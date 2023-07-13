When you walk into Bandit Tacos & Coffee, you may catch a waft of fresh corn tortillas from the open kitchen or hear margaritas being poured into chili-rimmed glasses. It’s a place for the senses.

Bandit’s menu is short and sweet, with a rotation of tacos and Central Mexican dishes, pozole and tostadas, plus both Mexico- and Wisconsin-inspired drinks. Order at the counter and find a table inside or step out onto the platform-turned-patio. Slow down and sip a paloma while taking in a Madison sunset over the train tracks out back. The night gets even better when the items you ordered arrive at your table.

Bandit Tacos mural

Bandit's dining room features a mural by Stefan Matioc.
Bandit tortilla-making process

All of the tortillas at Bandit are made by hand. 
Bandit drinks
Bandit drinks 2