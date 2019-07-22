Top Dentists 2019

This list is excerpted from the 2019 topDentists™ list, a database which includes listings for more than 110 dentists and specialists in the Madison and Dane County area. The Madison area list is based on hundreds of detailed evaluations of dentists and professionals by their peers. The complete database is available at usatopdentists.com. For more information call 706-364-0853; write PO Box 970, Augusta, GA 30903; email info@usatopdentists.com or visit usatopdentists.com.

ENDODONTICS GENERAL DENTISTRY ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY

ORTHODONTICS PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY PERIODONTICS PROSTHODONTICS

Paritosh Amburle

Madison Endodontic Associates

406 Science Drive, Suite 410

Madison

231-9989

madisonendodontic.com

Nicholas J. Anders

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2971 Chapel Valley Road

Fitchburg

442-4433

dhamadison.com

Chad A. Campanelli

Capital Endodontics

2418 Crossroads Drive, Suite 2900

Madison

442-3300

capitalendo.com

Dylan C. Downs

Capital Endodontics

2418 Crossroads Drive, Suite 2900

Madison

442-3300

capitalendo.com

Douglas M. Ferris

Capital Endodontics

8333 Greenway Blvd., Suite 380

Middleton

442-3300

capitalendo.com

Nabeel A. Khan

Capital Endodontics

2418 Crossroads Drive, Suite 2900

Madison

442-3300

capitalendo.com

David J. Landwehr

Capital Endodontics

8333 Greenway Blvd., Suite 380

Middleton

442-3300

capitalendo.com

Robert S. Lee

First Choice Dental

621 S. Park St.

Madison

848-5366

firstchoicedental.com

Gary R. Ries

Madison Endodontic Associates

406 Science Drive, Suite 410

Madison

231-9989

madisonendodontic.com

Andrew P. Wright

Madison Endodontic Associates

2921 Landmark Place, Suite 220

Madison

310-3636

madisonendodontic.com

Reid C. Wycoff

Capital Endodontics

8333 Greenway Blvd., Suite 380

Middleton

442-3300

capitalendo.com

Megan L. Abell

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7017 Old Sauk Road

Madison

833-1889

dhamadison.com

Nicole M. Andersen

Artisan Dental

10 N. Livingston St., Suite 301

Madison

467-8022

artisandentalmadison.com

Scott A. Andler

Andler Dental

708 Heartland Trail, Suite 1400

Madison

831-3236

andlerdental.com

Edwin T. Batchelor

Excellence in Dentistry

1001 N. Sherman Ave.

Madison

371-6858

excellenceindentistry.com

Jacob H. Bjork

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 100

Madison

833-2578

dhamadison.com

Liberty A. Boucher

University Hills Dental

3541 University Ave.

Madison

238-8228

uhillsdental.com

Brittany Bowen

Associated Dentists

749 University Row

Madison

238-7112

associateddentists.com

Robert D. Bradley

First Choice Dental

138 Junction Road

Madison

833-1100

firstchoicedental.com

Catherine Brumm

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2713 Marshall Court

Madison

531-8356

dhamadison.com

Margaret A. Budde

Affiliated Dentists

5601 Odana Road

Madison

274-9077

affiliateddentists.com

Brittany D. Burger

Mount Horeb Dental

303 E. Main St.

Mount Horeb

437-5519

mthorebdental.com

Martin M. Challenger

Madison Family Dental Associates

5709 Odana Road

Madison

274-5970

madisonfamilydental.com

Nick Christianson

Dental Health Associates of Madison

44 E. Mifflin St., Suite 204

Madison

256-0499

dhamadison.com

Brett J. Clark

Total Care Dental

6317 Odana Road

Madison

274-1911

tcdmadison.com

Dylan J. Donnelly

Madison Family Dental Associates

5709 Odana Road

Madison

274-5970

madisonfamilydental.com

Patrick Donovan

Associated Dentists

749 University Row

Madison

238-7112

associateddentists.com

Patrick S. Elliott

Dental Health Associates of Madison

49 N. Walbridge Ave.

Madison

246-2555

dhamadison.com

Rambod S. Fard

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2713 Marshall Court

Madison

442-4400

dhamadison.com

Benjamin J. Farrow

Monroe Street Family Dental

2702 Monroe St.

Madison

204-0222

monroestreetfamilydental.com

Eric G. Feiereisen

Madison Family Dental Associates

502 Nelson Court

DeForest

846-3302

madisonfamilydental.com

Leah M. Felkner

Forward Dental

2 Science Court

Madison

238-4787

forwarddental.com

Brian Fick

First Choice Dental

621 S. Park St.

Madison

251-3535

firstchoicedental.com

Maggie M. Fisher

Heitke & Vu

122 E. Johnson St.

Madison

257-0116

heitke-vu.com

Nicole M. Gallman

First Choice Dental

1141 Simon Crestway

Waunakee

849-5600

firstchoicedental.com

Kathryn M. Giswold

Monona Dental

502 River Place

Monona

222-9146

mononadental.com

William Graf

First Choice Dental

7780 Elmwood Ave.

Middleton

836-1020

firstchoicedental.com

Michael J. Grode

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 100

Madison

833-2578

dhamadison.com

Mark A. Gustavson

Affiliated Dentists

5601 Odana Road

Madison

274-9077

affiliateddentists.com

Christine L. Haag

First Choice Dental

140 N. City Station Drive

Sun Prairie

837-9800

firstchoicedental.com

Jennifer M. Hamilton

1000 Quinn Drive

Waunakee

849-9480

jenniferhamiltondds.com

Brad A. Hartjes

Hartjes Dental Associates

1001 N. Gammon Road, Suite 2

Middleton

836-5600

hartjesdental.com

Joel M. Hartjes

Hartjes Dental Associates

1001 N. Gammon Road, Suite 2

Middleton

836-5600

hartjesdental.com

Amanda C. Hatch

Mount Horeb Dental

303 E. Main St.

Mount Horeb

437-5519

mthorebdental.com

Jay Hazen

Dentistry for Madison

413 W. Washington Ave.

Madison

251-8790

dentistryformadison.com

Lindsey A. Heim

Madison Family Dental Associates

5709 Odana Road

Madison

274-5970

madisonfamilydental.com

Bob P. Holsen

Madison No Fear Dentistry

344 S. Yellowstone Drive

Madison

338-0629

madisonnofeardentistry.com

Brian P. Hopp

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7017 Old Sauk Road

Madison

833-1889

dhamadison.com

Scott R. Johnson

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2971 Chapel Valley Road

Fitchburg

661-6400

dhamadison.com

Christine A. Julian-Hoernke

Madison Family Dental Associates

5709 Odana Road

Madison

274-5970

madisonfamilydental.com

Matthew D. Karls

Karls Family Dentistry

400 W. 2nd St.

Waunakee

849-4100

karlsfamilydentistry.com

Sarah J. Karls

Karls Family Dentistry

400 W. Second St.

Waunakee

849-4100

karlsfamilydentistry.com

Stanley A. Karls

Karls Family Dentistry

400 W. 2nd St.

Waunakee

849-4100

karlsfamilydentistry.com

Brent A. Killian

Midwest Dental

6213 Middleton Springs Drive

Middleton

831-0467

midwest-dental.com

Greg A. Killian

Midwest Dental

6213 Middleton Springs Drive

Middleton

831-0467

midwest-dental.com

Kent H. Killian

Dental Health Associates of Madison

49 N. Walbridge Ave.

Madison

246–2555

dhamadison.com

Scott B. Kirkpatrick

Door Creek Dental

6420 Cottage Grove Road

Madison

222-8080

doorcreekdental.com

Michael I. Kokott

Associated Dentists

1010 N. Edge Trail

Verona

848-4000

associateddentists.com

Nathan Kroll

Dental Health Associates of Madison

49 N. Walbridge Ave.

Madison

246–2555

dhamadison.com

Matthew E. Kutz

Riverplace Dental

604 River Place

Monona

222-9142

riverplacedental.com

Ted R. Lovcik

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2971 Chapel Valley Road

Fitchburg

661-6400

dhamadison.com

Timothy F. McConville

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7017 Old Sauk Road

Madison

833-1889

dhamadison.com

Thomas W. McHugh

Middleton Family Dental

6660 University Ave.

Middleton

836-1446

middletondentist.com

Jessica H. Melby

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7017 Old Sauk Road

Madison

833-1889

dhamadison.com

June H. Mello

First Choice Dental

138 Junction Road

Madison

848-2000

firstchoicedental.com

Marmar Miar

Dentistry West

515 Junction Road, Suite 2000

Madison

829-0101

dentistrywest.com

Lance T. Miller

Associated Dentists

749 University Row

Madison

238-7112

associateddentists.com

Matt Oboikovitz

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2713 Marshall Court

Madison

531-8356

dhamadison.com

Daniel R. O’Brien

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2971 Chapel Valley Road

Fitchburg

661-6400

dhamadison.com

Kelsey M. Patton-Hostetler

Verona Family Dental

271 S. Main St.

Verona

845-6612

veronafamilydental.com

David Penwell

First Choice Dental

927 N. Main St.

Verona

848-2000

firstchoicedental.com

Thomas E. Reid

East Grove Dental

826 Atlas Ave.

Madison

222-8344

eastgrovedental.com

Matthew D. Roggensack

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 100

Madison

833-2578

dhamadison.com

Lindsay L. Rozendaal

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7017 Old Sauk Road

Madison

833-1889

dhamadison.com

James H. Sands

Associated Dentists

1010 N. Edge Trail

Verona

848-4000

associateddentists.com

Aldrin L. Sangalang

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2713 Marshall Court

Madison

442-4400

dhamadison.com

Chad Schwitters

Dental Health Associates of Madison

5002 AmCenter Drive

Madison

467-3000

dhamadison.com

Michelle L. Shadrick

Dentistry West

515 Junction Road, Suite 2000

Madison

829-0101

dentistrywest.com

Jeffrey A. Sharkus

Sharkus Hometown Dentistry

787 N. Main St.

Oregon

819-6688

sharkushometowndentistry.com

Joseph D. Sharkus

First Choice Dental

1050 Regent St.

Madison

256-0671

firstchoicedental.com

Tamim Sifri

Smart Dental

2317 International Lane, Suite 101

Madison

241-8782

smartdentalmadison.com

Allen J. Skibba

Dental Health Associates of Madison

49 N. Walbridge Ave.

Madison

246–2555

dhamadison.com

Gregory J. Sobczak

Dental Health Associates of Madison

49 N. Walbridge Ave.

Madison

246-2555

dhamadison.com

Sarah Squires

First Choice Dental

258 Corporate Drive, Suite 201

Madison

249-9141

firstchoicedental.com

Erik Stacey

Stacey Dental

858 Jupiter Drive

Madison

222-7511

staceydental.com

Chris J. Stevens

180 Wilburn Road

Sun Prairie

837-4880

drchrisstevens.com

Brian S. Sweeney

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2971 Chapel Valley Road

Fitchburg

661-6400

dhamadison.com

James C. Tauschek

Maple Grove Dental

6627 McKee Road

Madison

848-5680

maplegrovedentalmadison.com

Patrick J. Tepe

Associated Dentists

1010 N. Edge Trail

Verona

848-4000

associateddentists.com

Laura M. Tills

Riverplace Dental

604 River Place

Monona

222-9142

riverplacedental.com

Hien To-Schwalbach

Door Creek Dental

6420 Cottage Grove Road, Suite 200

Madison

222-8080

doorcreekdental.com

Jason P. Vandehaar

Total Care Dental

6317 Odana Road

Madison

274-1911

tcdmadison.com

Brett L. Veerman

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2971 Chapel Valley Road

Fitchburg

661-6400

dhamadison.com

Golden K. Vu

Heitke & Vu

122 E. Johnson St.

Madison

257-0166

heitke-vu.com

Robb A. Warren

Warren Family Dental

4226 Milwaukee St.

Madison

241-7999

warrenfamilydental.com

Erin H. Waszczyk

Stacey Dental

858 Jupiter Drive

Madison

222-7511

staceydental.com

Alanna Wirtz

Madison Family Dental Associates

5709 Odana Road

Madison

274-5970

madisonfamilydental.com

Lisa A. Young

8025 Excelsior Drive

Madison

836-1771

lisayoungdds.com

Troy A. Alton

Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100

Madison

960-7650

madisonoralsurgeons.com

Christopher J. Bacsik

Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100

Madison

960-7650

madisonoralsurgeons.com

TJ A. Dyer

Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

5302 Buttonwood Drive

Madison

240-0863

cfoams.com

Scott A. Hoyer

Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100

Madison

960-7650

madisonoralsurgeons.com

Timothy J. Koob

Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100

Madison

960-7650

madisonoralsurgeons.com

Andrew J. Kramer

Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

7007 Old Sauk Road, Suite 103

Madison

819-8760

cfoams.org

Patrick J. Lorge

Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100

Madison

960-7950

madisonoralsurgeons.com

Kim J. Pansegrau

Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

7007 Old Sauk Road, Suite 103

Madison

819-8760

cfoams.org

Rhys P. Strasia

Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

7007 Old Sauk Road

Madison

819-8760

cfoams.com

Geoffrey R. Warda

Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

5302 Buttonwood Drive

Madison

240-0863

cfoams.org

David T. Allen

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7007 Old Sauk Road, Suite 101

Madison

833-6112

dhamadison.com

William F. Bird

Orthodontic Specialists of Madison

202 S. Gammon Road, Suite 150

Madison

664-9500

orthomadison.com

Siddhi J. Doshi

Greater Madison Orthodontics

5520 Medical Circle

Madison

274-5714

greatermadisonorthodontics.com

Daniel J. Drye

4801 Cottage Grove Road, Suite C

Madison

222-6377

Martin Gochnour

Advanced Orthodontics of Wisconsin

5605 Odana Road

Madison

271-9293

advancedorthowi.com

Kevin J. Knutson

Orthodontic Specialists of Madison

202 S. Gammon Road, Suite 150

Madison

664-9500

orthomadison.com

Audra M. Long

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7001 Old Sauk Road

Madison

833-2578

dhamadison.com

Steven D. Peterson

Orthodontic Specialists of Madison

202 S. Gammon Road, Suite 150

Madison

664-9500

orthomadison.com

Stephen D. Schasker

Dental Health Associates of Madison

49 N. Walbridge Ave.

Madison

246–3691

dhamadison.com

Thomas Wenham

Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics

100 River Place, Suite 110

Madison

222-6160

madisonpediatricdental.com

Beth A. Blair

Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics

100 River Place, Suite 110

Madison

222-6160

madisonpediatricdental.com

Daniel J. DeJarlais

Children’s Dental Center of Madison

7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 200

Madison

833-6545

madisonkidsdentist.com

Allison L. Dowd

Children’s Dental Center of Madison

5544 E. Cheryl Parkway

Fitchburg

288-1543

madisonkidsdentist.com

Anthony R. Hernandez

Children’s Dental Center of Madison

5116 American Family Drive

Madison

825-7500

madisonkidsdentist.com

Timothy R. Kinzel

Children’s Dental Center of Madison

7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 200

Madison

833-6545

madisonkidsdentist.com

Amy E. Kramer

Children’s Dental Center of Madison

7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 200

Madison

833-6545

madisonkidsdentist.com

Eric A. teDuits

Children’s Dental Center of Madison

5544 E. Cheryl Parkway

Fitchburg

288-1543

madisonkidsdentist.com

Cecelia Thompson

Children’s Dental Center of Madison

5116 American Family Drive

Madison

825-7500

madisonkidsdentist.com

Grace Wenham

Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics

100 River Place, Suite 110

Madison

222-6160

madisonpediatricdental.com

Robert Baima

First Choice Dental

621 S. Park St.

Madison

251-3535

firstchoicedental.com

Andrew Carmosino

Madison Family Dental Associates

5709 Odana Road

Madison

274-5970

madisonfamilydental.com

Joseph M. Cristoforo

Dental Implant & Periodontal Specialists

6601 Mineral Point Road, Suite 101, Madison

841-1600

dentalimplantperio.com

Matthew E. Lorson

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7017 Old Sauk Road

Madison

833-1889

dhamadison.com

Amjad M. Nazzal

Dental Health Associates of Madison

49 N. Walbridge Ave.

Madison

443-1778

dhamadison.com

Jody Schilling

2501 W. Beltline Highway, Suite 205 Madison

216-7250

schillingperio.com

Rebecca Weightman

Dental Health Associates of Madison

49 N. Walbridge Ave.

Madison

246–2555

dhamadison.com

Kelly A. Beck

Prosthetic Dental Associates of Madison

406 Science Drive, Suite 402

Madison

231-2502

pdamadison.com

Alicia Estrella

Prosthetic Dental Associates of Madison

406 Science Drive, Suite 402

Madison

231-2502

pdamadison.com

Kendra S. Schaefer

Prosthodontics of Madison

612 River Place

Monona

222-6606

prosthodonticsofmadison.com

