A funny thing happened when Ken Miyamoto left Hollywood and moved back to Wisconsin. He succeeded in Hollywood.
Miyamoto recalls in great detail his last night on the lot at Sony Pictures Studios. It was 2006. He was working as a script reader and writing unproduced screenplays on his own time. His latest had landed him a talent manager. There was early studio interest, but no deal.
A visit home the prior December had convinced Miyamoto and his wife, Amy — they’re both Wisconsin natives — that they wanted to move back and raise their kids near family.
They chose Madison and Amy left first, with their infant son. Miyamoto followed a few weeks later, and on his last night in California, he drove a golf cart around the nearly deserted Sony Studios grounds. It’s where “The Wizard of Oz” was filmed, and the original “Twilight Zone.”
Miyamoto knew he could keep writing in Wisconsin. But, realistically?
“I thought I was probably leaving it behind,” he says.
Miyamoto got in his car, put on Green Day’s “Time of Your Life” and drove through the gate.
“I started bawling,” he says.
That Miyamoto has succeeded — writing thrillers for cable TV channel Lifetime, among them “Psycho Intern,” “Hider in My House” and two directed by Haylie Duff, “A Guide to Murder” and “The House Across the Road” — while living 2,000 miles from show-business central is a testament to his persistence and unpretentious perspective on his craft.
“I’m a blue-collar screenwriter,” Miyamoto says.
He loved movies while growing up in La Crosse and worked in a video store while attending Central High School.
Upon graduating, Miyamoto came to Madison and, in his words, “floundered a bit.” He took a screenwriting class from the University of Wisconsin–Madison Extension, read scripts and books on how to write them, and got a job at Best Buy.
It proved consequential when, in the VCR aisle, he met a new Best Buy summer employee named Amy Stroede, who was studying microbiology at UW–Madison. “Within six months,” Miyamoto says, “we were engaged.”
Stroede knew about his movie dream, and together they decided to move to Southern California, where she’d attend graduate school at the University of California, Riverside and Miyamoto would figure a way into the film industry.
The easiest entry point was to work as an extra — a nonspeaking background actor.
“I wanted to get on movie sets,” Miyamoto says.
The hours were long and the pay was bad, but the gigs provided a front-row seat to the process.
On the set of 2000’s “Traffic,” Miyamoto — who had been given a stand-in role — spent eight hours observing director Steven Soderbergh shoot a scene in a San Diego hotel room.
In 2002, Miyamoto and Stroede went to look at an apartment in Culver City and were astonished to see that it was directly across from Sony Pictures Studios. It was small. It was expensive. But maybe it was also fate. They rented the apartment.
It took a while, but Miyamoto got hired at Sony as a security guard, moved up to studio liaison — helping people involved in non-Sony productions find their way around, among other tasks — and in that role met an executive who was looking for a script reader. Miyamoto said he had experience — and he did, a past internship.
The job — reading a screenplay, writing a synopsis and rating its chance for success — was “a great education” about what worked in a script and what didn’t.
Meanwhile, Miyamoto was writing his own stuff. One script, which he wrote while still in California, got him a manager; another, an action thriller written once they were back in Wisconsin, was optioned by a studio, though it was never produced.
By that time — circa 2010 — Miyamoto was president of the now-defunct Wisconsin Screenwriters Forum, a collegial group of Midwest writers hoping to crack the show-business code.
In that role, Miyamoto heard from Matt Fitzsimons, a Hollywood producer with Wisconsin ties who was looking to help his fellow Badgers. He read Miyamoto’s two scripts and, impressed, offered him a shot at rewriting a four-hour action miniseries Fitzsimons was producing. The catch: It was presold and they needed the new script in less than three weeks. Miyamoto delivered. The “Blackout” cast included James Brolin and Anne Heche.
It was Fitzsimons’ connections at Lifetime that eventually led to Miyamoto getting a chance to pitch thriller ideas. When given the chance to write, he once again delivered. It led to more work.
He’s now six contracts in.
Of the thrillers, Miyamoto says, “I love them. They’re super fun to write.”
He is, however, working on a more ambitious, personal project. It’s connected to his family — unsurprising, in that family is important to Miyamoto.
He and Stroede, who works as a project manager in the agricultural biotech field, now have two sons and live in a home with abundant greenspace in Belleville, less than a three-hour drive from both sets of parents.
Miyamoto has written a script about a World War II battalion of Japanese American soldiers — they trained at Camp McCoy in Wisconsin — which became one of the most decorated in U.S. military history. They were nicknamed the “Purple Heart Battalion,” and Miyamoto’s grandfather was among them.
Time will tell if it gets produced. In the meantime, the blue-collar screenwriter keeps typing.
“I know I’m lucky,” he says, “to be able to make a living doing what I love.”
Doug Moe is a Madison writer and a former editor at Madison Magazine. Find more Moe in his web-exclusive blog on madisonmagazine.com/dougmoe.
