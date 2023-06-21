Michael Perry Forty Acres Deep
Courtesy of Michael Perry / Sneezing Cow Publishing

On its surface, Michael Perry's latest book, "Forty Acres Deep," appears unintimidating. You pick up the slim, 119-page novella—deceptively light. Thumb the pages that ripple by quick—seems doable, probably even in a single sitting. You already know Perry is a masterful storyteller, so you fork over your $12.95 and settle in.

And then things slow way, way down. Not because of any problem with pacing — Perry is as precise as ever in his signature prose — but because it hurts to read. Because he puts you right there. You feel it as deep as the snow and despair he’s describing, whether you're a farmer or not.

Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine and author of the novel "Still True," published by the University of Wisconsin Press in September 2022.