2020 Official Best of Madison Nominate Materials

NOMINATION PERIOD: The nomination period will run from August 1 – August 31, 2019 and is write-in only.

FINAL VOTE PERIOD: The 6 businesses with the most number of nominations move on to the final voting round. Final voting will run from October 1 – October 31, 2019.

Download and use any of these materials by putting them on your website, storefront or social media sites so your customers, clients, partners and friends to remind them to vote for you!

Print Materials

Use these materials in your print ads, in your newsletters, on a flyer, as hand outs or as direct mail pieces. Simply click on the links to download promotional materials.

Print Ad - 2 x 3

Print Ad - 4 x 6

Online Materials

Use these materials for your web site, your e-newsletters, social media sites and your email signatures.

Simply click on the links to download promotional materials.

Leaderboard - 728 x 90

Mobile Leaderboard - 320 x 50

Web Display - 300 x 250

Web Button - 160 x 150

In-Store/On-Site Materials

Use these materials to spread the word to your clients and customers. Simply click on the links to download promotional materials.

Poster - Large 11 x 17

Poster - Small 8.5 x 11

Looking to dominate your category? These items are available for an additional charge to help you spread the word and secure the win!

Outdoor Banner - 6' x 2' (COST = $150)

Jumbo Poster - 24" x 36" (COST = $100)

If you would like to order a Banner or Jumbo Poster please contact Maggie Whitish at mwhitish@madisonmagazine.com or (608) 270-3628.

Orders take 10-12 business days to process.