Weekend in the 608: ‘Whose Line' improv, gallery night and a major book author

Theo Wargo/Getty Images James Patterson

Art in all it’s forms — visual, musical, theatrical and comedic — abounds in Madison this weekend. The panoply includes alt-rock and classical music concerts, a TV favorite improvisational troupe, local theater productions and a showcase of the work of local choreographers.

And that’s in addition to the 30th anniversary of Gallery Night on Friday, when dozens of venues display sculpture, painting and more by local artists. The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, the event organizer all these years, will throw an after party well after dark.

ART

Fall Gallery Night, city wide

Friday, Oct. 5, 5-9 p.m.; after party 9-11 p.m.

Now in its 30th year, Gallery Night has grown into a city-wide exhibition of locally produced art organized by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Dozens of venues, from coffee shops to storefronts and the museum itself, will display the art Friday, 5-9 p.m. MMoCA will also host in its lobby an after party, 9-11 p.m., with music from DJ Millbot, food, drink and art activities. While there, check out the opening of the exhibit of New Yorker Gregg Kreutz’s paintings in the Garver Gallery. A list of participating venues and artists can be found here. Take a look at some of Madison Magazine's picks here.

Latino Art Fair, Overture Center

Saturday, Oct. 6, 5-9 p.m.

Twenty-five area artists will take part in the fifth-annual Latino Art Fair at the Overture Center Saturday evening. Put on by the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County, the event will feature paintings, jewelry, spoken word and Afro-Peruvian music performances, as well as social justice artwork created by Latinx makers. Find out more about the show here.

READING

Author James Patterson, Capitol Theater, Overture Center

Sunday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.

World-renowned, bestselling author James Patterson will appear Sunday morning in Overture’s Capitol Theater as part of the Wisconsin Book Festival. The Guinness World Record holder for the author with the most No. 1 New York Times bestsellers will be interviewed by Steve Paulson of Wisconsin Public Radio about his Max Einstein series. Read more here.

MUSIC

Belly, Majestic Theatre

Thursday, Oct. 4, 8:30 p.m.

Belly is back. The Grammy-nominated rock band — formed in 1991 by Tanya Donnelly after she left Throwing Muses and The Breeders — broke up in 1995 but reunited and toured in 2016. Belly is recording a new album that reportedly sounds more like Donnelly’s softer solo work. Catch the band at the Majestic playing their material from then and now. Find tickets here.

“Arias and Sonatas of Bach and Handel,” Madison Bach Musicians, various locations

Friday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, Madison

Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Madison

Sunday, Oct. 7, 3 p.m., Historic Park Hall, Sauk City

Madison Bach Musicians strive to form a musical bond between composers Bach and Handel, who were born in the same year but never met, by merging their works. These concerts, which feature a soprano vocal performance, take place at Grace Episcopal and Emmanuel Lutheran churches in Madison and Historic Park Hall in Sauk City. To hear a lecture preceding each concert, arrive at least 45 minutes early. Learn more about the shows here.

COMEDY

“Whose Live Anyway?,” Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts

Thursday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.

The long-running improv comedy TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” becomes “Whose Live Anyway?” Watch the same cast of funnymen — Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Joel Murray and Bob Derkach — make up 90 minutes of on-the-spot comedy gold out of audience suggestions. Find tickets here.

THEATER

“No One Goes to Hell for the Food,” Bartell Theatre

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5-6, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 11-14 and 18-20

In Mercury Players Theatre’s original play “No One Goes to Hell for the Food,” a nun and a serial killer go to heaven and hell, respectively, and become pen pals chatting about their diets. You’ll have to see the play — written by Mustard Museum founder and funnyman Barry Levenson — to believe it. Click here for tickets.

“Charlotte’s Web,” The Playhouse, Overture Center

Friday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 6, 2:30 & 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 7, 2:30 p.m.; Oct. 13-14 & 20-21

Young actors from around Madison bring to life “Charlotte’s Web,” the classic story of a heroic spider who saves a small piglet’s life. The Children’s Theater of Madison production is in Overture Center’s Playhouse. Learn more here.

DANCE

Dane Arts Dance Arts, 5004 Allis Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m.

Dane Arts and Madison choreographer Liz Sexe present Dane Arts Dance Arts, a showcase of seven works by local contemporary choreographers — Piper Morgan Hayes, Maureen Janson, Katherine Kramer, Lyndsay Lewis, Amy Slater, Collette Stewart and Ying Xu — on one night to raise awareness of the depth of dance talent in Madison. The event will be held at the Dane Arts Mural Arts space at 5004 Allis Ave. Find out more about the show here.

Joel Patenaude is associate editor at Madison Magazine.