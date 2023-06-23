Farley Center MAIN

Two members of the Farley Center's beekeeping program check to see how their honeybees are doing.

 Photo by Anna Kottakis

We all know someone who can’t resist picking up new hobbies. Their attention flits from home improvement projects to rug-tufting to roller-skating. Guided by YouTube videos and fueled with pure enthusiasm, they make progress quickly, delighted to add a new quasi-skill to their repertoire.

While recreational beekeeping is an appealing hobby (your own high-quality honey! 50,000 industrious new friends!), getting started isn’t easy. Compared to hobbies like chess or crochet, aspiring beekeepers need more equipment and mentorship to get set up for success. The Farley Center’s beekeeping program, led by Patrick Norby, aims to ensure that those barriers don’t keep curious apiarists out.

Farley Center bees
Steve Engles checks on his honeybees.