This year’s Best of Madison readers’ poll winners are groovy. They’re totally tubular. They’re da bomb.

Phrases, fads and certainly fashion trends come and go across the decades, but there’s something that feels more lasting about each year’s Best of Madison list. It’s like building a time capsule of what readers decide is the best right now, forever locking a vision of the city into collective memory. You can look back at these lists and reminisce about Madison in 1981 (Best of Madison’s birth year), or any given year of the 1990s, 2000s or 2010s. (Yes — like it or not, we’re already looking back on the 2010s.) This magazine itself turned 45 years old this year. In a finger-gun wink to our history which began in 1978, our Best of Madison list is a blast from the past, from the 1970s to the 2010s. We hope it’s copacetic to throw it back a bit while we celebrate the latest list of winners. Let’s be kind and rewind — if not, you might need to take a chill pill, home dawg.

Dining & Drink header
Young Blood Beer Co. won silver for Brewery and Bar for Beer in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 
The Conscious Carnivore won silver for Butcher in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 
Roth Cheese won bronze for Cheese Producer in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 
Monk's Bar & Grill won silver for Chicken Wings and bronze for Sports Bar n this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 
Madison Chocolate Co. 
Monty's Blue Plate Diner
Willy Street Co-op won silver for Specialty Food Store and bronze for Grocery Store in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 
Blind Shot Social Club
The Del-Bar
Wollersheim Winery & Distillery won gold for Winery, Distillery and Cocktail Kit in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 
Arts & Entertainment header
DJ Nick Nice at Strictly Discs

Best DJ & Best Music Store: DJ Nick Nice at Strictly Discs

Madison music scene devotees will recognize both Strictly Discs and DJ Nick Nice as household names — they certainly show up on the Best of Madison list often. The gold-winning DJ is pictured here at the gold-winning music store. –AB
Elizabeth Mary

Best Local Singer/Songwriter Elizabeth Mary is pictured at I/O Arcade Bar.
Home & Lifestyle header
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store won gold for Secondhand Store and bronze for Clothing (Men) in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 
Faded Roots Boutique won silver for Clothing (Women) in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 
Booth 121
The Edgewater throwback

Vintage Movie Poster? Nope, it’s a throwback photo taken on The Edgewater’s pier, which continues to be a spot visitors and locals flock to in the summertime. The gold-winning hotel celebrates 75 years in 2023. –AB
The Edgewater won gold for Hotel in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 

Ward-Brodt Music won gold for Musical Instrument Store in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 
Mosquito Joe won silver for Pest Control in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
Spherion Staffing & Recruiting won silver for Staffing Agency in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 
Scooby Doo Tattoo

Blue Lotus Tattoo & The Piercing Lounge; Artist: Nika Zolnik
Schmidt's Auto Inc. won gold for Towing Company in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 
Educators Credit Union won bronze for Wisconsin Credit Union in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 
Health & Medical header
Dental Health Associates of Madison won gold for Dental Practice in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 
Physicians for Women won bronze for Fertility & Birthing in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 

UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital won silver for Hospital in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 
Dental Health Associates of Madison won gold for Orthodontic Practice in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 
Recreation & Fitness header
Budget Bicycle Center
Synergy Dance Academy won gold for Dance Studio in this year's Best of Madison Readers' Poll. 
