Madison's Top Nurses 2018

Madison's Top Nurses Dinner 2018

Thursday, December 13, 2018

The Concourse Hotel

5:30 pm -- Social Hour

6:30 pm -- Dinner & Awards Program

$37 per person

$275 for a table of 8

Today's nurses are not only on the front lines of patient care - they're also at the forefront in transforming health care to meet increasingly complex, changing and urgent needs. This year, Madison Magazine and WISC-TV are honoring six nursing professionals who are making a difference through practice, leadership and innovation for the good of patients, colleagues, local hospitals and clinics and the future of health care.

Please join WISC-TV News Anchor Charlotte Deleste and Madison Magazine Managing Editor Andrea Behling in honoring these magnificent health care professionals.