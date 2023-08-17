Frios Pops

 Photo by Nikki Hansen

Beat the Heat

Step outside the box of standard popsicle flavors. Pete’s Pops puts a sophisticated twist on a simple summer pleasure with flavors like salted watermelon and pineapple jalapeño. Chrysalis Pops also makes the frozen pop an adult treat with options like rhubarb ginger and cold brew coffee with salted vanilla. For thrill-seeking taste-testers, Frios Pops has banana pudding, blueberry cheesecake and root beer float-flavored ice pops alongside classics like strawberry mango.

