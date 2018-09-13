Weekend in the 608: The last fests of summer

Photo by Molly Leimontas

The last but not least of the summer music festivals take place this weekend — at the University of Wisconsin Madison’s two student unions, on Willy Street and at Art in the Barn in Fitchburg. Take in the Madison World Music Festival as it spills over into the Willy Street Fair and/or the Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival.

Don’t overlook the final Madison Night Market or the two well-known musicals — one for kids, one not for kids — being put put on by community theater groups in Sun Prairie and Middleton. This weekend only.

FESTS

Madison Night Market, State and Gilman streets

Thursday, Sept. 13, 6-11 p.m.

The last Madison Night Market of the season is Thursday night. Where Gilman and State streets meet, the market brings together vendors of handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, fresh produce and food. The event is rounded out with live music, food carts and pop-up restaurants. Click here for more information.

Madison World Music Festival, Wisconsin Union Theater, Memorial Union Terrace, Union South, Willy Street Fair

Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 13-15

Musicians and dancers from around the world bring their cultural artistry to Madison for the World Music Festival with performances at Union South, Memorial Union and the Willy Street Fair. “Burkinabè Rising: The Art of Resistance in Burkina Faso,” a film about the political and cultural upheaval in the small West African nation kicks off the festival on Thursday night at Union South. Then on Friday at the Memorial Union Terrace bands from Puerto Rico, Gambia, Sweden Canada and Eastern Europe.

The world music starts up again at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Willy Street Fair with Tani Diakiti & The Afrofunkstars from Mali and Madison. Groups from Turkey, Latin America, Israel and Ethiopia take to the fair state until 9 p.m. About then back on the terrace Saturday night, La Dame Blanche will fuse Cuban dance music with house and hip-hop. For a full listing of events, click here.

Willy Street Fair, Williamson Street

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15-16

Besides a wide range of global music to be heard on Saturday at the Willy Street Fair, the neighborhood festival will have two other stages featuring local folk musicians (including Robert J, Peter & Lou Berryman and Ken Lonnquist) and other music makers. On Sunday, Get Back Wisconsin, WheelHouse, The Kissers and more will play the main stage. Don’t miss the always colorful and zany Willy Street Fair Parade, which gets underway at 11 a.m. And stay for all the food and drink from local establishments. The fair benefits the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center and Common Wealth Development. Learn more here.

Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival, Art in the Barn Fitchburg

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 14-15

Madison’s own Gypsy jazz band Harmonious Wail will welcome a bevy of international stars of the genre to Art in the Barn Friday and Saturday. Harmonious Wail, joined by Alfonso Ponticelli of Chicago, will get the event going on Friday night, followed by the Robin Nolan Trio of Amsterdam and Paquito and Sandro Lorier of France. They’ll all be back on the small stage Saturday after Ultra Faux / Hot Club of Baltimore plays starting at 2 p.m. After 10 p.m. on both nights, expect a “monster jam session … followed by an outdoor campfire jam session.” Click here for event details.

MUSICAL THEATER

“Sweeney Todd,” Middleton Performing Arts Center

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 14-15, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 16, 4 p.m.

Don’t lose your head, but the Middleton Players Theatre production of the dark musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” arrives this weekend. In Victorian-era London, a barber seeks revenge on humanity and is joined by a baker who conceals the evidence in her meat pies. All that plus a Stephen Sondheim score. Find tickets here.

“Flat Stanley Jr.,” Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 14-15, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 16, 2 p.m.

Much more kid friendly “Flat Stanley Jr.,” a one-hour musical that follows the adventures of a 10-year-old flattened by a fallen bulletin board. Sun Prairie Civic Theatre takes the audience around the globe in search of a way for Stanley to become three-dimensional once again. Based on the books by Jeff Brown, "Flat Stanley, Jr." is a show put on by kids for kids. For tickets, click here.

Overture’s Rising Stars Finals, Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts

Saturday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.

After two rounds of auditions in July, a callback in August and a workshop on Sept. 1, 21 acts were selected and prepped for the Overture’s Rising Stars Finals competition on Saturday night. A wide range of talent from young and veteran Madison-area performers will be on display. A panel of five judges will award cash prizes and, as a grand prize, a performance spot in the 2019-2020 season. Learn more about the acts here.

PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT

“Iceland’s Vanishing Beauty: Photography by Michael Kienitz,” Chazen Museum of Art

Opening reception, Thursday Sept. 13, 5:30 p.m.; Exhibit open until Feb. 3, 2019

Madison-based photographer Michael Kienitz showcases images he's taken over five years of glaciers and an otherwise slowly disappearing landscape in Vatnajokull National Park in Iceland due to global warming. “The erosion is really dramatic,” Kienitz told Madison Magazine. “Coupled with the beauty of what is left, what every day is changing — I just thought it would be a dramatic, completely unscientific way to illustrate to people what’s going on.” For more on the show, click here.

Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.