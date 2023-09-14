For the third year, Madison Magazine’s editors selected a few winners of their own. Editor Andrea Behling, senior editor Maggie Ginsberg and associate editor Emma Waldinger hand-selected 14 awardees in categories that were not up for voting in the readers’ poll. Each editor chose a favorite dish from the year, along with awards in categories such as best place for pinball, best shop for sustainable swaps and more.

Click here to see the Best of Madison 2023 winners.

Bún at Ahan

Emma’s Best Dish: Bún at Ahan
Lobster Casarecce at Jardin

Andrea’s Best Dish: Lobster Casarecce at Jardin
Crystal Corner Bar

Best Bar Ambiance: Crystal Corner Bar
Hot Lunch

Best Comeback Story: Hot Lunch
Lettuce

Best Locally Grown Lettuce: Blue Moon Community Farm
Judy Judy Judy

Best Sandwich (Maggie's Best Dish): “Judy Judy Judy” at Stalzy’s Deli & Bakery
I/O Arcade Bar

Best Place for Pinball: I/O Arcade Bar
The White Party

Best A-Lister Event: The White Party
Mystery to Me display

Best Can’t-Stop-Without-Going-Inside Window Display: Mystery to Me
Atomic Antiques

Best Place to Disappear for an Hour: Atomic Antiques
Bowie and Jagger

Best Pet Store Cats: Bowie and Jagger at MadCat on Monroe Street
Green Life products

Best Shop for Sustainable Swaps: Green Life Trading Co.
Good Lion Golf Ball Marker

Best Golf Gadget: Good Lion Golf’s gold chain ball marker
Best of Madison Taste Party ad