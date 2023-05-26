Hanna Halperin I Could Live Here Forever
Photo by Judith Halperin

In her prizewinning debut novel, "Something Wild," former Madison resident Hanna Halperin examined the complexities of intimate partner violence with a rare nuance. Similarly, in her second novel, "I Could Live Here Forever" (published by Viking in April), a theme that could be treated clumsily or stereotypically — heroin addiction — is approached with that same soulful care for its characters. Even as we're tempted to judge Charlie Nelson for the ways he can't quit his drug, Halperin helps us consider why Leah Kempler can't quit Charlie, and whether the lure, rewards and punishments of codependent relationships are really all that different from substance use disorder. In the process, we're made to feel empathy for both characters — and maybe even for ourselves, which is what the best fiction does.

Another pleasure of this book, at least for Madisonians, is the setting: the University of Wisconsin–Madison MFA program. Considering Halperin herself is a UW-Madison MFA alumna, we trust the author in her behind-the-curtain takes — and it also makes for some deliciously meta moments, like the end-of-program graduate student reading at Central Library, or the frequent trips to City Bar. So many Madison-colored Easter eggs are sprinkled throughout the book, which was fun to read for New York Times bestselling author Chloe Benjamin, too. "There's always a special pleasure to reading a book that is set where you live, or has some likeness to your own experience," says Benjamin, who will appear in conversation with Halperin at A Room of One's Own on June 14 at 6 p.m. "You feel like a bit of an insider, knowing its secret language."

Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine

