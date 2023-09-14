For the third year, Madison Magazine’s editors selected a few winners of their own. Editor Andrea Behling, senior editor Maggie Ginsberg and associate editor Emma Waldinger hand-selected 14 awardees in categories that were not up for voting in the readers’ poll. Each editor chose a favorite dish from the year, along with awards in categories such as best place for pinball, best shop for sustainable swaps and more.
Dining & Drink Editors’ Picks
Emma’s Best Dish: Bún at Ahan
I like to tell people I was an Ahan stan before its chef/co-owner, Jamie Hoang, was named a semifinalist for this year’s James Beard Award for Emerging Chef. While it seems most people gravitate toward the drunken noodles or the red curry udon — I mean, really, you can’t go wrong — I could eat Ahan’s rendition of Vietnamese bún at every lunch for the rest of my life. Shrimp, crispy tofu or Lao egg roll (I’m partial to the crispy tofu), is served atop chewy rice noodles and crunchy, refreshing vegetables like lettuce, cucumber, radish and bean sprouts — plus a few seasonal add-ons. The dish is topped with a mélange of herbs, peanuts and a big drizzle of nuoc cham — Vietnam’s staple fish sauce. And now that I’ve finished that mouthwatering description, I’m heading to Ahan (which will move into the former Eldorado Grill space on Williamson Street this month) — it’s lunchtime somewhere, right? –EW
Andrea’s Best Dish: Lobster Casarecce at Jardin
I think my fellow editors were banking on me bringing a meat-centric “best dish” to the table this year, but oddly enough, I can’t quite deliver. That’s because — and I can’t believe I’m typing this — a vegan meal has completely blown me away. Jardin’s lobster casarecce is one of Madison’s best dishes right now, in my opinion. Fresh casarecce noodles from Alimentari soak in a white wine sauce for a just-right chewiness. Sun-dried tomatoes and blistered sage play outstanding supporting roles for flavor while also adding mouthwatering color to the dish — because we do eat with our eyes, after all. But the stars here are the lion’s mane (for lobster texture) and lobster mushrooms (for lobster flavor), which provide so much of that umami flavor I crave in a dish. You know a vegan or vegetarian meal has truly hit the mark when a carnivore not only chooses it as their main dish, but upon eating it says, “I didn’t even miss the meat.” –AB
Best Bar Ambiance: Crystal Corner Bar
If you’re walking down Williamson Street on a late night out, the neon glow behind the glass block bricks of Crystal Corner Bar will draw you in like a moth to a flame. You walk inside, and while it may seem like an average Wisconsin dive bar — pool tables, dart boards, buzzing beer signs, live music, drinks sweating atop softened cardboard coasters on a laminate bar — the amalgamation of Crystal Corner’s components is cool without even trying, and casts a delightful spell. It’s an enchantment that makes a round of shots, another game of darts, talking to the stranger at the end of the bar and conducting a photoshoot against the characteristic façade all seem like great ideas. With a history that dates back an astounding 76 years, this is one of Madison’s longest-standing bars, and it’s never tried to be anything other than a corner spot to gather for a good night. –AB
Best Comeback Story: Hot Lunch
The story of Hot Lunch — a sandwich shop on East Johnson Street that opened last October — is one filled with both joy and tragedy. Opened by Mike Cerv and Roger Barts, Hot Lunch quickly became a Madison food scene darling. Inventive yet nostalgia-inducing sandwiches, soups, sides and other small touches — like serving Gushers, an Airhead or a Fruit Rollup with every meal — make ’80s and ’90s babies feel like kids again. Then in May, Barts died unexpectedly due to a staph infection. At the same time, Cerv was fighting for his life in the hospital due to an unrelated infection. Cerv survived, and he reopened Hot Lunch alongside silent partner Troy Knight after the tragic period of time for the young restaurant. We’re so glad that wasn’t the end of Hot Lunch’s story, as the sandwich shop feels like a hug from your younger self. Now it also feels like a place that will forever honor the happy-go-lucky nature Barts was known for. –AB
Best Locally Grown Lettuce: Blue Moon Community Farm
This year marked the first summer in three years that I wasn’t bringing in produce from farming or volunteering as a worker-share on a local farm. Even though I’m still an active gardener, I decided to sign up for a CSA (community-supported agriculture) share with a farm in the Madison area. I had heard the buzz about Blue Moon Community Farm in Stoughton and decided to sign up for a spring and summer share with on-farm pickup. The first thing I noticed was the farm’s lettuce offering. Lettuce grown on small farms with small crews can be tricky to get right since it requires so much watering, especially when temperatures start to rise in June. Too much sun and too little water often lead to early bolting and bitter lettuce that isn’t palatable unless you toss it an excess of salad dressing — but Blue Moon’s lettuce heads and mixes were sweet, crispy and well hydrated. I could’ve totally ditched the salad dressing and toppings with these greens, but good lettuce pairs even better with light vinaigrettes and local cheese for salads I never grow tired of eating. –EW
Best Sandwich (Maggie's Best Dish): “Judy Judy Judy” at Stalzy’s Deli & Bakery
As someone who doesn’t often eat meat, I tend to dismiss sandwich shops. There are only so many veggie wraps or grilled cheese sandwiches a girl can take before she gets bored.But I do frequent A Room of One’s Own bookstore, and one hangry day I spontaneously popped into Stalzy’s Deli & Bakery two doors down. When I saw the friendly “V” for vegetarian next to the “Judy Judy Judy” and noticed that the first three ingredients were cheddar, Muenster and smoked Gouda, I didn’t even read the rest, figuring I was ordering yet another grilled cheese. Boy, was I surprised — and thrilled — when I unwrapped the house-baked toasted rye sandwich oozing with creamy coleslaw and tomato and practically had to unhinge my jaw to manage the first bite. I have since had many bites of this sandwich, which kind of has the vibe of a meat-free Reuben (or Rachel) sandwich but definitely stands on its own. As for the name, I’d hoped it was an homage to Judy Garland — but owner Neil Stalboerger told me he made it for his vegetarian wife, Judy, when she asked him to make something she could actually eat. (No wonder it’s so good.) Like the woman I’d mistaken for its namesake, this sandwich is not merely an extra, but a star. –MG
Arts & Entertainment Editors’ Picks
Best Place for Pinball: I/O Arcade Bar
If you’d like to feel immediately transported to a different time, a simpler time, a very 1980s-arcade-heyday time, step into I/O Arcade Bar at 924 Williamson St. Pictured here is Best Local Singer/Songwriter Elizabeth Mary amid the glowing screens and nostalgia-inducing sounds coming from 70 arcade games and pinball machines. One visit will make you feel like a kid again. That is until you take a sip of your beer — this arcade bar bills itself as “Madison’s place for drinkers with a gaming problem.” –AB
Best A-Lister Event: The White Party
This annual event benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County has all the right elements: a stylish, all-white dress code, an impressive musical lineup and the chance to rub elbows with celebrity guests. Michael Johnson — president and CEO of BGCDC and a preeminent Madison leader who’s as good at community building as he is at raising funds for community causes — has rightly positioned this party as one not to be missed. Usually held in July, this year’s event took place at the newly opened McKenzie Regional Workforce Center in Fitchburg and raised $575,000. –AB
Best Can’t-Stop-Without-Going-Inside Window Display: Mystery to Me
Ever since I moved to the Vilas neighborhood three years ago, I have consistently fallen prey to Mystery to Me’s window display. It could be blamed on the fact that I’m a huge book nerd, but I have to think that the independent bookstore on Monroe Street is doing something right with its revolving selections for the front window. It’s simple, really — stands prop up an abundant collection of books that change every month or so to fit a new theme or season. They say you’re not supposed to judge a book by its cover, yet I’ve been lured into the store to buy a book multiple times when walking past. If not, I stand outside the window taking pictures of all the titles I’ll add to a wish list of books I hope to one day be able to afford. For now, I might just have to choose an alternate walking route. –EW
Best Community Space for Artists: Arts + Literature Laboratory
If you’ve been sleeping on Art Lib Lab, wake up. Inside the glassy, 10,500 square-foot-space at 111 S. Livingston St., anyone passing by on the street can peek at readings, musical performances, movie screenings and other arts-related programming. This open-to-the-public arts incubator hosts the monthly Watershed Reading Series, the Midwest Video Poetry Fest, Mills Folly Microcinema and the Wisconsin Writers’ Awards. The second-floor Ellen Kort Mezzanine is home to Madison’s only small press lending library and provides space for writers to read, take a workshop or participate in a write-in. The calendar is stacked year-round, and “Laboratory” is the perfect word to describe what’s going on here — just like ALL is the perfect acronym for who is welcome. –MG
Home & Lifestyle Editors’ Picks
Best Place to Disappear for an Hour: Atomic Antiques
The new antique store on Verona Road is a never-ending maze of antique and vintage goods that are functional, nostalgic, weird and everything in between. Atomic Antiques can help you kill an hour (or two, or three) — you might even find that you spend the entire time at just one of its 134 booths. Some are stocked with a selection of retro kitchen supplies or shelves of glassware, others are set up to look like midcentury modern living rooms and still others feel like a 1970s dressing room. The well-organized store’s offerings span centuries, with little treasures and big finds for any budget, including furniture, clothing, books and music, jewelry, homewares, art, knick-knacks and odds and ends. Next time it’s a rainy afternoon and you find yourself about to binge-watch “Mad Men” for the seventh time, head over to Atomic Antiques instead. –EW
Best Pet Store Cats: Bowie and Jagger at MadCat on Monroe Street
Nearly identical black cats Bowie and Jagger can be found snoozing in the corner at MadCat on Monroe Street. Although they aren’t the most helpful salespeople at the pet shop — good luck getting them to point you in the direction of anything but the cat trees they like to lounge in — these two make the stop for cat litter or dog food just a little bit more fun. If you’re lucky, they might even let you give them a scratch on your way out the door. –EW
Best Shop for Sustainable Swaps: Green Life Trading Co.
If you’re looking to swap out your everyday essentials for options that have a lighter impact on the planet, Green Life Trading Co. will become a go-to stop. Before Green Life opened on Williamson Street in 2020, you could find some sustainable alternatives at local shops, but almost no low-waste or package-free products. Now, at Green Life, there are plenty to choose from. Keep your footprint light with an array of items that come in compostable, reusable or recyclable containers, or skip the packaging altogether. Refill everything from deodorant cream to face wash in the bulk section and pay for only what you need. My Green Life staples include Little Seed Farm deodorant cream (yes, it works!), the lemon dishwashing puck, Perennial Soaps bars, compostable floss refills and washable pantiliners. –EW
Recreation & Fitness Editors’ Picks
Best Golf Gadget: Good Lion Golf’s gold chain ball marker
I’m glad to see golf undergoing a bit of an identity overhaul. The game certainly hasn’t championed inclusivity throughout its history, but in the last few years, it’s been encouraging to see how the sport has evolved. One local business is on a mission to evolve golf’s brand for the better, starting with the attire. Good Lion Golf, founded by Jonny Hoffner and Taylor Clausen, is making the case for swapping stuffy collared polos and pressed pants for comfy hoodies, jackets, jumpsuits and sweats. But I’m most intrigued and impressed by Good Lion’s gold chain ball marker. Engraved with the brand’s cool lion logo, this magnetic marker does double duty — it’ll mark where your ball was lying on the putting green, and when not in use, it doubles as a fashion statement. It’s the kind of fun detail that might just get me into the game. –AB
