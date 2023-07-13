When you walk into Bandit Tacos & Coffee, you may catch a waft of fresh corn tortillas from the open kitchen or hear margaritas being poured into chili-rimmed glasses. It’s a place for the senses.
Bandit’s menu is short and sweet, with a rotation of tacos and Central Mexican dishes, pozole and tostadas, plus both Mexico- and Wisconsin-inspired drinks. Order at the counter and find a table inside or step out onto the platform-turned-patio. Slow down and sip a paloma while taking in a Madison sunset over the train tracks out back. The night gets even better when the items you ordered arrive at your table.
Owner Gilbert “Gil” Altschul originally opened Porter Coffee in the former train depot on West Washington Avenue in 2016. He had plans to develop a public market and taco shop concept, but they were derailed by the pandemic. He kept the taco concept on the back burner, hoping to channel another taco spot, Big Star in Chicago, where Altschul used to live. “I liked what Big Star was doing,” he says. “A la carte tacos, good vibes and great tortillas.” Last year, he finally debuted a taco menu alongside the coffee offerings.
Another combo we didn’t know we needed is the restaurant’s namesake dish: The Bandito taco. “It’s the best example of our mixed coffee and taco identity,” Altschul says. Coffee, cocoa and pasilla chile pepper powder are rubbed into Fox Heritage pork shoulder. The dish is topped with pickled melon, shaved white onions and cilantro.
Handmade Tortillas | The Process is Worth It
The longest a tortilla sits around at Bandit is about two hours. Staff make around 500 nixtamalized corn tortillas every day, and you can stop in and watch them press and bake the 5.5-inch tortillas in the open kitchen. First, they simmer corn in a calcium-crushed limestone solution overnight and then rinse it. The soaked corn is ground into masa — the corn flour dough used to make tortillas — between two volcanic stones in a metal corn mill called a molino.
At first, Bandit sourced corn from Mexico, but that changed over its first year in business. Now its corn primarily comes from Wisconsin farms. The restaurant gets red and blue corn from Driftless Organics in Soldiers Grove and other varieties from Meadowlark Organics in Ridgeway, including bloody butcher corn, a bright red kernel. “The tortillas are local, delicious and save a ton of carbon footprint,” says Altschul.
But First, Coffee | Back to Its Roots
“We put a lot of love and energy into our coffee program,” says Altschul. When he first opened Porter, he teamed up with Bradbury’s Trevor Gruehn and built a partnership with Counter Culture Coffee. Every year, Counter Culture issues transparency reports revealing where it sources coffee and how much farmers are getting paid. Altschul wants to harken back to the space’s roots as Porter Coffee: Eventually, Bandit will open every day at 7 a.m. and will celebrate the return of the Porter Breakfast Sandwich, breakfast tacos, yogurt parfaits and Lazy Jane’s scones.
Happy Hour Sips | There’s No Wrong Order
After the workday wraps, you’ll find a range of beverages to enjoy at Bandit, including Let’s Go, a blend of fresh cantaloupe juice with Aperol, simple syrup, vodka, sparkling wine and a dehydrated candied jalapeño on the glass.
In Italy, an affogato is typically consumed after lunch or dinner. The Bandit affogato features sunflower oil ice cream with espresso poured over the top. The ice cream is made in-house using Sassy Cow Creamery milk and heavy cream, eggs, sugar and Driftless Organics sunflower oil, resulting in a silky-smooth blend of ice cream and espresso.
Historic Roots
The eatery is housed in a train station built in 1903 on West Washington Avenue. The name Bandit comes from locomotives that used to travel between Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul. When the train cars were sold, the new owners covered up the previous logo with black paint, and the train cars were nicknamed “bandits.” Today, Bandit is giving the terminal and forever-in-the-station train a new life. Bandit currently hosts a rotation of DJs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night from 7 to 10 p.m. Eventually, Altschul plans to take the concept one step further and build out a train car space to rent for parties and events.
Bandit Tacos & Coffee | 640 W. Washington Ave. | 608-720-1110 • Bandit-tacos.com
Hannah Wente is a contributing writer at Madison Magazine.
