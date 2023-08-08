BurningTroll1

While Raboin studied art as an undergraduate, the centerpiece for Burning Troll is the largest art project he’s ever completed.

 Photo by Anna Kottakis

Matt Raboin has spent the last three months building a 14-foot troll out of scrap wood, old pallets, used cardboard boxes and sticks. On August 12, it’ll be set on fire as the finale of Burning Troll, a festival-type event he’s organized on the historic Donald Farm in Mount Horeb.

Madison has no shortage of outdoor summertime events. But none of them have ever been quite like Burning Troll, which pays homage to the playful, humorous side of Mount Horeb with an eclectic lineup of bands and performing arts groups — and a troll.

DonaldFarm