona Drive, Monona