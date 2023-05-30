Sharp-eyed observers of Capital City Theatre will have noticed that the local troupe’s summer schedule has experienced an abrupt change: The company’s planned production of “Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical” has been scrapped due to a lack of funds to stage it.
“’Shining in Misery’ cost us more than we anticipated,” explains CCT Artistic Director Abrams, referring to the company’s successful March production of an original and hilarious musical spoof of horror author Stephen King’s oeuvre. Although that show collected solid critical reviews (including one from this writer), inflation boosted the cost of things like constructing the show’s set — an elaborate take on the Overlook Hotel — and the size of the 300-seat Overture Playhouse put a cap on the show’s two-week run.
“We met what we set out to do with ticket revenue for that show,” says Abrams, noting that the number of first-time ticket buyers for the show was surprisingly sizable. “I was worried that a show nobody had heard of wouldn’t sell.”
But the company found itself struggling to fund the $200,000 budget for “Newsies” after donations came in short of expectations.
“We did not want to scale down, just to put the show on,” says Abrams.
Instead, the company pivoted, quickly replacing the full-on musical production with a cabaret-style performance by Broadway star Kate Baldwin, the Tony-nominated veteran of shows like “Hello Dolly,” “Finian’s Rainbow,” and “Big Fish,” set for June 24 in the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater. Baldwin will be backed by a 30-piece orchestra and a 20-member chorus. Abrams describes the show as a hybrid of Broadway and CCT’s 2016 production of “Gypsy.”
“We could have just done nothing,” says Abrams. “But we wanted to offer something in that slot. It’s a little like gambling in Vegas. If you don’t put on a certain level of show on a regular schedule, people won’t come.”
CCT had accomplished that, with its elaborate 2022 staging of “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” at Fitchburg Farms — another show where costs outpaced revenue — and “Shining in Misery.”
“We took two chances on two new ideas, and now we’re going to take a giant step back,” says Abrams.
Abrams says that CCT’s 2024 season will be much smaller. There won’t be a big show in Overture Center. Instead, there will be three cabaret-style shows at different venues, and a staged reading of a new holiday musical in December. There’ll also be a conservatory production next summer, celebrating the tenth anniversary of CCTs “Find Your Light “program. The dream of staging a regular three-to-four-show season remains alive.
Despite the setbacks, Abrams says he isn’t worried about the company’s immediate future. They’re planning to look to hire a new development director to boost its donor base and corporate sponsorships.
“Arts funding isn’t easy,” Abrams notes ruefully. “But I think we’re heading in the right direction.”
