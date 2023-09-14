Best DJ & Best Music Store: DJ Nick Nice at Strictly Discs
Madison music scene devotees will recognize both Strictly Discs and DJ Nick Nice as household names — they certainly show up on the Best of Madison list often. The gold-winning DJ is pictured here at the gold-winning music store. –AB
Vintage Movie Poster? Nope, it’s a throwback photo taken on The Edgewater’s pier, which continues to be a spot visitors and locals flock to in the summertime. The gold-winning hotel celebrates 75 years in 2023. –AB
This year’s Best of Madison readers’ poll winners are groovy. They’re totally tubular. They’re da bomb.
Phrases, fads and certainly fashion trends come and go across the decades, but there’s something that feels more lasting about each year’s Best of Madison list. It’s like building a time capsule of what readers decide is the best right now, forever locking a vision of the city into collective memory. You can look back at these lists and reminisce about Madison in 1981 (Best of Madison’s birth year), or any given year of the 1990s, 2000s or 2010s. (Yes — like it or not, we’re already looking back on the 2010s.) This magazine itself turned 45 years old this year. In a finger-gun wink to our history which began in 1978, our Best of Madison list is a blast from the past, from the 1970s to the 2010s. We hope it’s copacetic to throw it back a bit while we celebrate the latest list of winners. Let’s be kind and rewind — if not, you might need to take a chill pill, home dawg.
Editors’ Picks: For the third year, Madison Magazine’s editors selected a few winners of their own. Editor Andrea Behling, senior editor Maggie Ginsberg and associate editor Emma Waldinger hand-selected 14 awardees in categories that were not up for voting in the readers’ poll. Find their picks here.
DINING & DRINK
Artisan Food Product
★ Fortune Favors*
★ Tricky Foods
★ Dashelito’s Hot Sauces and Spicy Foods
*Formerly Nutkrack
Bakery - Bread
★ Madison Sourdough Co.
★ Stella’s Bakery
★ Clasen’s European Bakery
Bakery - Sweets
★ Greenbush Bakery
★ Bloom Bake Shop
★ Batch Bakehouse
Bar for Beer
★ The Coopers Tavern
★ Young Blood Beer Co.
★ Longtable Beer Cafe
Bar for Cocktails
★ Driftless Glen Distillery
★ The Robin Room
★ Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè
Bar Food
★ The Coopers Tavern
★ Brothers 3 Bar & Grill
★ Off Broadway Drafthouse
Bar with a View
★ Eno Vino Downtown
★ Buck & Honey’s - Monona
★ Riley Tavern
Bartender
★ Spencer Schultz, Avantis Italian Restaurant & Pub
★ Jenn Dachauer, State Line Distillery
★ Monte Maier, Dorf Haus Supper Club
Barbecue
★ Beef Butter BBQ
★ North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
★ Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ
Bloody Mary
★ Café Hollander
★ Sardine
★ Short Stack Eatery
Breakfast
★ Marigold Kitchen
★ Hubbard Avenue Diner
★ Short Stack Eatery
Brewery
★ New Glarus Brewing Co.
★ Young Blood Beer Co.
★ Delta Beer Lab
Brunch
★ Sardine
★ Café Hollander
★ Bassett Street Brunch Club
Burger
★ Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry
★ The Village Bar
★ Nitty Gritty
Butcher
★ Ken’s Meats & Deli
★ The Conscious Carnivore
★ Lodi Sausage Co. & Meat Market
Catering
★ Salvatore’s Tomato Pies
★ Beef Butter BBQ
★ Marigold Kitchen
Cheese Producer
★ Hook’s Cheese Co. Inc
★ Carr Valley Cheese
★ Roth Cheese
Chef
★ Giovanni Novella, Bar Corallini
★ Vincente Sacramento, Monona Bakery & Eatery
★ Oscar Gonzales, Green Acres
Chicken Wings
★ Chicken Licks
★ Monk’s Bar & Grill
★ Starkweather Brewing Co.
Chinese
★ Imperial Garden
★ Taigu
★ Chang Jiang
Chocolate
★ Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier
★ Madison Chocolate Co.
★ Candinas Chocolatier
Cocktail
★ Smoke Show, State Line Distillery
★ Bonfyre Old Fashioned, Bonfyre American Grille
★ Renee’s Lemon Drop Martini, Driftless Glen Distillery
Cocktail Kit
★ Wollersheim Winery & Distillery
★ The Old Fashioned
★ Old Sugar Distillery
Coffee Roasters
★ Just Coffee Co-op
★ Barriques
★ Rusty Dog Coffee
Coffee Shop
★ Firefly Coffeehouse
★ Ancora Cafe + Bakery
★ Grace Coffee Co.
Destination Restaurant
★ Ishnala Supper Club
★ The Del-Bar
★ Cimaroli’s Supper Club
Diner
★ Monty’s Blue Plate Diner
★ Hubbard Avenue Diner
★ Gus’s Diner
Dive Bar
★ Le Tigre Lounge
★ Brothers 3 Bar & Grill
★ The Caribou Tavern
Distillery
★ Wollersheim Winery & Distillery
★ State Line Distillery
★ Old Sugar Distillery
Fish Fry
★ Quivey’s Grove
★ Dorf Haus Supper Club
★ Green Acres
Food Truck
★ Banzo
★ Curd Girl
★ Jose’s Food Truck
Fried Cheese Curds
★ The Old Fashioned
★ Craftsman Table & Tap
★ Curd Girl
Home Meal Kit
★ Isthmus Eats
★ Pasture and Plenty
★ Fit Fresh
Ice Cream/Custard
★ Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co.
★ Babcock Dairy Store
★ Culver’s
Indian/Nepalese
★ Swagat
★ Swad Restaurant
★ Himal Chuli
Italian
★ Lombardino’s
★ Bar Corallini
★ Osteria Papavero
Japanese/Sushi
★ RED
★ Muramoto Hilldale
★ Tavernakaya
Korean
★ K-Peppers
★ Sol’s on the Square
★ New Seoul Korean Restaurant
Lake View
★ Memorial Union Terrace
★ Sardine
★ The Boathouse/The Statehouse/The Edgewater
Late Night Menu
★ Tornado Room Steak House
★ Nattspil
★ Weary Traveler Freehouse
Latin American
★ La Taguara Madison
★ Monona Bakery & Eatery
★ Estacion Inka
Local Craft Beer
★ Spotted Cow, New Glarus Brewing Co.
★ Fantasy Factory, Karben4 Brewing
★ Warped Speed, Lake Louie Brewing Co.
Margarita
★ Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace
★ Pasqual’s Cantina
★ Canteen Taco
Mediterranean/Middle Eastern
★ Banzo
★ Parthenon Gyros
★ Mediterranean Cafe
Mexican/Southwestern
★ Gloria’s Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
★ Tapatios Cocina Mexicana
★ El Charro Mexican Grill
New Orleans/Cajun Style
★ Louisianne’s Etc.
★ North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
★ North Of The Bayou Restaurant & Brewery
New Restaurant
★ Amara
★ Turn Key
★ Ope Haus Pub
Old Fashioned
★ The Old Fashioned
★ Ishnala Supper Club
★ Dorf Haus Supper Club
Outdoor Dining
★ Buck & Honey’s - Monona
★ Everly
★ Driftless Glen Distillery
Patio
★ Buck & Honey’s
★ Robinia Courtyard
★ Driftless Glen Distillery
Pickup/Takeout/Deliver
★ Ahan
★ Parthenon Gyros
★ El Charro Mexican Grill
Pizza
★ Sugar River Pizza Co.
★ Salvatore’s Tomato Pies
★ Glass Nickel Pizza Co.
Private Parties
★ Dorf Haus Supper Club
★ The Coopers Tavern
★ State Line Distillery
Restaurant
★ The Harvey House
★ Buck & Honey’s
★ Short Stack Eatery
Sandwich Spot
★ Milio’s Sandwiches
★ Casetta Kitchen and Counter
★ Alimentari
Seafood
★ Tempest Oyster Bar
★ Sardine
★ North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Server
★ Rachael Peterson, Green Acres
★ Nancy Crawford, Dorf Haus Supper Club
★ Courtney Mossholder, Cimaroli’s Supper Club
Southeast Asian
★ Hạ Long Bay
★ Sa-Bai Thong
★ Ahan
Specialty Food Store
★ Brennan’s Market
★ Willy Street Co-op
★ National Mustard Museum
Spot for N/A Beverages
★ Blind Shot Social Club
★ Everly
★ Hodge Podge
Sports Bar
★ 5th Quarter Bar & Grill
★ Wilson’s Bar & Grill
★ Monk’s Bar & Grill
Steakhouse
★ Tornado Room Steak House
★ The Del-Bar
★ Delaney’s Steak Seafood Wine
Supper Club
★ Ishnala Supper Club
★ Toby’s Supper Club
★ The Del-Bar
Small Plates
★ Mint Mark
★ Eno Vino Downtown
★ A Pig in A Fur Coat
Upscale Dining
★ The Harvey House
★ The Del-Bar
★ Eno Vino Downtown
Vegetarian/Vegan Focused
★ Green Owl Cafe
★ Everly
★ Monty’s Blue Plate Diner
Wine Bar
★ Toot + Kate’s Wine Bar
★ Eno Vino Downtown
★ Drumlin Ridge Winery
Winery
★ Wollersheim Winery & Distillery
★ Bailey’s Run Vineyard & Winery
★ Drumlin Ridge Winery
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art Gallery
★ Farwell Gallery
★ River Arts Inc.
★ Talbot Gallery 2118
Classical Music Group
★ Madison Symphony Orchestra
★ Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra
★ Willy Street Chamber Players
Columnist
★ Doug Moe, Madison Magazine
★ John Nichols, The Cap Times
★ Dylan Brogan*, Isthmus
*He is no longer a columnist (but now freelances) at Isthmus.
★ NBC 15’s John Stofflet (retired), Leah Mills, Brian Doogs, Mike Jacques
★ WKOW’s Amber Noggle, John Zeigler***, Karley Marotta
★ News 3 Now’s Eric Franke and Charlotte Deleste
TV Personality
★ News 3 Now’s Charlotte Deleste
★ NBC 15’s Charlie Shortino
★ WKOW’s John Ziegler***
***He is no longer at WKOW.
HOME & LIFESTYLE
Alterations
★ Binh’s Tailoring Alteration Service
★ Monetti Tailoring
★ Right Size Alteration Services
Auto Body Repair
★ Zimbrick Inc.
★ Sparkle Auto Body
★ Ball Body Shop - Division of Smart Motors Toyota
Auto Parts
★ Zimbrick Inc.
★ O’Reilly Auto Parts
★ NAPA Auto Parts
Barber Shop
★ Monona Barber Shop
★ Mr. Rudd’s Barbershop
★ Blue Chip Barber Club
Bed & Breakfast
★ Sunniva Inn
★ Ringling House Bed & Breakfast
★ Speckled Hen Inn
Bookstore
★ A Room of One’s Own
★ The Book Deal
★ Mystery to Me
Boutique Hotel
★ Seven Acre Dairy Co.
★ Mansion Hill Inn
★ Graduate Hotel Madison
Cleaning Service
★ Primavera Cleaning Service
★ 4 Senses House Cleaning
★ Mother Earth Cleaners
Clothing (Men)
★ Duluth Trading Co.
★ Jazzman
★ St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
Clothing (Women)
★ McFee on Main
★ Faded Roots Boutique
★ Hive of Madison
Dealer Auto Service Shop
★ Zimbrick Inc.
★ Smart Motors Toyota
★ Don Miller Auto Group
Domestic Auto Dealer
★ Zimbrick Inc.
★ Don Miller Auto Group
★ Kayser Automotive
Dry Cleaner
★ Klinke Cleaners
★ Lake Mills Cleaners & Dyers Inc.
★ Master Cleaners*
*Formerly Best Cleaners
Duct Cleaning
★ Dave Jones
★ Dirty Ducts Cleaning & Environmental Inc.
★ Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning
Electrician
★ Dave Jones
★ Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning
★ The Electrician Inc.
Event Venue
★ Overture Center for the Arts
★ Breese Stevens Field
★ The Sylvee
Exterior Cleaning Service
★ Clear Vision ProWash
★ Skyline Services Inc.
★ Crystal Clear Pressure & Window Washing LLC
Flooring
★ Nonn’s
★ Sergenian’s Floor Coverings
★ Coyle Carpet One Floor & Home
Florist
★ Felly’s Flowers
★ Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses
★ Brenda’s Blumenladen
Furniture
★ Don’s Home Furniture
★ Rewind Decor
★ Rubin’s Furniture
Gift Shop/Specialty Store
★ Orange Tree Imports
★ Booth 121
★ National Mustard Museum
Grocery Store
★ Woodman’s Food Market
★ Metcalfe’s Market
★ Willy Street Co-op
Hair Salon
★ Ecco Salon
★ ANiU Salon & Spa
★ Rooted Culture Salon
Heating & Cooling
★ Dave Jones
★ Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning
★ Harker Heating & Cooling Inc.
Home Accessories
★ Linen & Clove
★ Booth 121
★ Lily’s Mercantile & Makery
Home Builders
★ Veridian Homes
★ Michael F. Simon Builders
★ Premier Builders Inc.
Home Repair
★ Frey Construction & Home Improvement LLC
★ Michael F. Simon Builders
★ W.E. Davies + Sons Remodeling Inc.
Hotel
★ The Edgewater
★ The Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club
★ Hotel Indigo Madison Downtown
Import Auto Dealer
★ Zimbrick Inc.
★ Smart Motors Toyota
★ Don Miller Auto Group
Interior Design
★ Dwellings
★ DesignWell Interiors
★ Waunakee Furniture ETC
Jeweler
★ Goodman’s Jewelers
★ Chalmers Jewelers
★ Jewelers Workshop
Kitchen & Bath Design
★ Nonn’s
★ Dream House Dream Kitchens
★ Frey Construction & Home Improvement LLC
Lawn, Garden & Landscape
★ The Bruce Co.
★ Jada’s Garden
★ BadgerScape Design & Landscape
Luxury Auto (Import and Domestic)
★ Zimbrick Inc.
★ Lexus of Madison
★ Fields Jaguar Land Rover Volvo Madison
Mortgage Lender
★ Summit Credit Union
★ UW Credit Union
★ Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Moving Company
★ Badger Brothers Moving
★ Two Men and a Truck
★ Gorilla Movers of Wisconsin
Music Store
★ Strictly Discs
★ B-Side Records
★ MadCity Music
Best Musical Instrument Store
Talk about haircuts immediately dating a photo. Many of these Ward-Brodt Music staff members rocked feathery styles for this group photo outside the 315 N. Henry St. location (1955-77). The gold-winning musical instrument store has had a few locations over the years, first opening at 101 State St. in 1927. –AB
Photo courtesy of Ward-Brodt
Best Musical Instrument Store
Its current location is in Fitchburg.
Photo courtesy of Ward-Brodt
Musical Instrument Store
★ Ward-Brodt Music
★ Heid Music
★ Farley’s House of Pianos
Nail Salon
★ Diamond Nails & Spa
★ Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness
★ ANiU Salon & Spa
Non-Dealer Auto Service Shop
★ Dutch’s Auto Service Inc.
★ Chet’s Car Care
★ Mike’s Automotive Repair
Outdoor Living
★ REI
★ The Bruce Co.
★ Don’s Home Furniture
Pest Control
★ Kwik Kill Pest Control
★ Mosquito Joe of Madison
★ Professional Pest Control Inc.
Pet Services
★ Camp K9 Pet Resort and Day Camp
★ Prairie Pawz
★ Paradise Paws Camp & Resort
Pet Supplies Store
★ Mounds Pet Food Warehouse
★ MadCat
★ bad dog frida
Plumber
★ Dave Jones
★ Monona Plumbing & Fire Protection Inc.
★ Hooper Corp.
Real Estate Company
★ Sprinkman Real Estate + Design
★ Dan Chin Homes & Real Broker LLC
★ Matt Deadman Homes Brokered by Real Broker
Roofer
★ Waunakee Remodeling Inc.
★ Storm Guard Restoration
★ Frey Construction & Home Improvement LLC
Secondhand Store
★ St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
★ Agrace Thrift Store
★ Dane County Humane Society Thrift Store
Shoes
★ The Shoe Box
★ Morgan’s Shoes
★ DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
Solar Energy Company
★ Full Spectrum Solar
★ Everlight Solar
★ Midwest Solar Power
Spa
★ Sundara Inn & Spa
★ Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness
★ ANiU Salon & Spa (tie)
★ Kosa Ayurvedic Spa (tie)
Staffing Agency
★ The QTI Group
★ Spherion Staffing and Recruiting
★ Life Style Staffing
Tattoo Shop/Artist
★ Blue Lotus Tattoo & The Piercing Lounge
★ Steve’s Tattoo & Body Piercing
★ Lost Lakes Tattoo
Tech Service/Repair
★ Madison Computer Works Inc.
★ Geek Squad
★ Graphite Apple Premier Partner
Towing Company
★ Schmidt’s Auto Inc.
★ Liberty Towing Service LLC (tie)
★ Prairie Land Towing (tie)
★ Road Rescue Towing
Used Car Dealer
★ Zimbrick Inc.
★ Smart Motors Toyota
★ Schoepp Motors
Wealth Management
★ Madison Partners
★ Summit Credit Union
★ Wealth Distribution Strategies LLC
Windows & Doors
★ Waunakee Remodeling Inc.
★ Frey Construction & Home Improvement LLC
★ Pella Windows & Doors of Wisconsin
Wisconsin Bank
★ Lake Ridge Bank
★ Associated Bank
★ Park Bank
Wisconsin Credit Union
★ UW Credit Union
★ Summit Credit Union
★ Educators Credit Union
Youth Programs
★ Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County
★ Madison School & Community Recreation
★ Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras
HEALTH & MEDICAL
Assisted Living
★ Oakwood Village
★ Attic Angel Community
★ BeeHive Homes of Oregon
Childcare
★ Hearts & Hands Children’s Center
★ Academy of Little Vikings
★ Big Oak Child Care
Chiropractor
★ LSM Chiropractic
★ 360 Wellness Chiropractic & Physical Therapy
★ Zelm Chiropractic Center SC
Cosmetic Surgery Center
★ Robertson Cosmetic Center
★ ANEU Med Spa
★ UW Health Transformations
Dental Practice
★ Dental Health Associates of Madison
★ First Choice Dental
★ Oak Park Dental
Eye Care
★ SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care
★ Isthmus Eye Care
★ Samuelson Eyecare
Fertility & Birthing
★ Associated Physicians LLP
★ Madison Women’s Health LLP
★ Physicians for Women
Best Health Specialty Store
Community Pharmacy was started by the UW–Madison Wisconsin Student Association as a volunteer-staffed pharmacy in 1972 at 511 N. Lake St.