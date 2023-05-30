Warm Belly Farm strawberry picking
Photo by Emma Waldinger

A fresh strawberry, picked ripe off the vine, is a gift. My grandma taught me this many Junes ago at u-pick strawberry fields in the north woods. Years later, while finishing my English degree at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, I wrote a long-form poem weaving together childhood memories of Grandma Evelyn and her love of strawberry-picking. A few lines go like this:

“Amethyst floss … / embroiders in memory the / sacred summers when Evie / takes me picking for red / fingers and achy stomachs / brimming with a few more / strawberries than our waxed / baskets. I watch Grandma / rinse the strawberries under / water and pare the green hats / off to pack the freezer full / in anticipation of small gifts.”

Associate Editor

Emma Waldinger (she/her) is an associate editor at Madison Magazine. She started her role in September 2022. Along with managing web and social media content, Emma writes and oversees food and dining coverage for Madison Magazine, including a monthly print column called “Back of House” and the digital BITE newsletter.

Emma graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in December 2020 with degrees in English (creative writing) and Environmental Studies and a certificate in Food Systems. At UW-Madison, she spent a year each leading art and design direction for Alt Magazine and the Wisconsin Union Directorate’s Art Committee. Her first published writing was featured in Edible Madison magazine where she also filled in as guest editor for their Spring 2022 issue.

Emma’s life-long experiences with food and gardening have been the catalyst for her fascination with the intersections between art, ecology, agriculture, and good food. She lives on Madison’s near west side with her two cats, Sybil and Elio, and spends her time reading memoirs, baking elaborate cakes, and stewarding her little garden plot at Eagle Heights Community Garden.

Instagram: @emmawaldinger

