Matt Raboin has spent the last three months building a 14-foot troll out of scrap wood, old pallets, used cardboard boxes and sticks. On August 12, it’ll be set on fire as the finale of Burning Troll, a festival-type event he’s organized on the historic Donald Farm in Mount Horeb.
Madison has no shortage of outdoor summertime events. But none of them have ever been quite like Burning Troll, which pays homage to the playful, humorous side of Mount Horeb with an eclectic lineup of bands and performing arts groups — and a troll.
“We want to keep it as a community-centered event,” Raboin says. A sculpture garden will showcase work by John Pahlas of Center Ground Studios and Nina Moyer from Hope Valley Conservancy. Guests can wander through the outdoor exhibit before heading to the large field, where the main events will be held.
On August 12, this field (part of Mount Horeb's Donald Farm) will host hundreds of people for the first Burning Troll.
Photo by Anna Kottakis
Raboin moved to Donald Farm about two years ago, and hopes the event will celebrate Mount Horeb's history and unique culture.
The lineup for the event reflects Raboin’s community-centered ethos, too. The bands performing at Burning Troll are all local to the Madison area. Other than that, the groups range widely in size and genre.
Natty Nation is a four-person rock reggae group dedicated to uplifting people through music.
The Handphibians play Brazilian-style percussion and often bring their energetic rhythms to festivals and parades.
Rare Element is a funk group known for high-intensity live shows and horn-driven funk.
Kendra, a Mount Horeb hometown favorite, will bring original, timeless folk tunes to the stage.
The Sandhill Strangers, a group of young multi-instrumentalists and singers, blend bluegrass, country and jazz.
Beyond the musical acts, Burning Troll will also host two performing arts groups.
Cycropia Aerial Dance’s gravity-defying performances feature bungee, trapeze, aerial silks and more.
The Dephlogisticators are an up-and-coming fire spinning group in Madison (who most recently performed at Madison Fire Fest on July 22).
There will be plenty to eat and drink, too. The REAP food truck (operated by vegan chef Lauren Montelbano) will be on-site for the event, as well as Jason’s Jerk, a food cart serving Caribbean fusion. Artisanal hard ciders from Brix Cider (which Raboin co-owns) will be sold, too, with all of the proceeds going to the Upper Sugar River Watershed.
“We're inviting people here to create a new tradition,” says Raboin. “One that invites lightheartedness, creative fire, diversity, and artistic expression while being rooted in this landscape and who we are as a community.”
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
