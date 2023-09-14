If you’re looking for a great winery, you don’t have to book a flight to California or Tuscany; Bailey’s Run Vineyard and Winery provides a sweet escape just down the road. Known for quality wine, food and striking views, Bailey’s Run provides a unique energy that patrons can’t quite understand until they walk through the door.
From the outgoing, friendly and knowledgeable staff to the live music, Bailey’s Run provides more than just wine. It gives its guests the chance to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of a slow Wisconsin evening.
“Bailey’s Run is more than a winery for our customers,” said Julianna Boczkiewicz, general manager. “It’s a place where you can get completely lost in the rolling hills of Wisconsin, which is why our customers don’t come for just an hour. They’re typically here for three or more hours at a time enjoying themselves in a space far away from everything.”
While breweries continue to be a fan favorite for Wisconsinites, Bailey’s Run gives the greater Madison area a new idea of what a winery can be. Bailey’s Run prides itself on creating an infectious, bustling atmosphere. When you enter the winery, you may find people dancing on the grand lawn, walking through the vines, wine-tasting at its multiple bars and engaging in meaningful connection. This is an opportunity to end a busy day or week, step out of the world of technology and enjoy little treasures within our own backyard.
The winery is open year-round, seven days a week, with regularly scheduled live music throughout the week. Even when it’s cold outside, it’s hot at Bailey’s Run! N8523 Klitzke Road, New Glarus, WI 53574, 608-496-1966, baileysrunvineyard.com