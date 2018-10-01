Madison's Top Nurses 2018
Madison's Top Nurses Dinner 2018
Thursday, December 13, 2018
The Concourse Hotel
5:30 pm -- Social Hour
6:30 pm -- Dinner & Awards Program
$37 per person
$275 for a table of 8
Click here to purchase tickets
Today's nurses are not only on the front lines of patient care - they're also at the forefront in transforming health care to meet increasingly complex, changing and urgent needs. This year, Madison Magazine and WISC-TV are honoring six nursing professionals who are making a difference through practice, leadership and innovation for the good of patients, colleagues, local hospitals and clinics and the future of health care.
Please join WISC-TV News Anchor Charlotte Deleste and Madison Magazine Managing Editor Andrea Behling in honoring these magnificent health care professionals.
