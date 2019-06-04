16 deals worth snagging during 608 Day

To celebrate everything Madison, the people, the places and the things that make our city unique, Destination Madison is hosting 608 Day on June 8, a date that plays off our area code.

Throughout the Madison area—including surrounding cities—businesses and restaurants are offering discounts and special events that are happening Saturday.

Before you start celebrating 608 Day, join us Thursday for a party hosted with Destination Madison and Avenue Club and the Bubble Up Bar. The event will have $6.08 Moscow mules, $6.08 smoked onion dip, a pop-up booth from JNJ CraftWorks, a 608 Day pamphlet and a special Madison Parks map illustrated by local artist Emily Balsley will be for sale (we’ll also be selling the map on 608 Day for $6.08).

Take a look at some of the deals we think are worth checking out this Saturday:

The AC Lounge is celebrating 608 Day with an event starting at 4 p.m. J. Henry & Sons Distillery, Dancing Goat Distillery and Madison Chocolate Co. will be in house celebrating at the lounge.

Canteen on Capitol Square is offering $6.08 margaritas made with Sauza Blue Reposado, lime and Patrón Citronage.

Stop at Revel’s craft bar between 1-8 p.m. to complete a craft or add on a cocktail or a kid’s craft for $6.08.

Local breweries are going to be hosting tap invasions around the Isthmus. Barley Pop LIVE!, Pasture and Plenty, Cask & Ale, I/O Arcade Bar and Grampa’s Pizzeria will have brews from Potosi, One Barrel, O’so, Wisconsin Brewing Co. and Vintage.

Snag four flavors of ice cream for $6.08 in a Madison Chocolate Shoppe ice cream flight.

Head over to Waunakee’s Lone Girl Brewing Co. for its special $6.08 608 cocktail with Tito’s Vodka, Thatcher’s Elderflower Liqueur, simple syrup, lemon juice, sparkling wine and lemon twist.

All terrace tickets at the Madison Mallards game June 8 are available for $6.08 when using the code 608.

All pints at Delta Beer Lab will be $6.08. Both tax and tip are included, but they welcome tips and donations for its nonprofit partner of the month, the Ice Age Trail Alliance.

For a cheesy good time, head to Longtable for $6.08 cheese curds using Clock Shadow Creamery’s curds. They’ll also have $6.08 pours from local brewery Giant Jones.

Take a trip to the new Audrey Kitchen + Bar inside the Hilton Madison Monona Terrace. House wine, local draft beer and Wisconsin-brewed canned craft beers will be $6.08.

Become an expert Madison foodie with a Madison Food Explorers’ tour. The spot is offering $6.08 off the Lake to Lake tour with promo code 608Day2019.

Head down to Beloit for more 608 days. Blue Collar Coffee Co. is offering $6.08 chorizo burritos and breakfast sandwiches, Lucy’s will have $6.08 cheese curds and truk’t will have $6.08 margaritas throughout the day.

In addition to all of the other deals, Madison Magazine is offering a special subscription offer June 6-8. Get a year-long subscription or 12 magazines for $6.08. Use code 608 to subscribe.

