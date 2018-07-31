Best of Madison 2019: Nominate Now!

There are two rounds of voting for Best of Madison 2019. The first round of nominations are live now!

ROUND ONE: NOMINATION

From August 1 - 31, nominate any local people, places or things to do in a wide variety of categories. You can vote every single day in each category per valid email address.

ROUND TWO: FINAL VOTE

Up to six top vote-getters in each category will become finalists in round two. The final voting period is from September 17 - October 15. Unlike round one of daily voting, in round two of final voting, you will only be able to vote once per category, so consider your pick and make your vote count!

Since Madison Magazine has discontinued the Best of the Burbs poll, the Best of Madison poll will qualify vote-getters residing throughout Dane County, plus cities in the counties contingent to Dane County—which include the counties of Columbia, Dodge, Iowa, Green, Rock, Jefferson and Sauk.

You will be asked to register when you navigate this poll. It will ask for a valid email address to vote. We WILL police entries and follow up on suspicious registrations or ballot stuffing.

In order to move on to round two of voting, vote getters must be what Madison Magazine considers a local business, and they must qualify for the category. For a business to qualify as local, it must be locally owned and operated and cannot be a national or international franchise. The only exceptions are franchise businesses first established in the state of Wisconsin, as well as car dealerships and hotels.

If you are experiencing issues while voting we recommend you use the browsers Chrome or Firefox. If you cannot view the ballot below, be sure to pause/disable any ad-blockers or browser add-ons. You may need to use a different device if you are not able to find and pause/disable the program that is blocking the ballot. Please email mwhitish@madisonmagazine.com if you’re still experiencing any difficulty. Thank you!