Weekend in the 608: The Sylvee hosts first shows, Olbrich celebrates autumn

The much-anticipated opening of The Sylvee is this weekend, and the new venue will host a sold-out concert and an as-of-yet not sold-out show. Several other stages in town will host standout acts such as The Evil Twins, Joyann Parker and Indigo Girls.

John DeMain gets his 25th season with the Madison Symphony Orchestra underway. Two dance performances, a special event at Olbrich Botanical Gardens and a liberating art show are also on tap this weekend.

MUSIC

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Sylvee

Thursday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.

A sold-out show by soulful rocker Nathaniel Rateliff is the first at The Sylvee, Madison’s new music venue on East Washington Avenue. Rateliff and his band The Night Sweats have a new album titled “Tearing at the Seams.” We hope they don’t literally do that to The Sylvee, especially for those of us who didn’t get tickets and look forward to catching another performance in the new space. For more on the show, click here.

Shakey Graves, The Sylvee

Friday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m.

The next opportunity to check out The Sylvee is Friday night when Shakey Graves returns to Madison. Alejandro Rose Garcia, who performs as the one-man indie band Shakey Graves, released in January his most ambitious album yet, titled “Can’t Wake Up.” Tickets to his Sylvee show were still available earlier this week. Find tickets here.

Joyann Parker, North Street Cabaret

Friday, Sept. 28, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesotan powerhouse blues and soul singer and pianist Joyann Parker commands the stage like Aretha Franklin and Etta James before her. And Parker’s new album, “Hard to Love,” soars with emotion. The North Street Cabaret may never be the same after this performance. Learn more here.

Indigo Girls, Orpheum Theater

Saturday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m.

Folk-rock duo Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, aka Indigo Girls, are still going strong after 20 years together. They’ve had top 40 hits in each of the past four decades, sold 14 million records and won a Grammy award. If that success has done anything, it has fueled The Indigo Girls’ activism and involvement in campaigns against the death penalty and in support of environmentalism, LGBTQ rights and Native American sovereignty. Not surprisingly, they’re a Madison favorite. Catch them Saturday night at the Orpheum.

The Evil Twins, Funk’s Pub, Fitchburg

Saturday, Sept. 29. 8 p.m.

The Evil Twins, a roots rock band formed in Madison in 1987, was fronted by singer-songwriter Marques Bovre until his death from brain cancer in 2013. They put out 12 albums and Bovre released another five solo records. Do yourself a favor and revisit their music at marquesbovre.com then attend The Evil Twins’ Saturday night reunion show at Funk’s Pub which is billed as an opportunity to remember the departed frontman. Find more information here.

“Ax is Back!” Madison Symphony Orchestra, featuring Emanuel Ax, Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts

Friday, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 30, 2:30 p.m.

John DeMain opens his 25th season conducting the Madison Symphony Orchestra by welcoming Emanuel Ax, a Grammy-winning concert pianist, for a performance of Brahms’ second piano concerto. DeMain says he also “put together my own suite” of excerpts from Prokofiev’s ballet “Romeo and Juliet,” which he describes as “a big orchestra piece that is truly breathtaking.” For tickets, click here.

SPECIAL EVENTS

“Crackle Fire & Froth,” Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Friday, Sept. 28, 7-10 p.m.

Bonfires, food carts, microbrew vendors and live music on Friday night herald the arrival of autumn at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Better Yeti provides the music. The exhibition “GLEAM, Art in a New Light” will be viewable by attendees. This event will be repeated on Friday, Oct. 5. Learn more about the event here.

TransLiberation Art Coalition Fall Show, Badger Rock Neighborhood Center

Saturday, Sept. 29, noon-9 p.m.

The fourth art show put on by the TransLiberation Art Coalition takes place Saturday at the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center on Badger Road. The show will include of artists, live music, poetry readings and comedy performances that “challenge hate, gender norms and systematic oppression,” according to a press release. “Organizers prioritize the most marginalized, which leads to insights into how racism, ableism, and other forms of bigotry are related to transphobia — and how they can be dismantled together.” The event is free to the public. For more information, click here.

DANCE

“RockCitizen,” The Seldoms, Play Circle, Wisconsin Union Theater

Thursday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.

Chicago-based dance company The Seldoms combine music, video, fashion and dance to illustrate real-world issues. Thursday night at the Memorial Union, The Seldoms will perform “RockCitizen,” an exploration of the social movements of the 1960s. Click here for more on the show.

“Light & Dark,” Madison Contemporary Vision Dance, Promendate Hall, Overture Center

Saturday, Sept. 29, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 30, 2 p.m.

Madison Contemporary Vision Dance explores "Light & Dark" with original pieces by multiple choreographers in the Overture Center's Promenade Hall. For more information on the show, click here.

Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.