In her prizewinning debut novel, "Something Wild," former Madison resident Hanna Halperin examined the complexities of intimate partner violence with a rare nuance. Similarly, in her second novel, "I Could Live Here Forever" (published by Viking in April), a theme that could be treated clumsily or stereotypically — heroin addiction — is approached with that same soulful care for its characters. Even as we're tempted to judge Charlie Nelson for the ways he can't quit his drug, Halperin helps us consider why Leah Kempler can't quit Charlie, and whether the lure, rewards and punishments of codependent relationships are really all that different from substance use disorder. In the process, we're made to feel empathy for both characters — and maybe even for ourselves, which is what the best fiction does.
Another pleasure of this book, at least for Madisonians, is the setting: the University of Wisconsin–Madison MFA program. Considering Halperin herself is a UW-Madison MFA alumna, we trust the author in her behind-the-curtain takes — and it also makes for some deliciously meta moments, like the end-of-program graduate student reading at Central Library, or the frequent trips to City Bar. So many Madison-colored Easter eggs are sprinkled throughout the book, which was fun to read for New York Times bestselling author Chloe Benjamin, too. "There's always a special pleasure to reading a book that is set where you live, or has some likeness to your own experience," says Benjamin, who will appear in conversation with Halperin at A Room of One's Own on June 14 at 6 p.m. "You feel like a bit of an insider, knowing its secret language."
It's a language that Halperin wields expertly, as Benjamin has known for a long time. "Hanna is able to write with an honesty that feels unusually raw. It's thrilling to read work that is fearless in that way: you feel as though you're getting a window into a character's complex, unfiltered humanity," says Benjamin.
That raw and real writing helps the reader either feel seen, or see things differently. When Benjamin and Halperin talk in June, attendees can expect an examination of that nuance.
"In life, it's easy to fall into us vs. them thinking — 'I don't have that problem' — but this book explores that fact that addiction has different forms and degrees," Benjamin says. "Charlie is addicted to drugs, but Leah has an emotional dependency that is more difficult to label. These kinds of gray areas can be more challenging than black-and-white thinking, but I find that they're usually where the truth is."
Where did this story come from?
The book appeared to me as a relationship story—an immersive look into Leah’s and Charlie’s relationship. It changed over time as it filled out; with various drafts I added details about Leah’s and Charlie’s families and friends and lives outside of the bubble of their relationship. It took me writing the entire thing to understand that while I was writing the story of a relationship, it was Leah’s story I was telling. The story is in her voice. Leah is asked over and over again, throughout the book, why she keeps going back to Charlie. In a sense, that’s why I wrote the book—to try to get at the answer to that question, which feels like an impossible question. It’s not so much a question that can be answered, but a feeling that I wanted to describe. This is a feeling I’ve experienced before in relationships. Probably that’s where the book began, a desire to describe that feeling, to put it into words.
OK, I'm going to do the uncool thing here and as you how autobiographical this book is?
I guess you could call some parts of the book autofiction, but many parts of the book are fictional. Leah goes through some experiences I’ve been through in my life and handles them differently than I did. I didn’t think of Leah as me while I was writing her. I knew I needed to feel separate from her in order to write from her point of view, about things that are intimate to me, like loneliness and addiction. In writing the novel, and in writing her, she became a character. There are parts of her character that I based on magnified, distorted, or imagined versions of myself, but this novel is not so different from my other fiction in that I am always using different aspects of myself and my life to write, combining them with things I make up, and whatever else my subconscious creates.
You named so many real places and events. Was it as fun to write as it was to read? Have you heard from any of the teachers or cohort members you may or may not have been writing about?
Part of this was due to my desire to escape the confines of my apartment during lock-down, and disappear into the world of my novel, by grounding it in concrete and true-to-life details, like you said. I loved living in Madison and my memories of the city are rich and vivid. Though I pulled from my MFA experience to write about Leah’s experience in her MFA, I did not write about anyone specific from my own program—though I described and fictionalized dynamics, feelings and experiences. That being said, I don’t know what it was like for my friends from Madison to read my novel, or if they all have. Some of my friends and teachers in my cohort were my first readers and have been really supportive of the book, which has meant a lot to me.
What scared you the most about writing this book? What thrilled you the most? What did you find the most challenging? What did you find the most painful?
I didn’t feel scared when I was writing, and I think that’s because my first novel, "Something Wild," hadn’t been published yet when I wrote the first draft of "I Could Live Here Forever." I didn’t have a sense of what it would feel like for it to be read by anyone. This gave me a feeling of freedom—like I could write honestly, the thing I really wanted to write. It thrilled me to write this book because I knew this was a story that I wanted to tell. The feelings of fear and pain came later. Publishing a book can feel so selfish and vulnerable. The feeling of writing about things that are so intense and personal is really different from talking about it and promoting it in a much more public way.
Your debut novel handled the nuances of intimate partner violence in a skillful way I don't often find in literature, media, TV or movies. I felt that same way about your handling of addiction in this book. What did you most want to articulate in writing about Leah Kempler's attraction to and love for Charlie Nelson? What did you most want to articulate about Charlie's relationship to drugs? What did you want to explore about the lies we tell ourselves to survive and how they shape our reality? About that sort of self-destructive push-pull between codependency and intimacy?
Thank you; that means so much to me. Above all, I wanted the book to be about a relationship—not a book about heroin addiction. Charlie is addicted to heroin, but it isn’t a plot device or a defining feature of his personality. His addiction affects their relationship in significant ways, but Leah’s needs affect their relationship in significant ways, too. When Charlie describes to Leah what heroin feels like, it resonates with Leah, because she feels that constant pull too, but for her, it takes a different form. I was interested in how their addictions mirrored each other, and how they took care of one another in their addictions. But also, how they pulled each other back into a cycle of escape and denial. They’ll do anything to avoid the pain and discomfort of living a sober, or more moderate life.
Did anything about the experience of writing and publishing your first book influence anything about your second?
I was just more aware of what it was like to put out a book. I did go into publication differently, with clearer ideas and expectations. I was working with my editor, Allison Lorentzen again, and the same publisher, so it felt like we were jumping back in with the second book, and the trust and relationships were already there. In terms of writing, I don’t think "Something Wild" had any influence on "I Could Live Here Forever," or not any ways that am aware of.
There's what we think we're writing about, and what we end up writing about—and sometimes we don't know the latter until we have readers. I know it's early, but is any of the initial response surprising to you?
Writing has always felt like communication to me. I’ve heard from people who have said they’ve been in relationships like Leah’s and Charlie’s. I think for so long I was confused about how to define Leah’s and Charlie’s relationship. Hearing from readers who understand the relationship on such a deep level, because they’ve lived it, made me understood that I didn’t need to define it, as long as I described it truthfully.
You've written about sibling relationships, domestic violence, toxic relationships and addiction. What deeper themes or questions still captivate you that you might explore next?
I find that I don’t go into a story or a novel knowing that I want to explore a particular theme. Rather, it’s a character or a dynamic between characters that is the hook for me, and I come to the theme through my characters. That being said, I’ve been thinking about desire and anger and how those things can be distorted by loneliness. I know those aren’t really new topics for me, but I’ve been thinking about it in new ways, so we’ll see what happens!
This book is inextricably tied with Madison. Wisconsin was where Leah first started coming into herself as a writer, and also where I did. I’m thrilled that I get to do the event with Chloe Benjamin. I’ve known Chloe since 2014, when I moved to Madison, and she took me and the other two women in our cohort out for dinner and welcomed us to town. Her first novel was about to come out. Chloe also introduced me to Margaret Riley King when I was graduating from Madison. It feels special to come back, and read from this novel in this place, where it really all began. Out of all the readings I have done for "I Could Live Here Forever," this one I imagine will be the most surreal. I’ve been living in Madison in my mind for the last three years in a rather intense way. To be back is going to be moving.
Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine and author of the novel "Still True," published by the University of Wisconsin Press in September 2022.
