A fresh strawberry, picked ripe off the vine, is a gift. My grandma taught me this many Junes ago at u-pick strawberry fields in the north woods. Years later, while finishing my English degree at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, I wrote a long-form poem weaving together childhood memories of Grandma Evelyn and her love of strawberry-picking. A few lines go like this:
“Amethyst floss … / embroiders in memory the / sacred summers when Evie / takes me picking for red / fingers and achy stomachs / brimming with a few more / strawberries than our waxed / baskets. I watch Grandma / rinse the strawberries under / water and pare the green hats / off to pack the freezer full / in anticipation of small gifts.”
I still feel my heart swell and my stomach yearn each year when the strawberries begin to turn from blush to red.
My grandma is now in her 90s, but she hasn’t been out picking in some time. It’s the way things go. Kneeling and crawling on narrow, straw paths is not for weathered knees. That’s why I can so clearly recall one 94-year-old woman who did pick her own strawberries at Warm Belly Farm last summer.
The startup farm in Fort Atkinson, founded by Francis Wisniewski and led by a team of woman farmers, has 30,000 square feet of hydroponic u-pick strawberry plants. It hasn’t been around for long, but it already boasts a number of Madison and Chicago restaurant clients, including L’Etoile and A Pig in a Fur Coat. Among the early enthusiasts are also children and elders, who can share in a tradition that isn’t always feasible for them.
Staff horticulturist and head grower Erin Warner says, “Accessibility is really big for us. You can pick at waist high, no bending over.”
I walk up and down the rows of Warm Belly’s everbearing strawberries early in the season, the crowns of leaves and white flowers forming a hedge and the ripening berries draping over the hydroponic trays like an old-fashioned strand of big, twinkly, green-and-red holiday lights. If my grandma didn’t live three hours away, I would bring her. I can picture her there, biting into a strawberry ripe off the vine, with her blue eyes twinkling and her cheeks warming to the color of the berries.
I indulge my nostalgia and tell Erin and farm manager Emily Hebbe about my grandma’s love of strawberry-picking.
“Next time you go see your grandma, swing by on your way,” Emily says. “We’ll give you a bucket to pick for her.”
A fresh strawberry, picked ripe off the vine, is indeed a gift. So is the time I’ve spent picking strawberries with my grandma in the north woods — and so is the strawberry farm that makes it possible for this tradition to carry on.
These are the kinds of everbearing gifts we shouldn’t trade for anything.
Emma Waldinger (she/her) is an associate editor at Madison Magazine. She started her role in September 2022. Along with managing web and social media content, Emma writes and oversees food and dining coverage for Madison Magazine, including a monthly print column called “Back of House” and the digital BITE newsletter.
Emma graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in December 2020 with degrees in English (creative writing) and Environmental Studies and a certificate in Food Systems. At UW-Madison, she spent a year each leading art and design direction for Alt Magazine and the Wisconsin Union Directorate’s Art Committee. Her first published writing was featured in Edible Madison magazine where she also filled in as guest editor for their Spring 2022 issue.
Emma’s life-long experiences with food and gardening have been the catalyst for her fascination with the intersections between art, ecology, agriculture, and good food. She lives on Madison’s near west side with her two cats, Sybil and Elio, and spends her time reading memoirs, baking elaborate cakes, and stewarding her little garden plot at Eagle Heights Community Garden.