Top Dentists 2019

This list is excerpted from the 2019 topDentists™ list, a database which includes listings for more than 110 dentists and specialists in the Madison and Dane County area. The Madison area list is based on hundreds of detailed evaluations of dentists and professionals by their peers. The complete database is available at usatopdentists.com. For more information call 706-364-0853; write PO Box 970, Augusta, GA 30903; email info@usatopdentists.com or visit usatopdentists.com.
ENDODONTICS GENERAL DENTISTRY ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY
ORTHODONTICS PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY PERIODONTICS PROSTHODONTICS
Paritosh Amburle
Madison Endodontic Associates
406 Science Drive, Suite 410
Madison
231-9989
madisonendodontic.com
Nicholas J. Anders
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road
Fitchburg
442-4433
dhamadison.com
Chad A. Campanelli
Capital Endodontics
2418 Crossroads Drive, Suite 2900
Madison
442-3300
capitalendo.com
Dylan C. Downs
Capital Endodontics
2418 Crossroads Drive, Suite 2900
Madison
442-3300
capitalendo.com
Douglas M. Ferris
Capital Endodontics
8333 Greenway Blvd., Suite 380
Middleton
442-3300
capitalendo.com
Nabeel A. Khan
Capital Endodontics
2418 Crossroads Drive, Suite 2900
Madison
442-3300
capitalendo.com
David J. Landwehr
Capital Endodontics
8333 Greenway Blvd., Suite 380
Middleton
442-3300
capitalendo.com
Robert S. Lee
First Choice Dental
621 S. Park St.
Madison
848-5366
firstchoicedental.com
Gary R. Ries
Madison Endodontic Associates
406 Science Drive, Suite 410
Madison
231-9989
madisonendodontic.com
Andrew P. Wright
Madison Endodontic Associates
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 220
Madison
310-3636
madisonendodontic.com
Reid C. Wycoff
Capital Endodontics
8333 Greenway Blvd., Suite 380
Middleton
442-3300
capitalendo.com
Megan L. Abell
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7017 Old Sauk Road
Madison
833-1889
dhamadison.com
Nicole M. Andersen
Artisan Dental
10 N. Livingston St., Suite 301
Madison
467-8022
artisandentalmadison.com
Scott A. Andler
Andler Dental
708 Heartland Trail, Suite 1400
Madison
831-3236
andlerdental.com
Edwin T. Batchelor
Excellence in Dentistry
1001 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison
371-6858
excellenceindentistry.com
Jacob H. Bjork
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 100
Madison
833-2578
dhamadison.com
Liberty A. Boucher
University Hills Dental
3541 University Ave.
Madison
238-8228
uhillsdental.com
Brittany Bowen
Associated Dentists
749 University Row
Madison
238-7112
associateddentists.com
Robert D. Bradley
First Choice Dental
138 Junction Road
Madison
833-1100
firstchoicedental.com
Catherine Brumm
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2713 Marshall Court
Madison
531-8356
dhamadison.com
Margaret A. Budde
Affiliated Dentists
5601 Odana Road
Madison
274-9077
affiliateddentists.com
Brittany D. Burger
Mount Horeb Dental
303 E. Main St.
Mount Horeb
437-5519
mthorebdental.com
Martin M. Challenger
Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road
Madison
274-5970
madisonfamilydental.com
Nick Christianson
Dental Health Associates of Madison
44 E. Mifflin St., Suite 204
Madison
256-0499
dhamadison.com
Brett J. Clark
Total Care Dental
6317 Odana Road
Madison
274-1911
tcdmadison.com
Dylan J. Donnelly
Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road
Madison
274-5970
madisonfamilydental.com
Patrick Donovan
Associated Dentists
749 University Row
Madison
238-7112
associateddentists.com
Patrick S. Elliott
Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 N. Walbridge Ave.
Madison
246-2555
dhamadison.com
Rambod S. Fard
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2713 Marshall Court
Madison
442-4400
dhamadison.com
Benjamin J. Farrow
Monroe Street Family Dental
2702 Monroe St.
Madison
204-0222
monroestreetfamilydental.com
Eric G. Feiereisen
Madison Family Dental Associates
502 Nelson Court
DeForest
846-3302
madisonfamilydental.com
Leah M. Felkner
Forward Dental
2 Science Court
Madison
238-4787
forwarddental.com
Brian Fick
First Choice Dental
621 S. Park St.
Madison
251-3535
firstchoicedental.com
Maggie M. Fisher
Heitke & Vu
122 E. Johnson St.
Madison
257-0116
heitke-vu.com
Nicole M. Gallman
First Choice Dental
1141 Simon Crestway
Waunakee
849-5600
firstchoicedental.com
Kathryn M. Giswold
Monona Dental
502 River Place
Monona
222-9146
mononadental.com
William Graf
First Choice Dental
7780 Elmwood Ave.
Middleton
836-1020
firstchoicedental.com
Michael J. Grode
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 100
Madison
833-2578
dhamadison.com
Mark A. Gustavson
Affiliated Dentists
5601 Odana Road
Madison
274-9077
affiliateddentists.com
Christine L. Haag
First Choice Dental
140 N. City Station Drive
Sun Prairie
837-9800
firstchoicedental.com
Jennifer M. Hamilton
1000 Quinn Drive
Waunakee
849-9480
jenniferhamiltondds.com
Brad A. Hartjes
Hartjes Dental Associates
1001 N. Gammon Road, Suite 2
Middleton
836-5600
hartjesdental.com
Joel M. Hartjes
Hartjes Dental Associates
1001 N. Gammon Road, Suite 2
Middleton
836-5600
hartjesdental.com
Amanda C. Hatch
Mount Horeb Dental
303 E. Main St.
Mount Horeb
437-5519
mthorebdental.com
Jay Hazen
Dentistry for Madison
413 W. Washington Ave.
Madison
251-8790
dentistryformadison.com
Lindsey A. Heim
Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road
Madison
274-5970
madisonfamilydental.com
Bob P. Holsen
Madison No Fear Dentistry
344 S. Yellowstone Drive
Madison
338-0629
madisonnofeardentistry.com
Brian P. Hopp
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7017 Old Sauk Road
Madison
833-1889
dhamadison.com
Scott R. Johnson
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road
Fitchburg
661-6400
dhamadison.com
Christine A. Julian-Hoernke
Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road
Madison
274-5970
madisonfamilydental.com
Matthew D. Karls
Karls Family Dentistry
400 W. 2nd St.
Waunakee
849-4100
karlsfamilydentistry.com
Sarah J. Karls
Karls Family Dentistry
400 W. Second St.
Waunakee
849-4100
karlsfamilydentistry.com
Stanley A. Karls
Karls Family Dentistry
400 W. 2nd St.
Waunakee
849-4100
karlsfamilydentistry.com
Brent A. Killian
Midwest Dental
6213 Middleton Springs Drive
Middleton
831-0467
midwest-dental.com
Greg A. Killian
Midwest Dental
6213 Middleton Springs Drive
Middleton
831-0467
midwest-dental.com
Kent H. Killian
Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 N. Walbridge Ave.
Madison
246–2555
dhamadison.com
Scott B. Kirkpatrick
Door Creek Dental
6420 Cottage Grove Road
Madison
222-8080
doorcreekdental.com
Michael I. Kokott
Associated Dentists
1010 N. Edge Trail
Verona
848-4000
associateddentists.com
Nathan Kroll
Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 N. Walbridge Ave.
Madison
246–2555
dhamadison.com
Matthew E. Kutz
Riverplace Dental
604 River Place
Monona
222-9142
riverplacedental.com
Ted R. Lovcik
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road
Fitchburg
661-6400
dhamadison.com
Timothy F. McConville
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7017 Old Sauk Road
Madison
833-1889
dhamadison.com
Thomas W. McHugh
Middleton Family Dental
6660 University Ave.
Middleton
836-1446
middletondentist.com
Jessica H. Melby
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7017 Old Sauk Road
Madison
833-1889
dhamadison.com
June H. Mello
First Choice Dental
138 Junction Road
Madison
848-2000
firstchoicedental.com
Marmar Miar
Dentistry West
515 Junction Road, Suite 2000
Madison
829-0101
dentistrywest.com
Lance T. Miller
Associated Dentists
749 University Row
Madison
238-7112
associateddentists.com
Matt Oboikovitz
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2713 Marshall Court
Madison
531-8356
dhamadison.com
Daniel R. O’Brien
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road
Fitchburg
661-6400
dhamadison.com
Kelsey M. Patton-Hostetler
Verona Family Dental
271 S. Main St.
Verona
845-6612
veronafamilydental.com
David Penwell
First Choice Dental
927 N. Main St.
Verona
848-2000
firstchoicedental.com
Thomas E. Reid
East Grove Dental
826 Atlas Ave.
Madison
222-8344
eastgrovedental.com
Matthew D. Roggensack
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 100
Madison
833-2578
dhamadison.com
Lindsay L. Rozendaal
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7017 Old Sauk Road
Madison
833-1889
dhamadison.com
James H. Sands
Associated Dentists
1010 N. Edge Trail
Verona
848-4000
associateddentists.com
Aldrin L. Sangalang
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2713 Marshall Court
Madison
442-4400
dhamadison.com
Chad Schwitters
Dental Health Associates of Madison
5002 AmCenter Drive
Madison
467-3000
dhamadison.com
Michelle L. Shadrick
Dentistry West
515 Junction Road, Suite 2000
Madison
829-0101
dentistrywest.com
Jeffrey A. Sharkus
Sharkus Hometown Dentistry
787 N. Main St.
Oregon
819-6688
sharkushometowndentistry.com
Joseph D. Sharkus
First Choice Dental
1050 Regent St.
Madison
256-0671
firstchoicedental.com
Tamim Sifri
Smart Dental
2317 International Lane, Suite 101
Madison
241-8782
smartdentalmadison.com
Allen J. Skibba
Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 N. Walbridge Ave.
Madison
246–2555
dhamadison.com
Gregory J. Sobczak
Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 N. Walbridge Ave.
Madison
246-2555
dhamadison.com
Sarah Squires
First Choice Dental
258 Corporate Drive, Suite 201
Madison
249-9141
firstchoicedental.com
Erik Stacey
Stacey Dental
858 Jupiter Drive
Madison
222-7511
staceydental.com
Chris J. Stevens
180 Wilburn Road
Sun Prairie
837-4880
drchrisstevens.com
Brian S. Sweeney
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road
Fitchburg
661-6400
dhamadison.com
James C. Tauschek
Maple Grove Dental
6627 McKee Road
Madison
848-5680
maplegrovedentalmadison.com
Patrick J. Tepe
Associated Dentists
1010 N. Edge Trail
Verona
848-4000
associateddentists.com
Laura M. Tills
Riverplace Dental
604 River Place
Monona
222-9142
riverplacedental.com
Hien To-Schwalbach
Door Creek Dental
6420 Cottage Grove Road, Suite 200
Madison
222-8080
doorcreekdental.com
Jason P. Vandehaar
Total Care Dental
6317 Odana Road
Madison
274-1911
tcdmadison.com
Brett L. Veerman
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road
Fitchburg
661-6400
dhamadison.com
Golden K. Vu
Heitke & Vu
122 E. Johnson St.
Madison
257-0166
heitke-vu.com
Robb A. Warren
Warren Family Dental
4226 Milwaukee St.
Madison
241-7999
warrenfamilydental.com
Erin H. Waszczyk
Stacey Dental
858 Jupiter Drive
Madison
222-7511
staceydental.com
Alanna Wirtz
Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road
Madison
274-5970
madisonfamilydental.com
Lisa A. Young
8025 Excelsior Drive
Madison
836-1771
lisayoungdds.com
Troy A. Alton
Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100
Madison
960-7650
madisonoralsurgeons.com
Christopher J. Bacsik
Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100
Madison
960-7650
madisonoralsurgeons.com
TJ A. Dyer
Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5302 Buttonwood Drive
Madison
240-0863
cfoams.com
Scott A. Hoyer
Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100
Madison
960-7650
madisonoralsurgeons.com
Timothy J. Koob
Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100
Madison
960-7650
madisonoralsurgeons.com
Andrew J. Kramer
Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
7007 Old Sauk Road, Suite 103
Madison
819-8760
cfoams.org
Patrick J. Lorge
Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100
Madison
960-7950
madisonoralsurgeons.com
Kim J. Pansegrau
Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
7007 Old Sauk Road, Suite 103
Madison
819-8760
cfoams.org
Rhys P. Strasia
Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
7007 Old Sauk Road
Madison
819-8760
cfoams.com
Geoffrey R. Warda
Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5302 Buttonwood Drive
Madison
240-0863
cfoams.org
David T. Allen
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7007 Old Sauk Road, Suite 101
Madison
833-6112
dhamadison.com
William F. Bird
Orthodontic Specialists of Madison
202 S. Gammon Road, Suite 150
Madison
664-9500
orthomadison.com
Siddhi J. Doshi
Greater Madison Orthodontics
5520 Medical Circle
Madison
274-5714
greatermadisonorthodontics.com
Daniel J. Drye
4801 Cottage Grove Road, Suite C
Madison
222-6377
Martin Gochnour
Advanced Orthodontics of Wisconsin
5605 Odana Road
Madison
271-9293
advancedorthowi.com
Kevin J. Knutson
Orthodontic Specialists of Madison
202 S. Gammon Road, Suite 150
Madison
664-9500
orthomadison.com
Audra M. Long
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road
Madison
833-2578
dhamadison.com
Steven D. Peterson
Orthodontic Specialists of Madison
202 S. Gammon Road, Suite 150
Madison
664-9500
orthomadison.com
Stephen D. Schasker
Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 N. Walbridge Ave.
Madison
246–3691
dhamadison.com
Thomas Wenham
Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics
100 River Place, Suite 110
Madison
222-6160
madisonpediatricdental.com
Beth A. Blair
Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics
100 River Place, Suite 110
Madison
222-6160
madisonpediatricdental.com
Daniel J. DeJarlais
Children’s Dental Center of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 200
Madison
833-6545
madisonkidsdentist.com
Allison L. Dowd
Children’s Dental Center of Madison
5544 E. Cheryl Parkway
Fitchburg
288-1543
madisonkidsdentist.com
Anthony R. Hernandez
Children’s Dental Center of Madison
5116 American Family Drive
Madison
825-7500
madisonkidsdentist.com
Timothy R. Kinzel
Children’s Dental Center of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 200
Madison
833-6545
madisonkidsdentist.com
Amy E. Kramer
Children’s Dental Center of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 200
Madison
833-6545
madisonkidsdentist.com
Eric A. teDuits
Children’s Dental Center of Madison
5544 E. Cheryl Parkway
Fitchburg
288-1543
madisonkidsdentist.com
Cecelia Thompson
Children’s Dental Center of Madison
5116 American Family Drive
Madison
825-7500
madisonkidsdentist.com
Grace Wenham
Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics
100 River Place, Suite 110
Madison
222-6160
madisonpediatricdental.com
Robert Baima
First Choice Dental
621 S. Park St.
Madison
251-3535
firstchoicedental.com
Andrew Carmosino
Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road
Madison
274-5970
madisonfamilydental.com
Joseph M. Cristoforo
Dental Implant & Periodontal Specialists
6601 Mineral Point Road, Suite 101, Madison
841-1600
dentalimplantperio.com
Matthew E. Lorson
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7017 Old Sauk Road
Madison
833-1889
dhamadison.com
Amjad M. Nazzal
Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 N. Walbridge Ave.
Madison
443-1778
dhamadison.com
Jody Schilling
2501 W. Beltline Highway, Suite 205 Madison
216-7250
schillingperio.com
Rebecca Weightman
Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 N. Walbridge Ave.
Madison
246–2555
dhamadison.com
Kelly A. Beck
Prosthetic Dental Associates of Madison
406 Science Drive, Suite 402
Madison
231-2502
pdamadison.com
Alicia Estrella
Prosthetic Dental Associates of Madison
406 Science Drive, Suite 402
Madison
231-2502
pdamadison.com
Kendra S. Schaefer
Prosthodontics of Madison
612 River Place
Monona
222-6606
prosthodonticsofmadison.com
SELECTION PROCESS:
“If you had a patient in need of a dentist, which dentist would you refer them to?”
This is the question we’ve asked thousands of dentists to help us determine who the topDentists should be. Dentists and specialists are asked to take into consideration years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies and of course physical results.
The nomination pool of dentists consists of dentists listed online through the American Dental Association, as well as all dentists listed online with their local dental societies, thus allowing virtually every dentist the opportunity to participate. Dentists are also given the opportunity to nominate other dentists that they feel should be included in our list. Respondents are asked to put aside any personal bias or political motivations and to use only their knowledge of their peer’s work when evaluating the other nominees.
Voters are asked to individually evaluate the practitioners on their ballot whose work they are familiar with. Once the balloting is completed, the scores are compiled and then averaged. The numerical average required for inclusion varies depending on the average for all the nominees within the specialty and the geographic area. Borderline cases are given careful consideration by the editors. Voting characteristics and comments are taken into consideration while making decisions. Past awards a dentist has received and status in various dental academies can play a factor in our decision.
Once the decisions have been finalized, the included dentists are checked against state dental boards for disciplinary actions to make sure they have an active license and are in good standing with the board. Then letters of congratulations are sent to all the listed dentists.
Of course there are many fine dentists who are not included in this representative list. It is intended as a sampling of the great body of talent in the field of dentistry in the United States. A dentist’s inclusion on our list is based on the subjective judgments of his or her fellow dentists. While it is true that the lists may at times disproportionately reward visibility or popularity, we remain confident that our polling methodology largely corrects for any biases and that these lists continue to represent the most reliable, accurate, and useful list of dentists available anywhere.
DISCLAIMER:
topDentists has used its best efforts in assembling material for this list but does not warrant that the information contained herein is complete or accurate, and does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other cause. Copyright 2012-2019 by topDentists, LLC, Augusta, GA. All rights reserved. This list, or parts thereof, must not be reproduced in any form without permission. No commercial use of the information in this list may be made without permission of topDentists. No fees may be charged, directly or indirectly, for the use of the information in this list without permission.
