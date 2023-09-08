B. Pladek Dry Land

'Dry Land' by B. Pladek will be published by the University of Wisconsin Press on September 26.

 Author photo by Jonathan Abresch

In an overlogged Wisconsin northwoods in June 1917, forester Rand Brandt discovers he has a powerful gift: He can grow trees from his fingertips. This isn't the only secret he's keeping — he's also sharing his bed with a fellow soldier, Gabriel, and as both men are shipped off to France, both secrets become more dangerous. What's more, Rand's gift is not only quickly exploited by his superiors, but it also isn't what he thought — his new growth trees are dying, and he descends into well-intentioned martyrdom.

"At its core, it’s the story of a young conservationist with a remarkable gift — the ability to grow plants very quickly — who learns why magical solutions to environmental problems are no substitute for a deep, communal relationship with the land," says Marquette University associate professor B. Pladek, author of the debut novel, "Dry Land," which will be published on Sept. 26 by the University of Wisconsin Press. "It’s also the story of a young man in the hyper-patriotic, hyper-masculine environment of WWI America learning why heroism and self-sacrifice are ideals that do as much harm as good — not only to you, but to the people and places you hope to protect."

