Ken Miyamoto
Photo by Mitch Tanis

A funny thing happened when Ken Miyamoto left Hollywood and moved back to Wisconsin. He succeeded in Hollywood.

Miyamoto recalls in great detail his last night on the lot at Sony Pictures Studios. It was 2006. He was working as a script reader and writing unproduced screenplays on his own time. His latest had landed him a talent manager. There was early studio interest, but no deal.

