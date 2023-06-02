Looking for a great LGBTQ+ read? We asked local booksellers to give us recommendations for new or new-to-you books written by or about Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ community. Kick off Pride Month with these Wisconsin-connected reads, plus check out a handful of literary events you won't want to miss.
A romantic beach read: “Starting Over” by Nance Sparks
This Goldie-winning author from Merrimac, Wisconsin, is known for her sapphic romance and fiction. In her fourth novel, "Starting Over," Sam is a grieving IT administrator living life on autopilot. But an unexpected relationship with hotshot programmer Jennifer might just give her the bravery to try again.
An illustrated search for gender identity: “Fine: A Comic About Gender” by Rhea Ewing
This graphic novel by UW–Madison BFA alum comic illustrator and fine artist Rhea Ewing is the Wisconsin Writing Awards' 2022 Norbert Blei/August Derleth Nonfiction Book Award winner. Ewing turned their considerable talents into the illustrated pursuit of gender identity, exploring growing up in rural Kentucky and grappling with questions of hormones, changing pronouns, and finding oneself.
A blazing bildungsroman: “Ordinary Girls” by Jaquira Diaz
“Reflecting upon a childhood beset by poverty, violence, and a family not accepting of her sexuality, this is a searing memoir about the power of resilience and hope,” says Nancy Baenen of Spring Green's Arcadia Books, which Diaz visited to promote her book in 2019 while living in Madison (and working as an assistant professor in the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s MFA Creative Writing program). Diaz’s fierce coming-of-age story has earned her both fans and literary acclaim, with the memoir winning a 2020 Whiting Award in Nonfiction (among other honors).
Escape into fantasy … without leaving Madison: “Dionysus in Wisconsin” by E.H. Lupton
In Lupton’s debut novel, a graduate student and an archivist join forces to fight a god. It has everything you can ask for from a book (and maybe more): Gothic romance, complicated family history and a paranormal quest to save the city. Oh, and it’s set right here in Madison, including a scene at the Red Gym.
Calling all Madison history buffs: “We’ve Been Here All Along: Wisconsin’s Early Gay History” and “Coming Out, Moving Forward: Wisconsin's Recent Gay History," both by Dick Wagner
Two volumes by a late pioneer give readers an insider's view of the gay movement in Wisconsin. “Wagner brings to life stories of both everyday people and public pioneers and places them in the broader context of national political trends so you get an idea of what was like for LGBTQ+ folks in the early 20th century,” says Molly Fish, the owner of Lake City Books. Late author Dick Wagner wasn’t only a historian: He was a gay rights leader, an activist and a public servant. In 1980, he ran and was elected as the first openly gay member of the Dane County Board, and he helped create a Dane County ordinance prohibiting housing or employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in 1982.
A dystopia series for feminists: “Nagini Anarchy” by Priti Srivastava
This book (the fourth installment in The Chai House series) travels through time to tell the stories of Ana, a woman learning to live on her own, and Jani, who has lived on their own for too long. Srivastava’s suspenseful dystopian tale centers abortion and reproductive rights, reminding us that we can and will provide care for one another. This Madison native draws inspiration from Maitri meditation, a practice they facilitate through UW’s Center for Research on Gender & Women.
A travel-size poetry collection that packs an emotional punch: “Short Film Starring My Beloved's Red Bronco” by K. Iver
This nonbinary trans poet — a former Ronald Wallace Poetry Fellow — received the 2022 Ballard Spahr Prize for Poetry for their debut collection even before its January release. This “aching tribute to the power and precarity of queer love” weaves together experiences of grief, loss, desire, love and joy in under 100 pages.
Fiction for finding yourself: “The Late Americans” by Brandon Taylor
Praise for the UW alumnus’ latest offering is already pouring in — before its release on May 23, it was named “A Most Anticipated Book of the Year” by Vogue, The Washington Post, Buzzfeed and more. It’s about friendships, chosen family and the inevitable fumbles and failures made while finding our place. Room of One’s Own will host Taylor on Thursday, June 8 at 6:00 p.m. for a reading and discussion of the book – all the more reason to grab this bestseller-to-be!
An immigrant finds community: “All This Could Be Different” by Sarah Thankam Mathews
Last year's National Book Award finalist, this debut novel centers on an Indian immigrant in Milwaukee who begins dating women (especially one woman, a beautiful dancer named Marina) in what Rolling Stone called a “heartfelt queer love story that tackles socioeconomic issues with nuance.”
For the poets: “All the Flowers Kneeling” by Paul Tran
UW–Madison assistant professor of English and Asian American Studies Paul Tran also teaches in the UW's Creative Writing MFA program. Their 2022 LGBTQ debut poetry collection, “All the Flowers Kneeling,” was a finalist for the 2023 PEN Open Book Award and a New York Times Book Review Editors' Choice Pick.
A lesbian autobiography: “Plain: A Memoir of Mennonite Girlhood” by Mary Alice Hostetter
Published by the University of Wisconsin Press in December 2022, Mary Alice Hostetter's memoir of growing up gay in a Mennonite farm family offers a powerful and rare glimpse into accepting her sexuality in a little-understood American religious tradition. “Plain” is also part of UW's award-winning “Living Out: Gay and Lesbian Autobiographies” series.
Want more? Check out these upcoming LGBTQ+ literary events.
Don’t miss these special author events organized by A Room of One’s Own, Madison’s queer and trans owned feminist bookstore. In addition to hosting Brandon Taylor on June 8, the bookstore partnered with the Wisconsin Book Festival to organize an evening with Elliot Page, the star of “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy.” On June 12 at the Barrymore Theatre, Page will discuss his intimate and evocative memoir, “Pageboy,” which is set to release on June 6. While “Pageboy” delves into the traumas of Page’s past — including the intense pressure and criticism that comes with a life in the spotlight — it is ultimately “a love letter to the power of being seen.”
Additionally, Madison Poet Laureate Angela Trudell Vasquez will facilitate a conversation with "radical queer poet" Wyatt Welch on June 5, and Madison YA author Jamie Pacton (whose next two young adult books are sapphic fantasy stories due out in 2024) will interview Andrew Joseph White about their new YA novel, "Hell Followed Us" (about a 16-year-old trans boy on the run from a cult) on June 23.
If you’d rather see the movie than read the book, head to Pinney Library on Friday, June 9 to see “Spoiler Alert,” the film adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s best-selling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies,” a funny and heartwarming story about a couple’s relationship transforming when one of them falls ill.
On Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m., Lakeview Public Library will be showing “Twilight’s Kiss,” a romantic drama about closeted married men in their twilight years. (This one’s not based on a book, but it’s in a library, which counts for something, right?)
For a more hands-on activity, try Pinney Library’s two-day workshop to DIY your own Pride flag. The workshop, held in two 2-hour sessions on June 6 and 7, will be led by Bernie Witzack (of Bernie and Zuzu), Pinney Studio’s Artist-in-Residence.
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine. Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine and author of the novel, "Still True," which was the honorable mention selection for the 2022 Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award.
