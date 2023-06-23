We all know someone who can’t resist picking up new hobbies. Their attention flits from home improvement projects to rug-tufting to roller-skating. Guided by YouTube videos and fueled with pure enthusiasm, they make progress quickly, delighted to add a new quasi-skill to their repertoire.
While recreational beekeeping is an appealing hobby (your own high-quality honey! 50,000 industrious new friends!), getting started isn’t easy. Compared to hobbies like chess or crochet, aspiring beekeepers need more equipment and mentorship to get set up for success. The Farley Center’s beekeeping program, led by Patrick Norby, aims to ensure that those barriers don’t keep curious apiarists out.
Norby started beekeeping in 2009. After completing a half-day course (and reading a how-to book cover-to-cover multiple times), he still didn’t have the skills he needed to succeed as a backyard beekeeper.
“The half-day just doesn’t cut it,” says Norby. “Beekeeping is an appealing hobby, but it’s intimidating. It’s hard for someone to get the nerve up to start.”
It’s not just about working up courage: It’s also pricey. Just to look the part — a bee suit, a hat with a veil and gloves — a novice might spend over $100. A hive costs between $120 and $200. Starter packages of honeybees, which includes a few pounds of worker bees and a caged queen bee, are sold for over $100. Add in a smoker and some other necessary tools and the total cost climbs past $500 (and can end up being even more as the season continues).
Understandably, the price tag is a deterrent. While keeping his own bees at the Farley Center, Norby saw an opportunity to create an introductory beekeeping experience where participants could try their hand at beekeeping without buying all the gear themselves — plus, they’d have access to the mentorship and community support he needed when starting out.
“So, I pitched it to the Farleys and they were on board right away,” says Norby. He started in 2017. Today, both he and Matt Kersten — a past participant and now a seasoned beekeeper — volunteer their time to facilitate the program.
“We do ask for a donation to the Farley Center to cover protective gear, equipment costs and maintenance,” explains Norby. “If we can perform a service, have lots of bees here and provide an educational experience, the Farleys are happy to break even.”
Due to the limited amount of gear, the group is necessarily small, between four and nine people. The program is open to all, though. Past participants have ranged from a father-son duo to a retired physician (Bernie Wiebe, a member of this year's program) and more.
In April, the group met for the first time to install the hives. Since then, they’ve convened every two weeks. “As the season progresses, we deal with whatever you would deal with normally, all the way through when it’s time to harvest the honey,” says Norby.
A few weeks ago, the group reached the step of adding levels to their hives to create more space for the bees. They also learned about how to attempt to make a “split,” or making a new hive from an existing one.
“Well, this didn’t work,” Norby comments as he raises a frame from the split, examining the number of bees and eggs. He’s unperturbed by the split’s failure, explaining later that failure (even inexplicable failure) is part of beekeeping, too. The example he sets might teach the observant novices not to take it to heart if their careful care isn’t enough to ensure the honeybees' success.
Still, there's a lot of happy honeybees that call the Farley Center home. As they buzz through the air around the group, it becomes clear why Norby and Kersten resist calling the program a “class.” Each meeting is hands-on beekeeping, not a PowerPoint lecture or a narrated demonstration. While the facilitators circulate to answer questions, the environment is more collegial than pedagogic.
“We all keep bees in the same place,” says Norby. “Whatever problems come up, we can all watch the problems and learn together.”
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
