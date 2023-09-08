In an overlogged Wisconsin northwoods in June 1917, forester Rand Brandt discovers he has a powerful gift: He can grow trees from his fingertips. This isn't the only secret he's keeping — he's also sharing his bed with a fellow soldier, Gabriel, and as both men are shipped off to France, both secrets become more dangerous. What's more, Rand's gift is not only quickly exploited by his superiors, but it also isn't what he thought — his new growth trees are dying, and he descends into well-intentioned martyrdom.
"At its core, it’s the story of a young conservationist with a remarkable gift — the ability to grow plants very quickly — who learns why magical solutions to environmental problems are no substitute for a deep, communal relationship with the land," says Marquette University associate professor B. Pladek, author of the debut novel, "Dry Land," which will be published on Sept. 26 by the University of Wisconsin Press. "It’s also the story of a young man in the hyper-patriotic, hyper-masculine environment of WWI America learning why heroism and self-sacrifice are ideals that do as much harm as good — not only to you, but to the people and places you hope to protect."
The book is also, says Pladek, a love letter to some of Wisconsin's many natural landscapes, including the Horicon Marsh and the Baraboo hills, resulting in a lush, evocative read that also ripples with local history and intriguing conservation science. Lambda Literary Review named "Dry Land" one of its most anticipated titles for September, and Kirkus Reviews calls the book a "winning combination of history, magic, and science that reiterates the importance of environmental preservation.” Pladek is one of the recently announced presenters at this year's Wisconsin Book Festival; he will give a reading, talk and signing on Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Central Library. We caught up with Pladek for a Q&A ahead of his visit.
When and where did this story first come to you?
"Dry Land" began as a short story that was first published in a now-closed magazine of speculative fiction, Lackington’s. The novel’s deeper roots lie in my move to Wisconsin in 2014. To get to know our new home, my husband Jonathan and I went hiking all over the state. I fell in love with its landscapes, especially the hardwood forests of the Driftless region and the wetlands (marshes, bogs) in the area that was once glacial lake Wisconsin. (Nearly all of the Wisconsin landscapes in the book are based on real locations). I started reading about Wisconsin’s conservation history and got really interested in both its general legacy of forestry and, more specifically, the dredging and re-filling of Horicon Marsh. As for the time period, I’ve always been interested in the early 20th century and WWI. It was a watershed moment that reshaped the political, social, and cultural configuration of Europe and the United States.
What questions were you grappling with at the start, and did they change at all in discovery as you wrote?
I had always intended the book to be a sort of anti-superhero story in that it’s about the danger of thinking we can solve ecological damage with quick, easy, and painless (in other words, "magical") methods. But the book also ended up being about the seductiveness of the martyr role to well-intentioned people who want to do good. Being a martyr is attractive — so many war movies extol martyrs, as does Christianity, the dominant religion in the U.S. — but martyrs can also be quite self-centered. They focus on their own sacrifice rather than the real needs of the people (or places) that sacrifice supposedly benefits.
Finally, while I always imagined the novel as focusing on Rand and Gabriel’s relationship, it ended up being just as much about Rand’s relationship with his best friend, Jonna. My favorite portion of the book is the four chapters Rand and Jonna spend together, talking through the different ways they’ve screwed up their lives.
This novel is incredibly rich with real science. My understanding is you are an English professor. How much did you know about forestry and conservation biology ahead of time and what was your research process like?
Going into the novel, I had a layperson’s understanding of the natural world: I hike a fair deal, and I can identify some birds and mushrooms and wildflowers. My scholarly specialization is also British Romanticism, whose thinkers were responsible for a lot of assumptions anglophone people now bring to “nature” as a concept. But I didn’t know that much about the history of conservation or forestry.
My research for the book was pretty structured. I began by reading broad histories of conservation, forestry, and approaches to “nature” as a concept in the U.S., as well as general WWI histories and histories of Wisconsin. Then I got more granular, reading books/articles on (for example) the 10th and 20th Engineers Forestry (the U.S.’s forestry regiments in WWI) and the Horicon Marsh dredging/refilling; and sources from the era itself, like the first-person account of a forester who served in the 10th Engineers and the Forest Service’s early handbooks for woodsmen (especially the Use Book). I also read ecology textbooks from the era to try to give Rand an authentic (and authentically incorrect) understanding of ecology. Rand believes fervently in some ideas that ecology has since discarded — for example, the notion that environments progress through a predictable series of stages (seres) until they reach a stable “climax” state. Ecologists now know that succession isn’t linear; nature isn’t teleological! Finally, I chose a few writers who’d written about the era as prose benchmarks. The most important were William Maxwell and, obviously, Aldo Leopold. The latter third of "Dry Land" is one long homage to A Sand County Almanac.
How much was magical realism and how much was true? For example, there's a line about the governor nullifying Wisconsin's state forests to make them a federal concern — what actual history and policy comes into play here?
A lot of the policy history is grounded in truth. In 1915, Gov. Emanuel Philipp really did declare that conserving forests was a federal — not state — responsibility, and the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that the state’s forestry reserve contracts were unconstitutional. However, there are a bunch of historical events in the book that did happen, but at a slightly different (usually later) date. For example, Horicon Marsh was dredged in the 1910s and not refilled until the 1930s, while the push to create a national forest in the Northwoods happened in the 1930s.
A writing challenge I faced was how much factual policy history to include. I only wanted Rand to know and think what a naïve, poorly-read 22-year-old would have known and thought. For example, Rand never fully understands the political implications of federal conservation efforts. He sees a national forest in the Northwoods as an unqualified good, because he’s never thought about how “protected wildernesses” have been used to forcibly displace Indigenous peoples.
There is a tender, forbidden love story at the core of this book, set against the backdrop of a patriarchal war and an arguably more dangerous time for gay men. What was that like to write? In writing historical fiction, did you draw any parallels or find any unique distinctions versus the challenges faced by the LGBTQ community today?
The early 20th century is a fascinating time in queer history because it’s when “heterosexual” and “homosexual” were being sociologically defined as opposite identity categories. There was more public, scientific(ish) discussion of sexuality and gender than ever before. This was simultaneously exciting — queer people could read Freud, Havelock Ellis, Magnus Hirschfeld and others to learn they weren’t alone — and frightening: the sudden visibility of queerness (whether called homosexuality, inversion, or something else) made queers targets in new ways. It didn’t help that conservatives lumped queerness together with certain forms of leftism (communism, feminism, racial justice) they deemed dangerous. The parallels with today are depressingly obvious. Queer people, especially trans people, have become convenient scapegoats for a frighteningly fascist wave of conservatism that also targets reproductive freedom, labor activism and anti-racism.
At the same time, queer people have a long and rich history outside the panopticon of public and scientific scrutiny. Queers have always been around, and we often find each other. The entire main cast of "Dry Land" is queer, and I don’t think that’s ahistorical, especially if you read about the networks of queers that really did exist in Wisconsin around WWI. When writing Rand, Gabriel, Jonna and Marie, I wanted to write about queer people who weren’t bothered about their queerness (though the world around them was).
What were you exploring with the metaphor of a special gift that is soon exploited, and also subject to self-doubt and sabotage?
As a literature professor, I want to underline that every book exceeds the meanings its writer intends for it. So what I say about the book’s metaphoric content isn’t (thank god) the sum of what a reader might find there. With that out of the way: I’m very skeptical of the narrative that says a singular hero with an extraordinary gift can solve large-scale systemic problems. And by skeptical I mean “that doesn’t happen ever, because that’s not how systemic change works.” You can’t solve climate change with magic. But I have so much sympathy for the idealism that wishes you could. That’s Rand’s idealism — he’s a genuinely well-intentioned wanna-be hero whose naïveté lies not only in his trust of regulatory organizations like the Forest Service, but in the story he’s told himself about heroism. When that story fails, it breaks him, because he’s vested too much of his self-worth in it; there’s a way in which the book is also about how we learn to value ourselves (or don’t, in Rand’s case).
How long did you work on this book, and did it change through the publishing process at all?
I began writing "Dry Land" in 2019 and finished a rough draft in 2020, then did revisions throughout 2021-22. It did change somewhat through the publishing process, though it changed more during my initial set of revisions, based on feedback from my amazing beta readers, who are all close friends. The final plot problem I was struggling with in the months before I had to turn in the final manuscript was solved by a brilliant suggestion from my agent, Brenna English-Loeb.
What surprised you the most about this story? What challenged you the most?
When I first started writing this book, I didn’t think it was about gender, when it’s actually very much about the failures of masculinity as a rigid ideal in the early 20th century. Retrospectively, that makes a ton of sense. I don’t think you can write a WWI novel with a male lead where the book isn’t about masculinity at some level; the war pushed intersecting elements of patriarchal ideology to their absurd and tragic extreme.
What challenged me the most, in a good way, was how I matured as a writer over the course of the novel. By reading writers who excelled at characterization (e.g. Tessa Hadley, Sylvia Townsend Warner), I got a bit better at it. That meant that some of my later revision passes entailed deepening the interactions between my characters, thinking through the differences between — for example — what they were saying, what they thought they were saying, what they were actually saying, and what they wouldn’t let themselves realize they were saying.
Do you have any Madison-area events planned, or any other ways to support you that would be helpful for local readers to know about?
The best thing any reader can do to support any author is buy their book (ideally from a local indie bookstore) and talk about it! "Dry Land" will be available for purchase most places in Madison, including at the fabulous A Room of One’s Own bookstore, which is the official bookseller for the Wisconsin Book Festival. I’m also going to be doing a talk and a reading at the Wisconsin Book Festival in mid-October. If you want to hear more from the novel and see a bunch of phone pictures I took of Horicon Marsh, Lincoln County, and the Baraboo hills, please come by!
Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine and the author of "Still True" (University of Wisconsin Press, Sept. 2022), the honorable mention selection for the 2022 Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award and a 2023 Midwest Book Awards silver medal winner.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.