Weekend in the 608: Make Music Madison, female-driven Lilith Fair and ‘The Little Mermaid'

Photo by Devilers Photography/Flickr Local band Trap Saturn played in Central Park during a previous Make Music Madison.

This weekend Make Music Madison is citywide, funk icon George Clinton makes a stop on his farewell tour, Lilith Fair is re-enacted and “The Little Mermaid” gets a 30th-anniversary staging. All that and more in the 608.

MUSIC

Make Music Madison, various locations

Friday, June 21

Make Music Madison—part of a worldwide celebration of music on the summer solstice—will include some 400 performances at 100 locations around town Friday, starting at 9 a.m. Musicians will play in parks, restaurants, businesses and even on the front porches of private residences. In its seventh year, Make Music Madison—“performed by anyone, enjoyed by everyone”—involves student groups, audience singalongs and professional musicians and bands. Go to makemusicmadison.org for the schedule and map.

George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, The Sylvee

Friday, June 21, 8 p.m.

Seeing as the concert is billed as both a stop on the “One Nation Under a Groove Tour” and the “George Clinton Farewell Tour,” the show at The Sylvee Friday night may be the last chance to see the legendary funk innovator perform live. Recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Grammy last month and inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 1997, Clinton is famous for his on-stage entourage. Apart from Parliament-Funkadelic, Clinton’s backing band for decades, the audience will dance to stellar openers Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk and Miss Velvet & The Blue Wolf.

Madison's Lilith Fair, High Noon Saloon

Saturday, June 22, 4 p.m.

The High Noon Saloon is “reviving the spirit” of the late 1990s women-led music festival Lilith Fair on Saturday evening by having more than two dozen Wisconsin-based, female-led bands play the music of the original lineup of performers at the real Lilith Fair. That includes Emily Mills of Damsel Trash playing the music of Sarah McLachlan, Shawndell Marks singing as Paula Cole, Anna Wang fronting a tribute band to The Cardigans, Lyndsay Evans pulling off Lisa Loeb, Kelsey Miles’ homage to Bonnie Raitt and many more. Check out the full list of who will be playing who on the High Noon website. And like the real Lilith Fair raised millions of dollars for charity, all proceeds from Madison’s Lilith Fair will go to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services of Dane County and Girl's Rock Camp Madison.

SOLD OUT: “Weird Al” Yankovic, Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts

Sunday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.

A parody song pioneer, “Weird Al” has been making the hits better and far funnier for decades. For his "The Strings Attached Tour: A Rock and Comedy Symphonic Experience,” Yankovic will no doubt roll out countless jokes, props and costumes in addition to a full orchestra to play “Eat It,” “Like a Sturgeon,” “Amish Paradise,” “Yoda” and so many more.

THEATER

Two Steps Forward Monologue Festival, Promenade Hall, Overture Center

Thursday-Friday, June 20-21, 7:30; Saturday, June 22, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 23, 2 p.m.

The biennial Forward Theater Monologue Festival returns, and because it coincides with the 100-year anniversary of Wisconsin's ratification of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote, the event will include a dozen original pieces that consider that historic moment.

“The Little Mermaid,” Four Seasons Theatre, Shannon Hall, Wisconsin Union Theater

Friday-Saturday, June 21-22, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 23, 2 p.m.

On the 30th anniversary of the release of the animated film "The Little Mermaid," Four Seasons Theatre is putting the “Under the Sea” story of Ariel, Ursula, King Triton and Prince Eric on stage for one weekend only.

“Twelfth Night,” American Players Theatre, Spring Green

Sunday, June 23, 6 p.m.; June 26-27

APT presents the William Shakespeare comedy “Twelfth Nigh,” an audience favorite each time the 40-year-old Spring Green company has staged it. Full of mistaken identities, unrequited love and drunken fools, this is a classic everyone should experience in an open-air theater.

COMEDY

Madison Comedy Week, various locations

Friday-Sunday, June 21-23

Closing out Madison Comedy Week this weekend are standup comic showcases at the Nomad World Pub, Glass Nickel Pizza on Atwood Avenue, The Winnebago and Fair Trade Coffee House. Kyle Kinane of Comedy Central headlines a free 9:30 p.m. Saturday show at McPike Park and the following night Marina Franklin of the “Friends Like Us” podcast takes that spot.

Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.