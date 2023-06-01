On April 28, Black Rose Blending Co. opened its new tasting room — complete with a pinball machine and pieces from local artists — to the public. For owner Kyle Metz, the business is an opportunity to experiment with more than just beer.
“I wanted to call it ‘blending’ instead of ‘brewing’ because the intention is to do wines and ciders as well,” explains Metz. “I didn’t want to pigeonhole it by calling it a brewing company.”
The building at 1602 Gilson Street is the former location of the Funk Factory taproom, where Metz was a long-time employee. Some of the fan favorites from the Funk Factory’s repertoire of lambic-style brews will continue to be offered, though not on dedicated taps.
Metz plans to branch out into other products (like wine, ciders, mead and even kombucha) but the main focus will continue to be on saisons and wild ales, brewed in-house. Still, Black Rose’s offerings won’t be your typical beer. The blendery’s name (“a stereotypically beautiful image, done in an atypical way”) reflects Metz’s commitment to playful experimentation.
“The intention is to create beautiful products that are also off-center and quirky,” says Metz. Current offerings include The Future Dreams of the Past, a gin-barrel aged wild ale, and a “piquette,” a unique beverage that’s described (intriguingly) on the menu as “not a beer … not a wine … ”. The tasting room also offers a small and rotating snack menu of artisan meat and cheese plates.
The tasting room’s décor is inviting and eclectic, with a Star Wars-themed pinball machine and walls decorated with work from six different artists, including an in-progress collage wall by Metz himself.
“The intent is to feature a rotating cast of different artists,” explains Metz.
The blendery’s a good place for adventurous drinkers or beer aficionados, but it’s also the perfect stop on a summertime bike ride. Black Rose has an outdoor patio area and is located in a quiet neighborhood just off the Wingra Creek bike path.
“I’m just excited that it’s up and running,” says Metz. “I’m excited to perpetually create stuff. To experiment with new ideas, new processes, and just constantly create and have fun.”
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
