Broadway star Kate Baldwin will perform a cabaret-style show on June 24 in Overture Center's Capitol Theater.

Sharp-eyed observers of Capital City Theatre will have noticed that the local troupe’s summer schedule has experienced an abrupt change: The company’s planned production of “Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical” has been scrapped due to a lack of funds to stage it.

“’Shining in Misery’ cost us more than we anticipated,” explains CCT Artistic Director Abrams, referring to the company’s successful March production of an original and hilarious musical spoof of horror author Stephen King’s oeuvre. Although that show collected solid critical reviews (including one from this writer), inflation boosted the cost of things like constructing the show’s set — an elaborate take on the Overlook Hotel — and the size of the 300-seat Overture Playhouse put a cap on the show’s two-week run.