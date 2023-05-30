Sunday Reads Maggie Ginsberg hammock
Photo by Maggie Ginsberg

In 4th grade, after a school-wide vision screening administered between milk break and math, I learned I needed glasses. Badly. This was news to me, I guess because you don't know what you don't know, but when the eye doctor finally slid those pink glasses onto my face a few weeks later and spun his stool out of the way, my whole world crisped into unprecedented clarity.

"Ohhhhhh," I said. "That's what everything looks like."