Step outside the box of standard popsicle flavors. Pete’s Pops puts a sophisticated twist on a simple summer pleasure with flavors like salted watermelon and pineapple jalapeño. Chrysalis Pops also makes the frozen pop an adult treat with options like rhubarb ginger and cold brew coffee with salted vanilla. For thrill-seeking taste-testers, Frios Pops has banana pudding, blueberry cheesecake and root beer float-flavored ice pops alongside classics like strawberry mango.
Stop and Smell the Flowers
At Schuster’s Farm in Deerfield, you can pick them, too. Search for the perfect sunflower, cut a bouquet of zinnias and check out some of the farm’s other offerings: hop a wagon ride, cuddle a baby goat and try a refreshment (including soft pretzels, nachos, craft beers and sangria).
Take It Outside
Pack up (or pick up) deli sandwiches, snacks and something to sip, then find a spot to bask in the last of the summer sunshine. Picnic Point or James Madison Park are no-brainers for an afternoon feast, but don’t overlook the solitude of Bear Mound Park or the vistas from Hoyt Park. A tip for the early birds: Get that latte to go and hit Yahara Place Park for the sunrise.
Best in BBQ
Prove yourself a pitmaster in the Cambridge RibFest on Aug. 6 at the Keystone Grill, or just enjoy a day of barbecue taste tests, live music, dancing and drinks. To level up your last cookout, try The Deliciouser’s grill collection of specialty (and seriously smoky) spices, or pop in for a monthly grilling class.
Drinks for the Dog Days
Nothing says summer like a cocktail that doubles as a slushie. Head to Robin Room for the latest frozen, boozy beverage, or brave a brain freeze with Plain Spoke Cocktail Co.’s Blue Paradise.
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.