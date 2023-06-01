BlackRose1

The interior of Black Rose Blending Co. reflects the blendery's quirky, eclectic ethos.

 Photo by Anna Kottakis

On April 28, Black Rose Blending Co. opened its new tasting room — complete with a pinball machine and pieces from local artists — to the public. For owner Kyle Metz, the business is an opportunity to experiment with more than just beer.

“I wanted to call it ‘blending’ instead of ‘brewing’ because the intention is to do wines and ciders as well,” explains Metz. “I didn’t want to pigeonhole it by calling it a brewing company.”

BlackRose2

Black Rose Blending Co. features art from six different artists. The large collage wall is a work-in-progress by owner Kyle Metz.